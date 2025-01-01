Why you can trust us
We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Live
The best New Year's sales: Save up to 75% at Amazon, Target, Walmart and more
Ring in 2025 on a high note, courtesy of low prices on Apple, Dyson, Kate Spade, KitchenAid and more.
We're calling it: 2025 will be a most excellent year. But, we're less than a day in, you (rightfully) think to yourself. And yes, our prediction might be a bit premature, but if the New Year's sales we're seeing are any indicator, we're confident about our hunch. Now, after a night of swigging champagne, you might be feeling ... sluggish — and browsing markdowns could seem rather tedious. We get it! That's why our team of discount hunters has been scanning the web to bring you the best New Year's deals to shop, all in one place.
Looking to up your step count this year? An all-new Apple Watch can help you keep track, and it's down to its lowest price ever. Vowed to clean more regularly? Delegating the work to your iRobot Roomba — also on sale for a record low — isn't cheating, it's efficient. And if you've got holiday cash and giftcards to use, we've found bargains on KitchenAid stand mixers, Kate Spade handbags, Le Creuset cookware ... the whole shebang.
Of course, not all deals are worth your time and money, but everything on this list was handpicked by our team after checking price histories and comparing across retailers. In short, these are the sales we'd recommend to our own friends and family. With that, happy saving — and a very happy new year to you and yours!
Best New Year's sales overall
$279 at Amazon
Yahoo Senior Tech Editor Rick Broida dubbed this iPad the best overall tablet of 2024, so if you're looking for the cream of the crop, grab it now while it's on sale. It comes with a one-year warranty, boasts up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and has a 10.9-inch screen and 64GB storage.
"[It] seamlessly pairs with the rest of my Apple devices," one impressed shopper wrote. "Build quality is great as all Apple devices are. ... Charges via USB-C and includes a nice braided charger. Screen is great, speakers are clear and battery is long-lasting."
Explore More Buying Options$720 at HSN$355 at Staples
$17 at Amazon
Ready to tackle those wrinkles? Loved by more than 11,000 five-star fans, the Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream goes to work at night to deeply nourish your skin while you sleep. Infused with vitamin C and glycerin, it smooths out wrinkles, corrects uneven skin tone and helps with loss of firmness. Grab a jar while it's over 40% off.
Explore More Buying Options$29 at CVS Pharmacy$35 at Rite Aid
Our senior beauty editor said she was so thrilled when she saw this deal, she "could barely type." Why is that? For starters, this serum comes from a well-respected brand and its star ingredient is hyaluronic acid, a hydration agent that can help plump the skin for a smoother appearance. Among the other concerns it targets? Dark circles, fine lines, dark spots ... need any more convincing it belongs in your cart?
Check out her roundup of the best anti-aging skin-care products for more.
$10 at Amazon
Save $10 with Prime
Active noise cancellation in these No. 1 bestsellers shuts out the world so you can immerse yourself in music, podcasts or whatever makes you happy. Adaptive Transparency mode lets you listen to your tunes but also hear any important noises from your surroundings.
$190 at Amazon
Save $59 with Prime
Explore More Buying Options$249 at Staples$250 at Verizon
A top-selling Roomba that's 40% off — its all-time lowest price? We'll take two! This gizmo will zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app.
Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for more.
$149 at Amazon
Save $101 | Lowest price ever
$82 at Kate Spade Outlet
There are few accessories as timeless as a sleek crossbody, and this one's roomy enough to hold all of your on-the-go essentials. Elegant and classic, it's right at home alongside everything from jeans and a white tee to a polished office look or date night 'fit. You can even match it up with the marshmallowiest of winter puffer coats and it'd still be cute. The pebbled leather only looks expensive — at just $82, this baby's a wild 75% off!
$73 at Amazon
All-time low price alert! Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone.
The deal on this four-pack brings each tag just over $18 a pop. Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members — in my case that was me (Chris)!
Explore More Buying Options$89 at Adorama$91 at Staples
When the temps drop, few things are as cozy as whipping up some homemade treats. Even cozier? Giving your arms a rest! At 4.5 quarts, this top-seller can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time — and it's ideal for multitasking, as it'll do all of the mixing while you prep other ingredients.
