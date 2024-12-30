The best New Year's Amazon deals: Save big on Apple, Solo Stove, iRobot and more

The Amazon Winter Sale is chock-full of all-time low prices on everything from home goods to tech finds. Score KitchenAid, Adidas and Keurig faves for less.

Pre-holiday deals might get all the buzz, but New Year's markdowns deserve some love, too! Especially the ones we're seeing over at the Amazon Winter Sale; with all-time low prices galore and big savings on sought-after brands like Apple, iRobot and KitchenAid, you'll be able to treat yourself to something nice after a season of giving to others. If Santa forgot to leave something under your tree, now's the time to make up for it without breaking the bank.

Make 2025 the year you finally get to hear your jams and podcasts in high fidelity — athese Beats Solo 4 Headphones are $70 off. Decided to stop merely drooling over YouTube cooking videos and actually attempt some of those recipes ... with an appropriately outfitted kitchen? Wish yourself a Merry After-Christmas with this chef-quality KitchenAid mixer for $80 off.

You get the idea. Whatever you need to scratch that covetous post-holiday itch — clothing, self-care, tech, DIY — it's here for the taking. Keep scrolling to see our picks for the best New Year's deals at Amazon to add to your cart, stat.

Related: For even more savings, be sure to check out our roundup of the best after Christmas sales.

Popular Amazon deals:

Apple AirTags, 4-pack for $73 (was $99): Near all-time low

KitchenAid 4.5-quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $250 (was $330): Editor-approved

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum for $149 (was $250): All-time low

Crest 3D Whitestrips for $30 (was $46): Prime Day price

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System for $250 (was $320): Rare sale

In this guide: Trending Amazon deals | Rare Amazon deals | Amazon tech deals | Amazon home deals | Amazon kitchen deals | Amazon style deals | Amazon vacuum deals | Amazon beauty deals

Trending New Year's Amazon deals

Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $73 $99 Save $26 See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips $30 $46 Save $16 with Prime See at Amazon

Hometopia Outdoor Faucet Cover, 2-Pack $6 $9 Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Solo Stove Mesa XL $70 $100 Save $30 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum $149 $250 Save $101 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Medix 5.5 Retinol + Ferulic Acid Age Rewind Body Cream $17 $25 Save $8 | Amazon Lightning Deal See at Amazon

Columbia Benton Springs Full-Zip Jacket $30 $46 Save $16 See at Amazon

Our Place Always Pan 2.0 $99 $150 Save $51 | Close to all-time low See at Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $55 Save $25 See at Amazon

Rare Amazon deals

Amazon Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds $9 $40 Save $31 with coupon and code | Lowest price ever Listen up: Our senior tech writer, Rick Broida, has spent the past two decades testing (and testing, and re-testing) hundreds of earbuds. So, when he's surprised by just how good a $40 pair performs, that's saying something. In his roundup of the best earbuds on the market, he named this pair the best budget option, praising their sound quality and noise-canceling ability. And this wallet-friendly option just got even more budget-friendly, currently down to $9 — the lowest we've ever seen them. (Be sure to apply the on-page coupon and promo code to get them for over 75% off.) Save $31 with coupon and code | Lowest price ever $9 at Amazon

Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips $30 $46 Save $16 with Prime If your less-than-glowing chompers could use some restoration, the folks at Crest say these top-selling strips can make teeth up to 20 shades whiter in just 22 days (that's almost one shade per day!). According to the brand, you're guaranteed to have a noticeably whiter smile, and with this kit, you'll get some bonus express treatments for same-day results. This sale drops the price to as low as it was for Prime Day. Now that's something to say "cheese!" about. Save $16 with Prime $30 at Amazon

