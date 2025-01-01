The best New Year's Amazon deals: Save big on Apple, KitchenAid, iRobot and more

The Amazon Winter Sale is chock-full of all-time low prices on everything from home goods to tech finds. Score BowFlex, Adidas and Keurig for less.

The bubbly's been sipped, the glittery ball has fallen and 2025 is officially here! While it's only the first day of January, we'd argue the year is already off to a smashing start — at least, from a shopping editor's perspective, that is. We're seeing New Year's sales full of all-time low prices and deep discounts, and the Amazon Winter Sale in particular does not disappoint. Still feeling a little groggy from all the late-night partying? Never fear — our team of price-tracking pros dug up the best New Year's deals at Amazon so you don't have to.

Resolved to be more physical this year? This nifty adjustable BowFlex kettlebell is like having multiple weights in one, and it's down to its best price in months. Brighter smile on your 2025 Bingo card? Grab a pack of Crest Whitestrips while they're as low as they were for Prime Day. And if you envision a winter full of cozy cooking and baking, you'll want to snag this best-in-class KitchenAid stand mixer while it's $80 off.

We've been checking price histories and comparing discounts across retailers to ensure we're only sharing the most legit New Year's deals with you, so keep scrolling to see what you can score for a steal.

In this guide: Trending Amazon deals | Rare Amazon deals | Amazon tech deals | Amazon home deals | Amazon kitchen deals | Amazon style deals | Amazon vacuum deals | Amazon beauty deals

Trending New Year's Amazon deals

Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $73 $99 Save $26 See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips $30 $46 Save $16 with Prime See at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $25 $30 Save $5 See at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 $329 $399 Save $70 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

BowFlex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell $149 $199 Save $50 See at Amazon

Solo Stove Mesa XL $70 $100 Save $30 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum $149 $250 Save $101 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Columbia Benton Springs Full-Zip Jacket $30 $46 Save $16 See at Amazon

Our Place Always Pan 2.0 $99 $150 Save $51 | Close to all-time low See at Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $55 Save $25 See at Amazon

Rare Amazon deals

Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 $329 $399 Save $70 | Lowest price ever If you've been waiting to buy an Apple Watch until it goes on sale, well, today's the day! The discount on this No. 1 bestseller drops the price to its all-time low, so you won't do better than this. You're getting the latest version, which features a larger display and a more lightweight design for comfortable wear. Now you'll be able to track your steps and sleep, take a call, listen to music and more — all from your wrist. Save $70 | Lowest price ever $329 at Amazon

Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips $30 $46 Save $16 with Prime If your less-than-glowing chompers could use some restoration, the folks at Crest say these top-selling strips can make teeth up to 20 shades whiter in just 22 days (that's almost one shade per day!). According to the brand, you're guaranteed to have a noticeably whiter smile, and with this kit, you'll get some bonus express treatments for same-day results. This sale drops the price to as low as it was for Prime Day. Now that's something to say "cheese!" about. Save $16 with Prime $30 at Amazon

Amazon Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $25 $30 Save $5 Enjoying a warm breakfast on a busy morning has never been so easy, thanks to this contraption that'll make a bacon, egg and cheese without you having to wait at the drive-through. Just fill each tray with the essentials and any toppings you'd like, and it'll cook everything so that it's nice and melty by the time you've gotten dressed. This appliance doesn't go on sale very often, so grab it while you can save a few bucks — and just think of all the cash you won't have to spend on McMuffins anymore. $25 at Amazon

Amazon BowFlex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell $149 $199 Save $50 If exercising more regularly is on your 2025 to-do list, meet your new best friend. This single kettlebell is like having six weights in one, since you can adjust it to weigh 8 to 40 pounds with the turn of a dial. Now you can work out in the comfort of home without a ton of equipment taking up space — stronger arm muscles, here you come! This is as low as it's been in months. $149 at Amazon

