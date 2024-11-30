We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
The only Amazon Cyber Monday deals worth shopping from Apple, Lego, Bissell, KitchenAid, Solo Stove and more
Amazon Cyber Monday deals will save you up to 75% on everything from holiday gifts to home goods.
So, you missed the Amazon Black Friday sale ... no need to cry into your leftover mashed potatoes! Amazon Cyber Monday deals are here with markdowns aplenty, including some all-time low prices on sought-after brands like Apple, Solo Stove, Bissell and more. Whether you're looking to cross items off of your holiday gift list or want to treat yourself, there's a little something for everyone. So once you've fixed up your turkey and stuffing sandwich, head on over to the couch and get comfy, because you've got a lot of Cyber Monday shopping to do!
Now, as professional deal hunters, we'll be the first to tell you that not all deals are worth your time or hard-earned money. (We'd argue that most are meh.) To ensure we're only sharing the most legit discounts on the web with you, our team of shopping editors is hard at work tracking price histories across retailers.
Just what can you score for a steal? How does a pair of Apple AirPods Pro that's down to a record-low price sound? (You'll win the holiday gifting game with that for sure!) On the home front, the viral stain-buster known as the Bissell Little Green Cleaner is down to $81 (from $124), and our favorite Keurig is on rare markdown as well. Or maybe you've been eyeing a Peloton bike for the new year, but are waiting for it to go on sale. Today's the day, friend!
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$154$249Save $95 | Lowest price ever | Editor-approved
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$250$330Save $80
Best Cyber Monday Apple deals
All-time low price alert! There's a reason folks are gaga for the latest model of these top-rated earbuds — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort.
Our tech editor named these "best wireless earbuds overall," saying, "What you get here is even better ANC, a bump in battery life, extra-small ear tips for users with smaller ears and an adaptive-audio mode that adjusts noise-cancellation and transparency modes based on the sounds around you. Meanwhile, Apple's charging case now has a speaker (for use with Find My) and a USB-C port in place of Lightning (the better to match with the USB-C iPhone 15)."
Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone.
The deal on this 4-pack brings each tag down to $18 (they typically retail for about $25-$30 a pop). Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members!
Best Cyber Monday gift deals
What could be better than wrapping up the day with a luxurious foot massage while you binge your favorite shows? This top-seller has five intensity modes and four programs so you (or your recipient) can enjoy a custom relaxation sesh, complete with heat.
With the on-page coupon and Yahoo's exclusive code 20UF9MT6, you're getting it for an all-time low.
Here's a Christmas tree they'll be able to enjoy all year long if they want! It's designed for ages 12 and up and offers several options: Build one large tree or two smaller ones.
It's over 30% off, making this the lowest price we've seen it marked down to.
Give this heavenly gadget as a holiday gift, and you'll immediately become the recipient's favorite person on the planet. They'll feel the kinks in their muscles melt away, thanks to this massager's five speeds and four foam attachments, which can be used to target different parts of the body.
This brand is practically synonymous with massage guns at this point, and while it doesn't often go on sale, this discount brings the price down to about as low as it's ever been.
Best Cyber Monday beauty and wellness deals
If your less-than-glowing chompers could use some restoration, the folks at Crest say these bestselling strips can make teeth up to 20 shades whiter in just 22 days (that's almost one shade per day!).
According to the brand, you're guaranteed to have a noticeably whiter smile, and with this kit, you'll get some bonus express treatments for same-day results. This sale drops the price to as low as we've seen it in years. Now that's something to say "cheese!" about.
Keep those pearly whites, well, pearly and white with this No. 1 bestselling electric toothbrush. It provides 40,000 vibrations per minute to kick plaque to the curb, and you'll get eight brush heads included — enough to last two and a half years!
This 50% discount is about as low as it gets. Be sure to check out our roundup of the best electric toothbrushes — where it was named the best overall pick — for more.
In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin has never crossed your mind, take it from a slew of Amazon shoppers — it's effective! This bestselling serum was purchased by over 100,000 people in the past month alone, thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots.
At nearly 50% off, this is the lowest it's been since September. Check out our Beauty Editor's full CosRx review for more.
The iconic Waterpik allows you to feel the sparkle every day, thanks to its pressurized water-flossing technology. It's loved by dentists and shoppers (more than 110,000 at Amazon!). The professional-grade flosser promises to get your teeth clean and gums flossed — even those hard-to-reach back teeth.
Best of all? This No. 1 bestseller is on sale for a rare 50% off.
Under-eye area in need of a little boost? Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has been seen wearing these eye masks, saying they help with "puffiness and lines" in an unsponsored Instagram story.
This 64% discount drops them to their lowest price yet.
Say cheese! You only need to use this nifty device for 10 minutes at a time, and, according to the brand, you could see your teeth looking up to 12 shades whiter in as little as six uses.
It's currently over 30% off, bringing it to a new all-time low price — now that's something to smile about.