The best New Year's sales: Save up to 80% at Amazon, Target, Walmart and more

Who needs a hair of the dog when you've got New Year's sales to get you going? We're seeing savings of up to 80%. (Walmart/Amazon)

If you ask us, 2025 is already off to a stellar start. Yes, we realize we're just a few hours in, but from the looks of the New Year's sales we're seeing, January's been good to us so far. Now, after a night full of champagne, you might be feeling a bit sluggish — and browsing markdowns might feel rather tedious today. We get it! That's why our team of discount hunters has been scanning the web to bring you the best New Year's deals to shop, all in one place.

Looking to up your step count this year? An all-new Apple Watch can help you keep track, and it's down to its lowest price ever. Vowed to clean more regularly? Delegating the work to your iRobot Roomba — also on sale for a record low — isn't cheating, it's efficient. And if you've got holiday cash and giftcards to use, we've found bargains on KitchenAid stand mixers, Kate Spade handbags, Le Creuset cookware ... the whole shebang.

Of course, not all deals are worth your time and money, but everything on this list was handpicked by our team after checking price histories and comparing across retailers. In short, these are the sales we'd recommend to our own friends and family. With that, happy saving — and a very happy new year to you and yours!

Best New Year's sales overall

Amazon Grace & Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum $10 $20 Save $10 with Prime Our senior beauty editor said she was so thrilled when she saw this deal, she "could barely type." Why is that? For starters, this serum comes from a well-respected brand and its star ingredient is hyaluronic acid, a hydration agent that can help plump the skin for a smoother appearance. Among the other concerns it targets? Dark circles, fine lines, dark spots ... need any more convincing it belongs in your cart? Check out her roundup of the best anti-aging skin-care products for more. Save $10 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Kate Spade Outlet Kate Spade Jana Tote $73 $359 Save $286 with coupon This bag's long handles and longer, narrower silhouette make this sleeker than other totes. Elegant and classic, it's right at home alongside everything from jeans and a white tee to a polished office look or date night 'fit. You can even match it up with the marshmallowiest of winter puffer coats and it'd still be cute. The 80%-off discount is the icing on the cake. Save $286 with coupon $73 at Kate Spade Outlet

Amazon Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV $150 $250 Save $100 | Lowest price ever At 40 inches, this highly rated (and reasonably priced) telly is the one Goldilocks would likely opt for; not too big, not too small, just right. High-def resolution and Dolby Digital Audio help enhance the viewing experience with clear picture and sound, and you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms in one place. At just $150, this price matches the TV's all-time low, so act fast! Save $100 | Lowest price ever $150 at Amazon

Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 $359 $429 Save $70 | Lowest price ever If you've been waiting to buy an Apple Watch until it goes on sale, well, wait no more. This New Year's deal drops the price to its all-time low, so you can't do better than that. You're getting the latest version, which features a larger display and a more lightweight design for comfortable wear. Now you'll be able to track your steps and sleep, take a call, listen to music and more — all from your wrist. Save $70 | Lowest price ever $359 at Amazon

Sur La Table Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75-Quart $280 $430 Save $150 You can't go wrong with this 6.75-quart beauty, which was designed to be more lightweight (measured by quart) than other premium cast iron cookware on the market. Ina Garten is a fan of the brand, saying it's "great for soups, stews and braising." This model is a bit more shallow than standard Dutch ovens, but it has a large surface area that makes it ideal for browning meat and reducing liquids. We're not seeing it for any less than it is here — and it comes in eight stunning colors, so good luck choosing! $280 at Sur La Table

Best New Year's sales at top retailers

Amazon : We're seeing savings of up to 40% — sometimes more! — on everything from bedding and kitchenware to tech, clothing and beauty during the Amazon Winter Sale.

Best Buy : Save up to 50% on appliances, plus nab savings on TVs, laptops, headphones and tablets.

Nordstrom : Score up to 60% off and snag hundreds of big brands at a discount, including Hoka, Nike, Ugg, Zella and more.

QVC: Take advantage of the retailer's end-of-year clearance sale, which nabs you up to 45% off all clearance merch.

REI: The retailer's outlet section has a plethora of great offerings: Score up to 50% off clothing, footwear, REI Co-Op brand deals and hiking items.