This is the brand I (Britt) use in my own home kitchen, and it comes with a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. This is as low as it's been since April, so scoop it up while you can save $80!
$250 at Amazon
Save $80 | Editor-approved
Explore More Buying Options$330 at Lowe's$330 at KitchenAid
At 40 inches, this highly rated (and reasonably priced) telly is the one Goldilocks would likely opt for; not too big, not too small, just right. High-def resolution and Dolby Digital Audio help enhance the viewing experience with clear picture and sound, and you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms in one place. At just $150, this price matches the TV's all-time low, so act fast!
$150 at Amazon
Save $100 | Lowest price ever
If you've been waiting to buy an Apple Watch until it goes on sale, well, wait no more. This New Year's deal drops the price to its all-time low, so you can't do better than that.
You're getting the latest version, which features a larger display and a more lightweight design for comfortable wear. Now you'll be able to track your steps and sleep, take a call, listen to music and more — all from your wrist.
$359 at Amazon
Save $70 | Lowest price ever
$330 at HexClad
Gordon Ramsay himself uses these pots and pans, so ... that's saying something! They're made of aluminum sandwiched between stainless steel for expert heat conduction and distribution, and their nonstick interiors make them a breeze to clean. Plus, the signature hexagonal etching helps encourage browning. With this starter set, you'll get the 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid pans, plus lids for each — and for nearly 40% off.
Check out our roundup of the best cookware sets of 2024 for more.
$14 at Amazon
If your under-eye area could use a little freshening up, it's this top-selling cream to the rescue! Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid, calming niacinamide and three essential ceramides, it helps maintain and restore the skin barrier to preserve hydration and minimize the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. Even celebs like Olivia Wilde are fans — get it now for nearly 30% off.
Explore More Buying Options$20 at Ulta Beauty$18 at CVS Pharmacy
$899 at Amazon
This model, powered by Apple's ultrafast M3 chip, was released this year, so we're surprised to find it on sale — especially at a $200 discount (one of its lowest prices ever). In fact, the only time it's ever been lower was during Black Friday/Cyber Monday.
It's also one of the thinnest and lightest laptops you'll find, so can you really go wrong?
Explore More Buying Options$1,022 at Abt Electronics$1,099 at Apple
$280 at Sur La Table
You can't go wrong with this 6.75-quart beauty, which was designed to be more lightweight (measured by quart) than other premium cast iron cookware on the market. Ina Garten is a fan of the brand, saying it's "great for soups, stews and braising." This model is a bit more shallow than standard Dutch ovens, but it has a large surface area that makes it ideal for browning meat and reducing liquids. We're not seeing it for any less than it is here — and it comes in eight stunning colors, so good luck choosing!
Best New Year's sales at top retailers
Amazon: We're seeing savings of up to 40% — sometimes more! — on everything from bedding and kitchenware to tech, clothing and beauty during the Amazon Winter Sale.
Best Buy: Save up to 50% on appliances, plus nab savings on TVs, laptops, headphones and tablets.
Nordstrom: Score up to 60% off and snag hundreds of big brands at a discount, including Hoka, Nike, Ugg, Zella and more.
QVC: Take advantage of the retailer's end-of-year clearance sale, which nabs you up to 45% off all clearance merch.
REI: The retailer's outlet section has a plethora of great offerings: Score up to 50% off clothing, footwear, REI Co-Op brand deals and hiking items.
Sephora: Save up to 50% on brands like Fenty, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's and more.
Target: You can always count on Target to bring the deals, including up to 40% off floor care, up to 50% off clothing and accessories and up to 35% off kitchen appliances.
Walmart: The mega-retailer's end-of-year sale has massive discounts that rival (and often beat) Amazon on vacuums, kitchen appliances, bedding and clothing, to name a few.
Wayfair: Take advantage of up to 60% off furniture, kitchen tools and home decor during the retailer's end-of-year clearance sale.
Zappos: Enjoy stellar savings on a wide variety of footwear brands, including Asics, New Balance and more.
Best New Year's tech deals
I almost never ask for electronics for Christmas; I'd much rather get a gift card and take advantage of year-end sales to find the exact model of iPad, MacBook Air or headphones that I want rather than let my family members try and make that decision for me. Luckily, there's no shortage of stunning tech deals out there right now, from Apple, Beats, Samsung, Amazon and more.
