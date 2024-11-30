The best Cyber Monday 2024 deals to shop from Amazon, Apple, Macy's, Walmart, Wayfair, Target and more

Cyber Monday deals are here! We're covering the sales in realtime and highlighting only the best discounts worth shopping.

Here's the thing about Cyber Monday: It might seem like it's just Black Friday 2.0, but in fact, you might be able to score even more savings than before on items retailers really want to sell. But picking through this myriad of markdowns can become downright stressful. That's where we come in — we shopping sherpas will guide you to the right Cyber Monday deals before you jump at that 40% price drop only to see the same item for 60% off at a different retailer.

Our team of shopping experts have been covering the extended Black Friday sale for longer than we care to admit (okay, some of us have been doing it for a decade plus!). We spend our waking hours fanatically checking price histories and comparing items across retailers to find you the best prices, ensuring we're only delivering you the most legit deals of the bunch.

Always Pan 2.0 for $95 (was $150): Lowest price ever

Hulu and Disney+ bundle for just $2.99 per month: Get both for just $36 for the year

Kate Spade Sienna Crossbody for $65 (was $299): Save nearly 80%

Inse 6-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum for $76 (was $245): Save $245

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $100 (was $230): $50 cheaper at Target than Amazon

Beats Solo 4 Headphones for $100 (was $200): Lowest price ever

Samsung Neo 85" 4K QNX1D Smart TV for $1,750 (was $4,000): Save $2,250

Hoka Bondi 8 for $132 (was $165): Lowest price in 30 days

So, without further ado, here's everything you need to know about Cyber Monday and how to really stretch your dollars for the whole holiday shopping season.

Best Cyber Monday sales at top retailers

Amazon: We're seeing savings of up to 75% — sometimes more — on everything from bedding and kitchenware to tech, clothing and beauty.

Best Buy: Save big on appliances TVs, laptops, headphones and tablets with new doorbusters dropping every Friday — plus, check out the retailer's extended Black Friday doorbusters for a taste of their expansive selection of deals.

The Home Depot: The retailer's extended Black Friday Sale is offering up to 40% off appliances, tools, furniture and more.

Lowe's: Those looking to save for upcoming weekend projects can score deep cuts on everything from tools to appliances during the retailer's extended Black Friday sale.

Macy's: The Black Friday sale marches on through today, with 40%-60% off fashionable faves, big-brand home goods and more limited-time specials.

Nordstrom: You can grab up to 70% off and snag thousands of big sellers at a discount courtesy of the store's Cyber Monday Sale, and markdowns worthy of some Cyber Monday-level love.

QVC: Scoop up major markdowns at the retailer's Black Friday sale, running through Monday, with discounts on top brands including Dyson, KitchenAid, Ninja and more.

REI: The Cyber Week Sale has a plethora of great offerings: Score up to 50% off clothing, footwear, REI Co-Op brand deals and hiking items.

Sephora: The retailer always offers great deals, including super savings on its house brand and beloved labels like Kiehl's since 1851, Fenty Beauty, Laura Mercier and more.

Target: The savings have landed at Target, and you can score discounts on women's clothing (up to 50% off), toys (up to 50% off), kitchen and dining items (up to 50% off), vacuums and floor care (up to 50% off) and more.

Walmart: The mega-retailer's Flash Deals feature fab discounts that rival (and often beat) Amazon on vacuums, kitchen appliances, bedding and clothing, to name a few. Plus, extended Black Friday deals are here through 12/1!

Wayfair: Save up to 80% on home deals ranging from furniture to bedding to major appliances during the Wayfair extended Black Friday sale.

Zappos: Enjoy stellar savings on a wide variety of footwear brands at the retailer's extended Black Friday sale, including Hoka, Reebok and more, as well as great deals on clothing and accessories from Columbia, Michael by Michael Kors and other big names.

Rare Cyber Monday deals

Hulu and Disney+ bundle A basic ad-supported Hulu subscription will typically run you $10 a month, but when you sign up during Hulu's Cyber Monday sale, you can get Hulu for just $1 per month. While the service now offers great bundles like the Disney+ trio or the Hulu live TV tier, classic Hulu is a great subscription for any TV fan to have. For just $12 for the year, you'll get access to great Hulu Originals like Normal People, The Handmaid's Tale, Only Murders in the Building and The Great, plus all FX shows like Justified: City Primeval, The Bear and A Murder at the End of the World. And if you want access to Disney+ too, you can bundle the two together for just $2.99/month for the entire year — that's just $36. That'll get you access to every show and movie in the MCU, Disney Channel content, all the Disney Princess films and even some live shows airing on ABC like Dancing with the Stars. $0.99/month at Hulu

