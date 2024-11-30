The only Amazon Black Friday deals worth shopping from Apple, Lego, Bissell, KitchenAid, Solo Stove and more

Amazon Black Friday deals will save you up to 75% on everything from holiday gifts to home goods.

What makes this holiday weekend the best holiday weekend of all? If you ask us shopping editors, it's a no-brainer — we're all about the Black Friday sales, baby! And the Amazon Black Friday deals we're seeing are ones you'll want to start browsing once you've fixed up a plate of Thanksgiving leftovers; we're seeing record-low prices galore on top brands like Apple, Solo Stove, Bissell and more. From the fun to the functional, there's a little something for everyone, so whether you're on the hunt for holiday gifts or want to treat yourself, you're sure to find what you're looking for.

Now, as professional deal hunters, we'll be the first to tell you that not all deals are worth your time or hard-earned money. (We'd argue that most are meh.) To ensure we're only sharing the most legit discounts on the web with you, our team of shopping editors is hard at work tracking price histories across retailers.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $154 ($95 off): Lowest price ever

Orolay Down Jacket for $83 (was $150): Best price in years

Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV for $150 (was $250): Lowest price ever

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 for $30 (was $120): Lowest price ever

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips for $28 (was $46): Lowest price this year

What can you score for a steal right now? How does a pair of Apple AirPods Pro that's down to a record-low price sound? (You'll win the holiday gifting game with that for sure!) On the home front, the viral stain-buster known as the Bissell Little Green Cleaner is down to $81 (from $124), and our favorite Keurig is on rare markdown as well. Or maybe you've been eyeing a Peloton bike for the new year, but are waiting for it to go on sale. Today's the day, friend!

Apple iPad (10th Generation) $250 $349 Save $99 with coupon | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $154 $249 Save $95 | Lowest price ever | Editor-approved See at Amazon

Orolay Down Jacket $83 $150 Save $67 See at Amazon

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station $399 $799 Save $400 See at Amazon

Solo Stove Mesa XL $70 $100 Save $30 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Cleaner $81 $124 Save $43 with Prime See at Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $250 $330 Save $80 See at Amazon

Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $154 $249 Save $95 | All-time low | Editor-approved All-time low price alert! There's a reason folks are gaga for the latest model of these top-rated earbuds — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort. Our tech editor named these "best wireless earbuds overall," saying, "What you get here is even better ANC, a bump in battery life, extra-small ear tips for users with smaller ears and an adaptive-audio mode that adjusts noise-cancellation and transparency modes based on the sounds around you. Meanwhile, Apple's charging case now has a speaker (for use with Find My) and a USB-C port in place of Lightning (the better to match with the USB-C iPhone 15)." Save $95 | All-time low | Editor-approved $154 at Amazon

Amazon Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat $146 $290 Save $144 with coupon and code What could be better than wrapping up the day with a luxurious foot massage while you binge your favorite shows? This top-seller has five intensity modes and four programs so you (or your recipient) can enjoy a custom relaxation sesh, complete with heat. With the on-page coupon and Yahoo's exclusive code 20UF9MT6, you're getting it for an all-time low. Save $144 with coupon and code Copied! 20UF9MT6 $146 at Amazon

Amazon TheraGun Prime Quiet Deep Tissue Therapy Massage Gun $190 $299 Save $109 Give this heavenly gadget as a holiday gift, and you'll immediately become the recipient's favorite person on the planet. They'll feel the kinks in their muscles melt away, thanks to this massager's five speeds and four foam attachments, which can be used to target different parts of the body. This brand is practically synonymous with massage guns at this point, and while it doesn't often go on sale, this discount brings the price down to about as low as it's ever been. $190 at Amazon

Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips $28 $46 Save $18 | Lowest price this year If your less-than-glowing chompers could use some restoration, the folks at Crest say these bestselling strips can make teeth up to 20 shades whiter in just 22 days (that's almost one shade per day!). According to the brand, you're guaranteed to have a noticeably whiter smile, and with this kit, you'll get some bonus express treatments for same-day results. This sale drops the price to as low as we've seen it in years. Now that's something to say "cheese!" about. Save $18 | Lowest price this year $28 at Amazon

Amazon AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $60 Save $30 with Prime Keep those pearly whites, well, pearly and white with this No. 1 bestselling electric toothbrush. It provides 40,000 vibrations per minute to kick plaque to the curb, and you'll get eight brush heads included — enough to last two and a half years! This 50% discount is about as low as it gets. Be sure to check out our roundup of the best electric toothbrushes — where it was named the best overall pick — for more. Save $30 with Prime $30 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $13 $25 Save $12 with Prime In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin has never crossed your mind, take it from a slew of Amazon shoppers — it's effective! This bestselling serum was purchased by over 100,000 people in the past month alone, thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. At nearly 50% off, this is the lowest it's been since September. Check out our Beauty Editor's full CosRx review for more. Save $12 with Prime $13 at Amazon