Apple iPad 10th Gen ($279, originally $349): This iPad is one of the best tablets you can buy, period. While we’ve seen this model for slightly cheaper, this is still a steal for the quality and performance you get — especially with features like the A14 Bionic chip, 10-hour battery life and that gorgeous Retina display.
Apple AirPods ($119, originally $129): Offering premium sound, seamless connectivity and a comfortable, all-day fit, these fan-favorite buds are perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their audio game without breaking the bank.
Apple AirPods Pro ($190, originally $249): As a long-time Apple user, I waited way too long to buy my AirPods Pro. Don't be like me, get nearly $60 off these noise-canceling No. 1 bestsellers now.
Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV ($340, originally $520): You're looking at one of the lowest prices of the year on this stunning set, thanks to a 35% discount.
Samsung 98-Inch Class QLED 4K Q80C Smart TV ($5,000, originally $8,000): Samsung is stepping up with fantastic discounts on its TV lineup, including a jaw-dropping deal on this nearly 100-inch beast, now marked down by a whopping $3,000. If you’re looking to (seriously) upgrade your viewing experience — and have five-grand burning a hole in your pocket — this deal's got your name on it.
Apple Watch Series 10 ($359, originally $429): Planning to get serious about your workout regimen in '25? Snag yourself one of these. Packed with features such as a brighter display than previous models, advanced health tracking (including ECG and sleep monitoring) and seamless integration with your Apple devices, it’s perfect for anyone looking to stay connected and monitor their fitness goals.
Samsung The Frame 65-Inch Class QLED 4K TV ($1,297, originally $1,997): This TV isn’t just for binge-watching; it lets you show off your artistic side by displaying everything from classic works of art to the photos you took on vacation. Yes, it’s a splurge, but with a gorgeous matte display and at $700 off, it’s a whole lot easier to justify.
Reolink Altas PT Ultra ($152, originally $230): This home security camera continuously records in stunning 4K for up to 96 hours on a single charge, or for up to 500 days in motion-detection mode. You get excellent night vision too. Another bonus: No pesky subscription fee.
Samsung Neo 55-inch QLED 4K TV ($1,150, originally $1,800): This QLED TV delivers eye-popping clarity and vivid colors, offering lifelike, immersive visuals that are perfect for movies, sports and other high-quality content. At this price, you’re getting a premium viewing experience that’s hard to beat.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K ($30, originally $50): The Fire TV Stick gives you instant access to more than 1.5 million movies and TV shows, all for less than the cost of a couple of movie tickets. Plus, for 40% off, it's close to as low as we've ever seen it.
Best New Year's kitchen deals
You might be done with holiday meal prep for another year, but we'd argue you still have a good three months of prime cooking time ahead of you. Doesn't spending a chilly day in the kitchen preparing your favorite comfort food sound like the coziest thing ever? And you can revamp your arsenal for a steal: We're seeing lots of New Year's sales on some of the most sought-after appliance and cookware brands, from KitchenAid stand mixers to the Yahoo editor-approved Our Place Always Pan (celebs love it too). That gets a resounding, "Yes, Chef!"
KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer ($250, originally $330): Pro bakers and home cooks alike swear by this workhorse, which can be used for everything from whipping cream and making cookie dough to kneading bread and even mashing potatoes.
Le Creuset 6.75-Quart Round Wide Dutch Oven ($280, originally $430): You won't find this stunner from Ina Garten's favorite brand for any less than it currently is at Sur La Table. Use it to make delectable soups, stews, braises and other family feasts this winter.
Ninja Creami ($149, originally $199): Keep the ice cream party going all year long with this top-rated appliance, which makes churning out customizable frozen treats a breeze. It's on sale for less at Walmart than it is at Amazon ... (it's also Yahoo editor-approved — check out our review for more).
Keurig K-Supreme ($99, originally $170): This popular model was designed to draw more flavor and aroma out of your coffee for a richer sipping experience, and has options for brewing a stronger cup or pouring over ice. The 42% discount brings it to within a few bucks of its lowest price all year.