Amazon Orolay Down Jacket When Oprah says she likes something, we know it's gonna be good — so it's no surprise that this No. 1 bestselling jacket (aka "The Amazon Coat") has acquired a massive fan base. It graced the media queen's Favorite Things list in 2019 and features a fleece-lined hood, cozy down filling and about a zillion pockets for storing small essentials. It's also much more chic than many puffer coats. And sure, this coat goes on sale a good bit, but at 45% off, it's down to its best price in years. $83 at Amazon

Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 The latest smartwatch from the Cupertino company features a larger display while somehow being thinner and lighter, advanced health and fitness features and a faster-charging battery. Said one five-star reviewer, "The battery life is phenomenal, I can literally go 2 days without charging. When I do have to charge it, it’s full in about 30 [minutes]." While you'll often see Apple Watches go on sale, it's rare to see such a discount on such a new model. $329 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $329 at Walmart$383 at Staples

Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) There's a reason folks are gaga for the latest model of these top-rated earbuds — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort. Our tech editor named these "best wireless earbuds overall," saying, "What you get here is even better ANC, a bump in battery life, extra-small ear tips for users with smaller ears and an adaptive-audio mode that adjusts noise-cancellation and transparency modes based on the sounds around you. Meanwhile, Apple's charging case now has a speaker (for use with Find My) and a USB-C port in place of Lightning (the better to match with the USB-C iPhone 15)." $154 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $239 at Staples$250 at Verizon

Amazon Beats Solo 4 Headphones These stylish Beats Solo headphones are now 50% off, so you can snag all the signature Beats features for just $100. Expect rich, balanced audio with clear highs and punchy bass that’ll make your playlists pop. They pair seamlessly with Apple devices, offer up to 40 hours of battery life, and are as portable as they are comfortable, making them perfect for life on the go. $100 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $100 at Walmart$157 at Macy's

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K If you're looking to cut the (cable) cord, Amazon's Fire TV Stick is the state-of-the-art 4K streaming sidekick you need. Enjoy content from all of your favorite services (like Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime) with just the touch of a button. And feel free to ask Alexa for movie and TV suggestions if you aren't quite sure what to watch — the smart assistant is built right into the remote! Plus, the stick plugs right into an HDMI port in the back of your TV, so it's nice and tidy. A fan raved, "The picture quality is stunning. Watching my favorite shows and movies in 4K is like experiencing them for the first time all over again. The colors are vibrant, the details are crisp, and the sound is crystal clear. I've watched some of my favorite movies and TV shows in 4K, and I'm blown away by how immersive the experience is." $22 at Amazon

Amazon Apple 2022 MacBook Air Ready to do some Apple picking? You don't even have to drive to the orchard — just head over to Amazon and grab this lightweight MacBook Air while it's on sale. Don't be deterred by the fact that this isn't the newest model on the market; it still boasts up to 18 hours of use per charge, a vivid 13.6-inch display and weighs only 2.7 pounds for easy toting. If you've been meaning to upgrade from your snail-like computer, it would be wise to act quickly. Check out our tech editor's roundup of the best laptops for additional options. $749 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $999 at Abt Electronics$999 at Apple

Samsung Samsung Neo 85" 4K QNX1D Smart TV You can snag this behemoth way ahead of holiday movie and NFL playoff season for an incredible $2,250 off now, as part of Samsung's holiday deals. It'll definitely make your current TV look positively ancient with its smart TV features — built-in streaming apps and voice control — plus realistic depth enhancement, 4K resolution, an anti-glare screen, bright details (even in dark scenes) and smooth motion, thanks to Motion Xcelerator Turbo+. Mini LEDs mean you'll even be able to see the little things, like freckles and lashes. $1,750 at Samsung

Amazon Samsung 55" Class QLED 4K LS03D The Frame Series Smart TV Want big, but not too big? This 55-inch screen is the Goldilocks of The Frame lineup. It delivers an impressive 4K experience suited for larger living rooms or entertainment spaces — and at 40% off, it's among the best deals for anyone who doesn't want to go huge with the 85-inch model. $898 at Amazon

Coach Outlet Corner Zip Wristlet Is it even a Coach Outlet sale without the famous Zip Wristlet? This leather cutie is just the right size for your cards and cash, plus it'll fit your phone, keys and a spare lipstick. Not bad for $25 (the lowest it's been in a long time). It's also available in multiple colors and prints like black, taupe and leopard. $25 at Coach Outlet