Sephora : Save up to 50% on brands like Fenty, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's and more.

Target : You can always count on Target to bring the deals, including up to 40% off floor care, up to 50% off clothing and accessories and up to 35% off kitchen appliances.

Walmart : The mega-retailer's end-of-year sale has massive discounts that rival (and often beat) Amazon on vacuums, kitchen appliances, bedding and clothing, to name a few.

Wayfair : Take advantage of up to 60% off furniture, kitchen tools and home decor during the retailer's end-of-year clearance sale.

Zappos: Enjoy stellar savings on a wide variety of footwear brands, including Asics, New Balance and more.

Best New Year's tech deals

I almost never ask for electronics for Christmas; I'd much rather get a gift card and take advantage of year-end sales to find the exact model of iPad, MacBook Air or headphones that I want rather than let my family members try and make that decision for me. Luckily, there's no shortage of stunning tech deals out there right now, from Apple, Beats, Samsung, Amazon and more.

Best New Year's kitchen deals

You might be done with holiday meal prep for another year, but we'd argue you still have a good three months of prime cooking time ahead of you. Doesn't spending a chilly day in the kitchen cooking your favorite comfort food sound like the coziest thing ever? And you can revamp your arsenal for a steal: We're seeing lots of post-Christmas sales on some of the most sought-after appliance and cookware brands, from KitchenAid stand mixers to the Yahoo editor-approved Our Place Always Pan (celebs love it too). That gets a resounding, "Yes, Chef!"

Best New Year's beauty deals

If you've been looking for an excuse to overhaul your regimen, look no further — it's a New Year! Whether the winter chill has been leaving your skin feeling a little parched or you're on the hunt for a hair tool that'll help you master the art of the blowout, there are markdowns aplenty to be had. How about kicking off 2025 with some pampering for your skin? This CeraVe eye cream is nearly 30% off. Want to eradicate those coffee stains for good? Crest Whitestrips are 50% off. Here are some other picks we're eyeing:

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush ($30, originally $55): The Ferrari of toothbrushes has a motor that delivers 40,000 vibrations per minute and removes up to 10 times more buildup than an ordinary toothbrush. It's also a rare 45% off.

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream ($14, originally $20): This No. 1 bestselling cream contains three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.

Wet N Wild Silk Finish Lipstick ($1.00, originally $1.29): There’s nothing we love more than a universally flattering lipstick. And if you can find one that’s ultra-affordable? Even better! Luckily for you (and your wallet!), over 7,000 Amazon shoppers in the past month have found a lipstick that ticks all those boxes and then some. It comes in nearly 30 colors and can be yours for a mere $1.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit ($25, originally $50): Reviewers can attest that this kit delivers on its pro-level, smile-brightening claims. It promises to remove up to 15 years' worth of stains from your chompers. Plus, it's designed with sensitive smiles in mind.

Bliss Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask ($12, originally $18): Get your gourd on! This mask has been a favorite of beauty experts for decades, and for good reason — it's a powerful at-home exfoliating treatment that truly wakes up your skin and gives it a serious glow. It uses enzymes from pumpkin, which are similar to alpha hydroxy acids like glycolic acid but a lot more gentle. This makes it an ideal exfoliant for those with more sensitive skin.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Home & Away Duo ($52, originally $74): If parched, frigid winter air wreaks havoc on your skin, it's time to step up your moisturizer game with this TLC-giving pair. Kiehl's beloved formula is rich enough to hydrate your skin for hours (up to 72, in fact) without leaving it greasy or oily.

Best New Year's bedding and mattress deals

If you've vowed to work on improving your sleep in 2025, replacing your shabby pillows, sheets and mattress is a good place to start. Uncomfortable bed making you toss and turn? Give it a wallet-friendly refresh courtesy of markdowns on Casper, Tempur-Pedic ... even Oprah's favorite, Cozy Earth. With savings of up to 60%, these sales are anything but a snoozefest.

Best New Year's vacuum deals

So, you're resolving to clean more regularly in the New Year? Why not start from the (literal) ground floor and snag one of the highly discounted dust picker-uppers we've spotted — brands like iRobot, Shark and, yes, even Dyson can be yours for a steal. Whether you prefer a lightweight stick vacuum, sturdy upright, portable handheld or just want a robovac to do all of the dirty work for you, we've got a model with your name on it.