Our Place Always Pan 2.0 ($99, originally $150): This multi-use, nonstick beauty might become your most-reached-for piece of cookware, thanks to its thoughtful design. It took the internet by storm a few years ago and quickly became a favorite of home cooks and celebs alike. (Selena Gomez did a collaboration with the brand, and Oprah has called it "the kitchen magician.") It's not often on sale, so grab it while it's $51 off (within $4 of the lowest it's ever been). Check out our full Our Place Always Pan review for more.
Carote 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set ($20, originally $30): Kick off the new year with a fresh set of blades — at a serious price slash. This colorful collection comes with six different knives and protective covers for each. Plus, their nonstick coatings make them a breeze to clean.
HexClad 6-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set ($330, originally $532): Gordon Ramsay approves of this brand, and you know how peevishly particular he is. The pans' hybrid construction combines the best qualities of stainless steel, cast iron and nonstick for a one-of-a-kind product that, according to Ramsay, "is highly versatile and cooks exceptionally well."
Best New Year's beauty deals
If you've been looking for an excuse to overhaul your regimen, look no further — it's a New Year! Whether the winter chill has been leaving your skin feeling a little parched or you're on the hunt for a hair tool that'll help you master the art of the blowout, there are markdowns aplenty to be had. How about kicking off 2025 with some pampering for your skin? This CeraVe eye cream is nearly 30% off. Want to eradicate those coffee stains for good? Crest Whitestrips are 50% off. Here are some other picks we're eyeing:
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush ($30, originally $55): The Ferrari of toothbrushes has a motor that delivers 40,000 vibrations per minute and removes up to 10 times more buildup than an ordinary toothbrush. It's also a rare 45% off.
CeraVe Eye Repair Cream ($14, originally $20): This No. 1 bestselling cream contains three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.
Wet N Wild Silk Finish Lipstick ($1.00, originally $1.29): There’s nothing we love more than a universally flattering lipstick. And if you can find one that’s ultra-affordable? Even better! Luckily for you (and your wallet!), over 7,000 Amazon shoppers in the past month have found a lipstick that ticks all those boxes and then some. It comes in nearly 30 colors and can be yours for a mere $1.
Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit ($25, originally $50): Reviewers can attest that this kit delivers on its pro-level, smile-brightening claims. It promises to remove up to 15 years' worth of stains from your chompers. Plus, it's designed with sensitive smiles in mind.
Bliss Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask ($12, originally $18): Get your gourd on! This mask has been a favorite of beauty experts for decades, and for good reason — it's a powerful at-home exfoliating treatment that truly wakes up your skin and gives it a serious glow. It uses enzymes from pumpkin, which are similar to alpha hydroxy acids like glycolic acid but a lot more gentle. This makes it an ideal exfoliant for those with more sensitive skin.
Kiehl's 7-in-1 Super Smoothers Set ($69, originally $99): If parched, frigid winter air wreaks havoc on your skin, it's time to step up your moisturizer game with this TLC-giving duo. Kiehl's beloved formula moisturizes for smoother, firmer-feeling skin while helping to reduce the appearance of wrinkles — use around the eyes and all over your face and neck.
Best New Year's bedding and mattress deals
If you've vowed to work on improving your sleep in 2025, replacing your shabby pillows, sheets and mattress is a good place to start. Uncomfortable bed making you toss and turn? Give it a wallet-friendly refresh courtesy of markdowns on Casper, Tempur-Pedic ... even Oprah's favorite, Cozy Earth. With savings of up to 60%, these sales are anything but a snoozefest.
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen ($265, originally $331): This ethereally soft, breathable set is one of Oprah's favorite things, so you know it's good — and Yahoo editors adore it too (check out our review for more). Plus, save up to 25% sitewide.
Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Pillowcases, Standard, 2-Pack ($30, originally $59): Not only will these silky-smooth sleeves elevate the look of your bed, they'll feel divine against your skin. Save nearly 50% on this gorgeous pair and more from the dreamy linen brand (oh, and if it's your first order, you can chop an extra 15% off at checkout).
Purple Mattress, Queen ($1,199, originally $1,499): This bestseller features the brand's patented GelFlex Grid, which adapts to support your movements while you sleep — and we're seeing it for $100 less than it was just over a month ago.