Amazon Grace & Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum $10 $20 Save $10 | Lowest price ever Our senior beauty editor said she was so thrilled when she saw this deal, she "could barely type." Why is that? For starters, this serum comes from a well-respected brand and its star ingredient is hyaluronic acid, a hydration agent that can help plump the skin for a smoother appearance. "Since we lose moisture and elasticity as we age, the humectant hyaluronic acid, an ingredient which binds to water — and can hold a whopping 1,000 times its weight in water — is key to any quality anti-aging skin care regimen," she says. "You'd be hard-pressed to find a better hyaluronic acid serum than this award-winning version." Among the other concerns it targets? Dark circles, fine lines, dark spots ... plus, it's down to a record-low price. Need any more convincing it belongs in your cart? Save $10 | Lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

Amazon GoodBaby No-Touch Thermometer $16 $30 Save $14 'Tis the season for sniffles and sneezes, and if you need to check a loved one's temperature, this No. 1 bestseller makes it a cinch. Rather than getting germs all over one that goes under the tongue, simply point this one at their forehead and it'll give you a reading in moments. True to its name, it's a great option for fussy babies and kids, but can be used on adults too. At over 45% off, this is the best price we've seen it on sale for aside from Black Friday/Cyber Monday. $16 at Amazon

Amazon AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $55 Save $25 Keep those pearly whites, well, pearly and white with this No. 1 bestselling electric toothbrush. It provides 40,000 vibrations per minute to kick plaque to the curb, and you'll get eight brush heads included — enough to last 2½ years! At a not-so-common 45% off, this is one deal you'll want to zap it up ASAP. Be sure to check out our roundup of the best electric toothbrushes — where it was named "best overall toothbrush — for more. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Waterpik Cordless Pulse Water Flosser $40 $50 Save $10 And when it comes to your gums, why not swap the painful (and tedious) string floss for this bad boy, which gently yet effectively uses a stream of water to dislodge anything trapped between your teeth. It was designed to be compact enough to travel with, and you can even use it in the shower to save time. Plus, this is as low as we've seen it since Prime Day. $40 at Amazon

Best New Year's Amazon tech deals

Amazon Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $73 $99 Save $26 Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this four-pack brings each tag down to about $18 (they typically retail for about $25 to $30 a pop). Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members! $73 at Amazon

Amazon Loveledi Portable Power Bank, 2-Pack $19 $24 Save $5 with coupon May your precious phone never reach 0% battery again ... that's the promise of these top-selling, on-the-go juice boxes. Each one is equipped with two USB ports, and you can have them fully charged up in just four to five hours. They're currently within a dollar of their lowest price yet. Save $5 with coupon $19 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV $150 $250 Save $100 | Lowest price ever At 40 inches, this highly rated (and reasonably priced) telly is the one Goldilocks would likely opt for; not too big, not too small, just right. High-def resolution and Dolby Digital Audio help enhance the viewing experience with clear picture and sound, and you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms in one place. At just $150, this price matches the TV's all-time low, so act fast! Save $100 | Lowest price ever $150 at Amazon

Best New Year's Amazon home deals

Amazon Utopia Bedding 4-Piece Sheet Set, Queen $16 $22 Save $6 | Lowest price ever Let's resolve to replace our threadbare bedding in 2025, yes? Starting with those worn out sheets, seeing as we found this upgrade for a mere $16! That's the lowest price we've ever seen this classic white queen set on sale for. Made of brushed microfiber, these linens are incredibly soft, and many reviewers say they keep them cozy in the winter and cool in the summer, so you won't need a seasonal swap. Save $6 | Lowest price ever $16 at Amazon

Amazon Solo Stove Mesa XL $70 $100 Save $30 Cozy backyard bonfires — they're not just for fancy people in Aspen anymore, thanks to this portable fire pit. At just 7 inches across, 8.6 inches high and 2.3 pounds, this model is perfect for smaller outdoor spaces or packing up and bringing on the go. It's only ever dipped lower than its current price by $4, so if you've been eyeing one of these bad boys, now's the time. $70 at Amazon