Amazon Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker These sneakers are just what the doctor (or a suitably accredited medical professional) ordered. We're talking about nurses, who routinely work extra long shifts and barely get to sit down. They love to brag about how Cloudfoams have saved their feet. You can walk ... and walk and walk. The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe will provide the support you need to keep up — even if you’re covering a lot of ground. They're a favorite among restaurant servers, too. They’re punishing their feet all night long, and these sneaks are a much-needed relief. They’re cute and when you're working overtime, they support your feet with memory foam cushioning. And when things get messy, their textile upper wipes clean easily, making them even more practical. $38 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $53 at Adidas

Walmart Cate & Chloe Bianca 18-Karat Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings Coated in Swarovski crystals, these bestselling hoop earrings sparkle and shimmer from every angle. We love a good yellow gold pavé moment, but the hoops also come in white gold and rose gold if that's more your thing. Wear them on any ole Tuesday to dress up a simple outfit or reserve them for a formal occasion where you want to really wow. Important reminder: It's never too early to be thinking about holiday gifts — grab these stunners while they're on sale for an unreal $15. $15 at Walmart

Kate Spade Outlet Sienna Crossbody More than 75% off right now, this blue leather beauty is a fabulous choice for an upcoming holiday wedding. You can fit your cards, cash, phone and a few extras, and you'll look great doing it. "I use it for concerts and sporting events when you only need to carry minimal items," shared a Kate Spade shopper. $65 at Kate Spade Outlet

Amazon Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans With a relaxed, vintage-inspired fit, these denim duds are a true American classic — and great-looking to boot (cut). Save over 50% for Cyber Monday and thank us later. "The perfect jeans," raved one reviewer. "Fabric has just enough stretch to be comfortable in any activity, without becoming 'saggy' throughout the day. Highly recommend!" $29 at Amazon

Zappos Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers Meet one of the brand's most popular styles. With thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, they made our list of the best Hoka shoes for walking. Yahoo Commerce Editor Saundra Latham packed them for a cruise where she walked over 15,000 steps a day. "They're ultra-cushioned, with a flexible upper that's almost sock-like, so it molds to my foot," she said. These sporty, foamy kicks weigh less than 9 ounces, so take them on your next trip. Certain colors and sizes are 20% off right now, the lowest they've been in 30 days. $132 at Zappos

ORORO Ororo Heated Vest Sure, it's insulated with an eco-friendly filling, but the real stars of the show are the carbon fiber heating elements sandwiched inside of its wind- and water-resistant shell. These create four heating zones — in the left and right front areas, the upper back and the collar — that evenly spread warmth throughout the vest. Even celebs like Reba McEntire are big fans. $105 at Amazon

Amazon Sperry Saltwater Boot These waterproof kicks are classics for a reason: They keep feet dry, offer excellent traction even in the slipperiest of conditions and feature a trendy vintage look to boot. At nearly 70% off (!!), you really can't go wrong. "With this much style and comfort, why wait for a rainy day?" pondered a satisfied shopper. "I wear them all the time. They go great with jeans and keep you comfortable all day long! I love the look of the untied laces, and the zipper closure on the side makes them really easy to slip into." $34 at Amazon

Nordstrom Kenneth Cole Memory Puffer Jacket Sometimes all you need to be happy is a good ol' puffer coat. If you want to wrap yourself up in a sleeping bag without feeling like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, this puffer is key. The snatched waist and pretty pink shade are flattering in all climates. $130 at Nordstrom

Amazon Anrabess Cardigan Jacket Even if you don't need to bust out a winter jacket juuust yet, you'll need a stylish layering piece to keep you warm in the meantime. This lovely "coatigan" (no, we didn't make that up!) is easy to throw on over any outfit and will keep you toasty without being too heavy. At over 50% off, this No. 1 bestseller is down to the lowest price we've seen. $34 at Amazon

Our Place Always Pan 2.0 This multi-use, nonstick beauty just might become your most-utilized piece of cookware, thanks to its thoughtful design. It took the internet by storm a few years ago and quickly became a favorite of home cooks and celebrities alike. (Selena Gomez did a collaboration with the brand, and Oprah has called it "the kitchen magician.") Its ceramic coating is slick and free of PFAS, while the handle smartly doubles as a spoon rest. Speaking of utensils, it comes with a wooden spatula and metal steamer basket that can be used as a colander, and it's oven-safe up to 450°F for added versatility. It's not often on sale, so grab it while it's $55 off (as low as it's ever been). Check out our editor's full Our Place Always Pan review for more. (FYI, it also comes in mini and large versions as well as cast iron and titanium models — all on sale.) $95 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestselling set comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, an 8-inch chef's knife and an 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! This collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $345, though we've never actually seen it shoot that high. Still this deal beats the typical $150 we've seen it going for of late. Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more. $130 at Amazon