Bear Original Mattress, Queen ($649, originally $998): If you're looking for a marriage of affordability and excellence, Bear is a brand you'll want to check out. Apply code NY4TY at checkout for up to 40% off mattresses (plus free accessories!).
Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress, Queen ($649, originally $1,563): Here's another option that's on the more budget-friendly side, though with over 40,000 perfect ratings, you wouldn't know it. It's nearly 60% off!
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress, Queen ($1,999, originally $2,199): This New Year's deal saves you $200 on the brand's comfortable and pressure-relieving sleep surface, which is made of its proprietary Tempur-Material.
Nestl Sheet Set, Queen ($19, originally $63): A Walmart favorite, this wildly popular, double-brushed sheet set is on mega-sale. 13,000 five-star fans can't be wrong, right?
Alwyn Home Sleep Bathild 3 Mattress, Queen ($120, originally $250): Snagging a queen-size mattress for under $200 might sound too good to be true, but it's possible over at Wayfair. This 52%-off deal scores you a medium-firm model that adapts to your body's contours and keeps things cool and comfy for custom support. And that pillow layer is like having a plush mattress topper built right in!
Best New Year's vacuum deals
So, you're resolving to clean more regularly in the New Year? Why not start from the (literal) ground floor and snag one of the highly discounted dust picker-uppers we've spotted — brands like iRobot, Shark and, yes, even Dyson can be yours for a steal. Whether you prefer a lightweight stick vacuum, sturdy upright, portable handheld or just want a robovac to do all of the dirty work for you, we've got a model with your name on it.
Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum ($100, originally $270): We think it's pretty "Inse"-ane that such a sleek-looking vac could cost so little, but this bestseller proves you don't have to break the bank to upgrade your cleaning appliance. It runs for up to 45 minutes and weighs just over 8 pounds, making it a breeze to bring from room to room.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum ($500, originally $650): Of course, if it's a Dyson stick vac you want, a Dyson stick vac you can get — and for a not-so-shabby $150 discount at Walmart. This is the brand's most lightweight model (just 5.2 pounds!), but it can run for up to an hour per charge. It ranked high on our list of the best Dyson cordless stick vacuums.
Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum ($280, originally $400): This model's just slightly heavier but costs much less at under $300. The detangling Motorbar gets into thick carpet fibers to suck up deeply embedded dust and hair, and it runs for up to 40 minutes.
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum ($149, originally $250): Rather not push a vacuum around at all? Not only will this wildly popular robovac zap up dirt and dust while you relax on the couch, it'll return to its base when it's finished, too. This is the lowest price we've ever seen it on sale for.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner ($88, originally $124): Attention, pet parents: Before you call your local carpet cleaning service, you'll want to check out this under-$100 Walmart bestseller, which has powerful suction to help eliminate stubborn stains (and their accompanying odors). We often see it on sale for $98, so grab it while it's $10 less!
Dirt Devil Endura Express Upright Vacuum ($50, originally $70): This wildly affordable debris demon weighs just 9 pounds and has an 8-foot extension wand for reaching higher surfaces. We've yet to see this Target-exclusive dip lower than it is now.
Black & Decker Furbuster AdvancedClean+ Cordless Handheld Vacuum ($68, originally $100): Animal cohabitators, this small yet mighty hair-zapper's for you. It was specially designed with stubborn shedded fur in mind, and features an anti-tangle brush with rubber bristles to help remove matted messes from your floor, furniture and car.
Shark Navigator Swivel Pro ($140, originally $200): If there's one type of Shark we're always happy to run into, it's one that's on sale — and this 30%-off deal really puts the bite on its price. Complete with a HEPA filter, this bad boy will help purify the air while it sucks up dust bunnies, and its swivel steering allows for easier maneuvering. This is as low as we've seen it in months.