Amazon Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser $50 $100 Save $50 The iconic Waterpik allows you to feel the sparkle every day, thanks to its pressurized water-flossing technology. It's loved by dentists and shoppers (more than 110,000 at Amazon!). The professional-grade flosser promises to get your teeth clean and gums flossed — even those hard-to-reach back teeth. Best of all? This No. 1 bestseller is on sale for a rare 50% off for Black Friday. $50 at Amazon

Amazon MySmile Teeth Whitening Light $20 $29 Save $9 with Prime | Lowest price ever Say cheese! You only need to use this nifty device for 10 minutes at a time, and, according to the brand, you could see your teeth looking up to 12 shades whiter in as little as six uses. It's currently over 30% off, bringing it to a new all-time low price — now that's something to smile about. Save $9 with Prime | Lowest price ever $20 at Amazon

Amazon Original Peloton Bike $1,295 $1,445 Save $150 with Prime Resolving to be more active in 2025? Exercise the fun way, thanks to this at-home gym that's so much more than just a bike. Sure, there are plenty of cycling classes to choose from, but with your Peloton membership, you'll also have access to instructor-guided strength training workouts, yoga and stretching sessions, to name a few. This is the lowest we've seen this multitasker on sale for since the summer, so hop on this deal before it speeds away. Save $150 with Prime $1,295 at Amazon

Amazon Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask, 2-Pack $8 $23 Save $15 with Prime What better time to treat your feet than during the colder months? By smoothing out those cracks and calluses now, your dogs will be ready for primetime come sandal season. Just slip these socks on while you're watching your favorite holiday movies, and you'll notice the dead, dry skin start to peel away in just one or two weeks. A little gross, yes, but also extremely satisfying — almost as satisfying as knowing you're getting this top-rated pack for as low as it's been all year. Save $15 with Prime $8 at Amazon

Amazon Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $13 Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. No, it's not the most massive discount, but we've yet to see it on sale for less. Makes a cool stocking stuffer! Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

Amazon Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station $399 $799 Save $400 It's always smart to be prepared in case of an emergency, and the fact that this No. 1 bestseller has been purchased over 20,000 times in the past month alone speaks to its effectiveness. Should your power go out, it'll be able to juice up multiple appliances, and it also functions as a speaker and projector! Whether you bring it camping or use it at home, it should still be kickin' in about a decade. Snag it for what our price trackers say is one of its best prices ever. $399 at Amazon

Amazon Beats Studio Buds $79 $150 Save $71 | Lowest price ever Ready to upgrade your listening experience? These wildly popular earbuds are down to their lowest price ever, so grab a pair for you and another for the audiophile on your list. Equipped with features like active noise canceling and transparency modes, you'll be able to choose how much of the outside world you'd like to tune out while enjoying playlists and audiobooks. Plus, these babies are sweat- and water-resistant, meaning you can take 'em to the gym, and you'll be treated to up to 24 hours of listening time via the charging case. Save $71 | Lowest price ever $79 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV $150 $250 Save $100 | Lowest price ever At 40 inches, this highly rated (and reasonably priced) telly is the one Goldilocks would likely opt for; not too big, not too small, just right. High-def resolution and Dolby Digital Audio help enhance the viewing experience with clear picture and sound, and you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms in one place. At just $150, this price matches the TV's all-time low, so act fast! Save $100 | Lowest price ever $150 at Amazon

Amazon Saker Mini Chain Saw $36 $52 Save $16 with coupon Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this No. 1 bestseller is cordless for even more convenience, and the on-page coupon brings it down to within a few dollars of its best price yet. One Yahoo editor gave it a try, saying, "While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn't just 'go off' if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It's also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done." Check out our full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more. Save $16 with coupon $36 at Amazon

Amazon Solo Stove Mesa XL $70 $100 Save $30 | Lowest price ever Cozy backyard bonfires are more attainable than you might think, thanks to this portable fire pit. At just 7 inches across, 8.6 inches high and 2.3 pounds, this model is perfect for smaller outdoor spaces or packing up and bringing on the go. This 30% discount drops the price to as low as it's ever been, so if you've been eyeing one of these bad boys, now's the time. Save $30 | Lowest price ever $70 at Amazon

Amazon Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 $30 $120 Save $90 Whether you're due for some new headrests yourself or want to spiffy up your guest room before the holidays, you'd be wise to snag this popular pair while it's 75% off. Filled with a lofty down alternative stuffing, these plush pillows are moisture-wicking and promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. They're also machine washable and on sale for as low as they've ever been. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6 $10 $20 Save $10 These popular fabric-softening balls can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads. They're made entirely of wool, and not only will they make your washables plush, they'll shorten the drying time in the process. What's more, they'll save you tons of money on not-so-eco-friendly dryer sheets. Consider them our favorite laundry hack — and at less than two bucks apiece, you're getting these No. 1 bestsellers for one of their best prices of the year. $10 at Amazon