Target Cuisinart Stainless Steel Air Fryer Toaster Oven Cut back on appliances — and your energy bill! — with this do-it-all helper, which serves up crispy air-fried pizzas, wings and more in a matter of minutes. Capable of cook temps up to 450°F and featuring an auto shut-off function, it includes a variety of accessories — an oven rack, baking pan/drip tray, and air fryer basket — for added value and convenience (read: easier cleaning). Plus, it's cheaper right now at Target than it is at Amazon. $100 at Target

Sur La Table Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75-Quart This classic round Dutch oven is what you might think of when you hear the name Le Creuset. It's a staple of the collection, a lifetime piece made of enameled cast iron, polished and finished by hand; the colorful exterior is designed to resist chipping. It retains heat brilliantly. At 6.75 quarts, it's perfect for soups and one-pot meals, like chili. This one also has a wider, shallower profile with more surface area that makes it ideal for browning and searing meats. $280 at Sur La Table

Sam's Club Sam's Club Membership Okay, this isn't a kitchen deal per se, but just think of all of the affordable kitchen gear you'll have access to, thanks to your new Sam's Club membership. This deal knocks the annual price down by 60%, but hurry — the offer ends December 2! $20 at Sam's Club

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Slow Cooker Have you ever seen a kitchen appliance as lovely as this stunner from Drew Barrymore's home goods line? You won't mind keeping this on your counter while your cozy stews and braises bubble away. It's capacious enough to feed about seven people, and the light-up display is a fun touch. Plus, this sale price is about as low as it gets. $50 at Walmart

HexClad HexClad 6-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set Gordon Ramsay approves of this brand, and you know how particular the celebrity chef is. The pans' hybrid construction combines the best qualities of stainless steel, cast iron and nonstick for a one-of-a-kind product that, according to Ramsay, "is highly versatile and cooks exceptionally well." They're made of aluminum sandwiched between stainless steel for expert heat conduction and distribution, and their nonstick interiors make them a breeze to clean. Plus, the signature hexagonal etching helps encourage browning. With this starter set, you'll get the 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid pans, plus lids for each. Check out our roundup of the best pots, pans and cookware sets of 2024 for more. $330 at HexClad

Our Place Wonder Oven Yahoo Home and Garden Writer Kristin Granero awarded this snazzy appliance the title of "best air fryer toaster" in her roundup of the best air fryers. She called it "an expert at multitasking, hitting the sweet spot in our testing for size, price and function," adding, "It has a 12-liter capacity that supports four slices of toast, 1 pound of french fries or a 9-inch pizza, and a 4.5-pound chicken with only the bottom tray in place. It also performs six duties: air frying, baking, toasting, broiling, reheating and roasting, with the option to infuse steam, for different texture preferences and appetites." $149 at Our Place

Amazon Breville Barista Express Want to really up your at-home java game? You'll feel like you have a personal cafe right in your kitchen, thanks to this machine's 16 precision grind settings, and the digital temperature control helps ensure your latte comes out just right. There's also a steam wand for foaming milk, and the whole process, from grinding to brewing espresso, takes under a minute. At $200 off, this No. 1 bestseller is on sale for its best price of 2024. $550 at Macy's Explore More Buying Options $660 at Walmart$550 at Target

AMazon KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Been lusting after one of these babies? We know the feeling. Well, it's your/our lucky day, since this No. 1 bestseller, in a variety of colors including this pretty "Dried Rose" pink, is down to its lowest price this year. At 5 quarts, this bestseller can hold enough dough to make up to nine dozen cookies at a time (though it won't take up much room in your kitchen). It comes with a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun, and will give your arms a break by doing all of the mixing. Plus, you can let it run while you prep other ingredients. $330 at Amazon

Amazon Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Wet Dry Vacuum The fact that this versatile appliance (which functions as both a vacuum and mop) is down to its all-time best price is enough for it to warrant a space in our carts. But throw in a Martha Stewart endorsement, and we're tempted to buy two! The queen of all things home recently sang its praises in an unsponsored Instagram post, calling it the "best new home appliance." She adds, "The design is simple, the parts easy to clean and anyone can use it ... Rather than sweeping (which raises dust), rather than vacuuming and then mopping, this machine does it all!" $229 at Amazon