Best New Year's style deals
Whether you're dreaming of a closet overhaul or just need a new pair of boots, now is the time to scoop up some serious style steals. Why so many markdowns? Retailers are trying to clear their e-racks to make room for spring looks, which translates to big savings on cold weather essentials — and with at least two more months of winter chill, we're here for it. Even if you're not on the hunt for a new coat or the perfect cashmere scarf, there are still plenty of savings to take advantage of on season-less styles, like denim, bags and PJs. Here are some we have our eye on:
Gloria Vanderbilt Classic High Rise Amanda Tapered Jeans ($16, originally $48): If you're looking for denim that's designed to fit women of all shapes and sizes, the No. 1 bestselling Amanda jeans definitely fit the bill (pun intended). They're a classic high-rise pair that sits at your natural waist and will go with just about anything.
Colorfulkoala Women's Dreamlux Leggings ($29, originally $34): Not only do these leggings boast thousands of 5-star reviews, senior deals writer Britt penned her own love letter to her pair: "If you're looking for leggings that are comparable to Lululemon, Colorfulkoala Dreamlux leggings are an affordable alternative (though they're supremely comfortable in their own right). You can stock up on several colors for less than half the price of many high-end brands, which I'd very much advise doing."
Cozy Earth Long-Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set ($156, originally $195): This pajama set is a favorite of Oprah’s for a reason: It's made nearly entirely from bamboo, plus it's super stretchy, doesn't pill and feels cool on the skin.
Kate Spade Lena Swingpack Large Crossbody ($82, originally $329): You can't go wrong with a goes-with-everything crossbody bag, and this one's spacious enough to hold all of your belongings without feeling too bulky. It easily dresses up or down, and at 75% off? 2025 might be our most stylish year yet.
Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirt ($17, originally $70): Stride out for flannel season in style! This Walmart button-down has a slightly oversized fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it's ideal over a tee on warm days and makes a snuggly layer on chilly nights. Available in 15 colors.
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip ($30, originally $46): This just might be the most popular fleece jacket ever made. Made of soft maximum-thermal-retention (MTR) filament fleece, the zip-up works to keep you toasty even on the coolest days, even though it's also thin enough to serve as the perfect under-layer with a parka or puffer when the temps dip below zero.
Live6 updates
Apple AirTag 4-Pack ($73, originally $99): Keep tabs on your essentials with ease using these sleek trackers. Effortlessly connect to your iPhone or iPad, play a sound to locate items, or rely on Precision Finding for pinpoint accuracy. With a year-long replaceable battery and water-resistant design, they’re built for durability. Don’t miss this New Year's deal and grab them now to stay organized and worry-free!
Zober Christmas Tree Storage Bag ($13, originally $18): Protect and organize your 9 ft artificial Christmas tree with ease. This waterproof, durable bag shields your tree from dust and moisture, keeping it pristine year after year. Reinforced handles ensure effortless transport, while the dual zipper allows for quick access. With a built-in labeling slot for easy identification, post-holiday cleanup just got a whole lot simpler.
Shark VACMOP Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop ($60, originally $100): Simplify your floor cleaning routine with this New Year's deal, now 40% off. This cordless vacuum mop combines powerful suction and on-demand spray to tackle dirt and tough messes with ease. Lightweight and equipped with LED headlights, it reveals hidden debris while offering no-touch disposable pads for effortless cleanup. A must-have for spotless floors without the hassle!
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series ($280, originally $450): Upgrade your home entertainment with this New Year's deal, now 38% off. Enjoy vivid 4K Ultra HD picture quality with HDR 10 and Dolby Digital Plus, bringing your favorite movies and shows to life. With the Alexa Voice Remote, streaming, gaming, and live TV are just a command away. Perfect for everyday entertainment, this smart TV is a steal!
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker ($60, originally $90): Treat yourself to café-quality coffee at home with this New Year's deal, now 33% off. With 3 brew sizes and a Strong Brew feature, it delivers bold, fresh coffee in minutes. The 42oz removable reservoir means fewer refills, while the compact design accommodates travel mugs. Perfect for busy mornings or relaxing afternoons, it’s the ultimate coffee companion!
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell ($199, originally $275): Maximize your home workouts with this New Year's deal, now 28% off. This adjustable dumbbell ranges from 5 to 52.5 lbs. with a simple turn of the dial, replacing 15 sets of weights. Perfect for total-body training, it’s a space-saving essential for fitness enthusiasts. Don’t wait to upgrade your gym setup!