Amazon ArtiGifts Pro Outdoor Faucet Cover, Set of 2 $6 $10 Save $4 with Prime Big swaths of the country are experiencing freezing temperatures, and if/when those overnight frosts occur, you'll be glad you thought to protect your outdoor spigots ahead of time. These winter essentials are like socks for your faucets, acting as insulators to help prevent your pipes from freezing — every homeowner's nightmare. Our price trackers tell us this is as low as they've been since 2020. Save $4 with Prime $6 at Amazon

Amazon Sameat Heated Towel Warmer $80 $100 Save $20 Goodbye post-shower shivers, hello toasty towels. This machine can accommodate up to two oversized towels (or a robe, or blanket) and is programmable to keep linens warm for up to four hours. According to our price trackers, this lavatory luxury hasn't dipped lower since May. $80 at Amazon

Best New Year's Amazon kitchen deals

Amazon Carote 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $20 $30 Save $10 Kick off the new year with a fresh set of blades — and for a total steal. This colorful collection comes with six different types of knives and protective covers for each. Plus, their nonstick coatings make them a breeze to clean. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, Set of 4 $23 $40 Save $17 | Lowest price ever Soggy strawberries aren't just a waste of food, they're also a waste of hard-earned money. If you're tired of rotten produce, these handy containers are here to save the day. Their lids have small vents, which help regulate airflow to ensure the correct amount of oxygen and carbon dioxide goes in and out. The built-in airflow filters last forever — literally, the brand says they are made to "last a lifetime." Even better? At over 40% off, this is as low as this set has ever been on sale for. Save $17 | Lowest price ever $23 at Amazon

Best New Year's Amazon style deals

Amazon Columbia Benton Springs Full-Zip Jacket $30 $46 Save $16 This warm yet lightweight fleece is the versatile piece you'll be reaching for all winter: Use it as an extra layer under your puffer coat or pair it with some leggings on milder days when you take the dog out for a walk. Not too bulky, it's soft, stylish and boasts features like zippered side pockets, a collared neck and an adjustable drawstring hem. We haven't seen it on sale for less in months, and we don't expect it to dip in price anytime soon. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Anrabess Crewneck Pullover $28 $44 Save $16 | Lowest price ever The perfect sweater does not exi... — wait, yes, it does. This top is just oversized enough to be on trend while still complementing your shape, and the genius side zippers can be opened or closed for a custom fit. There are loads of colors to choose from, most of which are on sale, so stock up while you can get 'em for an all-time low price (up to 35% off). Save $16 | Lowest price ever $28 at Amazon

Amazon Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra $20 $48 Save $28 Underwire bras don't have to be uncomfortable — take it from the thousands of reviewers who adore this one. It was designed to be extra lightweight and smooth things out under your tops, and the convertible straps can be worn straight or crisscrossed. The lace detail makes it look more elevated than your standard T-shirt bra, and it's currently nearly 60% off. $20 at Amazon

Best New Year's Amazon vacuum deals

Amazon iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum $149 $250 Save $101 | Lowest price ever A No. 1 bestselling Roomba that's 40% off — its all-time lowest price? We'll take two! This gizmo will zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app. Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for more. Save $101 | Lowest price ever $149 at Amazon

Amazon Black & Decker Furbuster AdvancedClean+ Cordless Handheld Vacuum $68 $100 Save $32 Pet parents, this small yet mighty hair-zapper's got your name on it. It was specially designed with stubborn shedded fur in mind, and features an anti-tangle brush with rubber bristles to help remove matted messes from your floor, furniture and car. It's compact and lightweight at 2.6 pounds, and our price trackers tell us it's only dipped $1 lower all year. $68 at Amazon

Best New Year's Amazon beauty and wellness deals

Amazon Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer $33 $57 Save $24 with Prime Skin feeling a bit parched thanks to the dry winter air? This No. 1 bestselling steamer is here to save the day. Think of it as your personal, in-home facial device: It essentially acts as a humidifier by releasing nano-ionic steam to help with hydration, and comes with tools for removing blackheads and unclogging pores once your vaporizing session is complete. It can also be used as a towel warmer — the ultimate luxury — and at over 40% off, it's down to as low as it's been all year. Save $24 with Prime $33 at Amazon