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum ($100, originally $270): We think it's pretty "Inse"-ane that such a sleek-looking vac could cost so little, but this bestseller proves you don't have to break the bank to upgrade your cleaning appliance. It runs for up to 45 minutes and weighs just over 8 pounds, making it a breeze to bring from room to room.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum ($500, originally $650): Of course, if it's a Dyson stick vac you want, a Dyson stick vac you can get — and for a not-so-shabby $150 discount at Walmart. This is the brand's most lightweight model (just 5.2 pounds!), but it can run for up to an hour per charge. It ranked high on our list of the best Dyson cordless stick vacuums.

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum ($200, originally $400): This model's just slightly heavier but costs much less at 50% off. The detangling Motorbar gets into thick carpet fibers to suck up deeply embedded dust and hair, and it runs for up to 40 minutes.

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum ($149, originally $250): Rather not push a vacuum around at all? Not only will this wildly popular robovac zap up dirt and dust while you relax on the couch, it'll return to its base when it's finished, too. This is the lowest price we've ever seen it on sale for.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner ($88, originally $124): Attention, pet parents: Before you call your local carpet cleaning service, you'll want to check out this under-$100 Walmart bestseller, which has powerful suction to help eliminate stubborn stains (and their accompanying odors). We often see it on sale for $98, so grab it while it's $10 less!

Dirt Devil Endura Express Upright Vacuum ($50, originally $70): This wildly affordable debris demon weighs just 9 pounds and has an 8-foot extension wand for reaching higher surfaces. We've yet to see this Target-exclusive dip lower than it is now.

Black & Decker Furbuster AdvancedClean+ Cordless Handheld Vacuum ($68, originally $100): Animal cohabitators, this small yet mighty hair-zapper's for you. It was specially designed with stubborn shedded fur in mind, and features an anti-tangle brush with rubber bristles to help remove matted messes from your floor, furniture and car.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Pro ($150, originally $200): If there's one type of Shark we're always happy to run into, it's one that's on sale — and this $50-off deal really puts the bite on its price. Complete with a HEPA filter, this bad boy will help purify the air while it sucks up dust bunnies, and its swivel steering allows for easier maneuvering. We rarely see it for less than this unless it's Black Friday or Prime Day.

Best New Year's style deals

Whether you're dreaming of a closet overhaul or just need a new pair of boots, now is the time to scoop up some serious style steals. Why so many markdowns? Retailers are trying to clear their e-racks to make room for spring looks, which translates to big savings on cold weather essentials — and with at least two more months of winter chill, we're here for it. Even if you're not on the hunt for a new coat or the perfect cashmere scarf, there are still plenty of savings to take advantage of on season-less styles, like denim, bags and PJs. Here are some we have our eye on:

Gloria Vanderbilt Classic High Rise Amanda Tapered Jeans ($16, originally $48): If you're looking for denim that's designed to fit women of all shapes and sizes, the No. 1 bestselling Amanda jeans definitely fit the bill (pun intended). They're a classic high-rise pair that sits at your natural waist and will go with just about anything.

Colorfulkoala Women's Dreamlux Leggings ($29, originally $34): Not only do these leggings boast thousands of 5-star reviews, senior deals writer Britt penned her own love letter to her pair: "If you're looking for leggings that are comparable to Lululemon, Colorfulkoala Dreamlux leggings are an affordable alternative (though they're supremely comfortable in their own right). You can stock up on several colors for less than half the price of many high-end brands, which I'd very much advise doing."

Cozy Earth Long-Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set ($156, originally $195): This pajama set is a favorite of Oprah’s for a reason: It's made nearly entirely from bamboo, plus it's super stretchy, doesn't pill and feels cool on the skin.

Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirt ($17, originally $70): Stride out for flannel season in style! This Walmart button-down has a slightly oversized fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it's ideal over a tee on warm days and makes a snuggly layer on chilly nights. Available in 15 colors.

Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip ($30, originally $46): This just might be the most popular fleece jacket ever made. Made of soft maximum-thermal-retention (MTR) filament fleece, the zip-up works to keep you toasty even on the coolest days, even though it's also thin enough to serve as the perfect under-layer with a parka or puffer when the temps dip below zero.