Amazon Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill $170 $280 Save $110 We've got quite a few months until summer, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy your favorite grilled foods in the meantime. This indoor appliance allows you to char burgers, hot dogs and veggies all year round — and not only that, it also air-fries, roasts, bakes and broils. Plus, it's got a handy built-in smart thermometer so you'll never have to guess if your steak is the perfect doneness. It only dips lower than it is now (nearly 40% off) during events like Prime Day and Black Friday. $170 at Amazon

Amazon AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $55 Save $25 Keep those pearly whites, well, pearly and white with this No. 1 bestselling electric toothbrush. It provides 40,000 vibrations per minute to kick plaque to the curb, and you'll get eight brush heads included — enough to last 2½ years! At a not-so-common 45% off, this is one deal you'll want to zap it up ASAP. Be sure to check out our roundup of the best electric toothbrushes — where it was named "best overall toothbrush — for more. $30 at Amazon

Best New Year's Amazon tech deals

Amazon Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $73 $99 Save $26 Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this four-pack brings each tag down to about $18 (they typically retail for about $25 to $30 a pop). Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members! $73 at Amazon

Amazon Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $13 Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. No, it's not the most massive discount, but we've yet to see it on sale for less. Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

Amazon Loveledi Portable Power Bank, 2-Pack $19 $24 Save $5 with coupon May your precious phone never reach 0% battery again ... that's the promise of these top-selling, on-the-go juice boxes. Each one is equipped with two USB ports, and you can have them fully charged up in just four to five hours. They're currently within a dollar of their lowest price yet. Save $5 with coupon $19 at Amazon

Amazon Beats Solo 4 Headphones $130 $200 Save $70 These highly rated cordless headphones are 35% off; that means you can bask in all the signature Beats features for just $130. Expect rich, balanced audio with clear highs and punchy bass that’ll make your playlists pop. They pair seamlessly with Apple devices, offer up to 40 hours of battery life and are as portable as they are comfortable, making them suitable for life on the go. $130 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV $150 $250 Save $100 | Lowest price ever At 40 inches, this highly rated (and reasonably priced) telly is the one Goldilocks would likely opt for; not too big, not too small, just right. High-def resolution and Dolby Digital Audio help enhance the viewing experience with clear picture and sound, and you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms in one place. At just $150, this price matches the TV's all-time low, so act fast! Save $100 | Lowest price ever $150 at Amazon

Best New Year's Amazon home deals

Amazon Solo Stove Mesa XL $70 $100 Save $30 Cozy backyard bonfires — they're not just for fancy people in Aspen anymore, thanks to this portable fire pit. At just 7 inches across, 8.6 inches high and 2.3 pounds, this model is perfect for smaller outdoor spaces or packing up and bringing on the go. It's only ever dipped lower than its current price by $4, so if you've been eyeing one of these bad boys, now's the time. $70 at Amazon

Amazon Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $15 $20 Save $5 with coupon If you have dirty grout on your to-do list, chances are you're avoiding this dreaded task. And we can't really blame you. Crouching down while furiously scrubbing away for hours on end — knowing there's a very good chance it'll barely look any different once you're done — isn't anyone's idea of a good time. While you can't avoid the job entirely, you can dramatically reduce the amount of elbow grease required with this nifty tool, which I (Britt) am slightly obsessed with. It's essentially like an electric toothbrush for your home, and scrubs 60 times per second to bust grime out of those hard-to-reach corners and crevices. Plus, it's down to one of its best prices in years. Check out my full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more. Save $5 with coupon $15 at Amazon

Amazon Hometopia Outdoor Faucet Cover, 2-Pack $6 $9 Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever Big swaths of the country are experiencing freezing temperatures, and if and when those overnight frosts occur, you'll be glad you thought to protect your outdoor spigots ahead of time. These No. 1 bestsellers are like socks for your faucets, acting as insulators to help prevent your pipes from freezing — every homeowner's nightmare. This is as low as we've ever seen these for; unsurprisingly, more than 20,000 pairs were purchased in the past month. Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever $6 at Amazon

Amazon Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel $7 $10 Save $3 with Prime De-gunk those crevices in your car — or anywhere in your home — with slime ... yes, slime! This sticky substance fits right into those hard-to-reach areas like cupholders, air vents, door handles, keyboards and more to pull out any dust or crumbs that may have made their way inside. It's on sale for about as low as it ever gets. Save $3 with Prime $7 at Amazon

Best New Year's Amazon kitchen deals

Amazon Carote 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $20 $30 Save $10 Kick off the new year with a fresh set of blades — and for a total steal. This colorful collection comes with six different types of knives and protective covers for each. Plus, their nonstick coatings make them a breeze to clean. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, Set of 4 $23 $40 Save $17 | Lowest price ever Soggy strawberries aren't just a waste of food, they're also a waste of hard-earned money. If you're tired of rotten produce, these handy containers are here to save the day. Their lids have small vents, which help regulate airflow to ensure the correct amount of oxygen and carbon dioxide goes in and out. The built-in airflow filters last forever — literally, the brand says they are made to "last a lifetime." Even better? At over 40% off, this is as low as this set has ever been on sale for. Save $17 | Lowest price ever $23 at Amazon

Best New Year's Amazon style deals

Amazon Columbia Benton Springs Full-Zip Jacket $30 $46 Save $16 This warm yet lightweight fleece is the versatile piece you'll be reaching for all winter: Use it as an extra layer under your puffer coat or pair it with some leggings on milder days when you take the dog out for a walk. Not too bulky, it's soft, stylish and boasts features like zippered side pockets, a collared neck and an adjustable drawstring hem. We haven't seen it on sale for less in months, and we don't expect it to dip in price anytime soon. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Fyc Wool Socks, 5 Pairs $10 $13 Save $3 with Prime Your frigid feet deserve these wildly popular thick wool socks, which will keep your toes nice and warm while livening things up with their colorful designs. At five pairs to a pack, these are down to just $2 a pop. Time to stock up. Save $3 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Amazon Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker $41 $75 Save $34 Get your steps in comfortably in 2025 with these lightweight, foot-saving kicks from Adidas. The midsole cushioning offers comfort where you need it most, and the grippy rubber outsole helps prevent slips. And don't worry, you can wear them as much as you like — they're machine washable. Prices vary by size and color. $41 at Amazon

Amazon Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra $20 $48 Save $28 Underwire bras don't have to be uncomfortable — take it from the thousands of reviewers who adore this one. It was designed to be extra lightweight and smooth things out under your tops, and the convertible straps can be worn straight or crisscrossed. The lace detail makes it look more elevated than your standard T-shirt bra, and it's currently nearly 60% off. $20 at Amazon

Best New Year's Amazon vacuum deals

Amazon iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum $149 $250 Save $101 | Lowest price ever A No. 1 bestselling Roomba that's 40% off — its all-time lowest price? We'll take two! This gizmo will zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app. Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for more. Save $101 | Lowest price ever $149 at Amazon

Amazon Black & Decker Furbuster AdvancedClean+ Cordless Handheld Vacuum $68 $100 Save $32 Pet parents, this small yet mighty hair-zapper's got your name on it. It was specially designed with stubborn shedded fur in mind, and features an anti-tangle brush with rubber bristles to help remove matted messes from your floor, furniture and car. It's compact and lightweight at 2.6 pounds, and our price trackers tell us it's only dipped $1 lower all year. $68 at Amazon

Amazon Shark Navigator Lift-Away Pro $150 $200 Save $50 If there's one type of Shark we're always happy to run into, it's one that's on sale — and this $50-off deal is pretty Jaws-dropping. Complete with a HEPA filter, this bad boy will help purify the air while it sucks up dust bunnies, and its swivel steering allows for easier maneuvering. We rarely see it for less than this unless it's Black Friday or Prime Day. $150 at Amazon

Best New Year's Amazon beauty and wellness deals