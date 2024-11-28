The only deals worth shopping during the Amazon Black Friday sale — from Apple, Lego, Bissell, Kitchen Aid and more

A massive amount of Amazon Black Friday deals just dropped — save up to 80% on everything from holiday gifts to home goods.

Amazon's Black Friday Week is here with savings of up to 80% — beat the holiday shopping madness by snagging these early deals. (Amazon)

With Thanksgiving being tomorrow and all, we realize you're likely running around like a chicken (turkey?) with its head cut off. That said, you'll need a break from your last-minute to-do list at some point, and when that time comes, we'd recommend indulging in a little retail therapy. That's right; you don't have to wait until Friday to shop — or save, for that matter. The Amazon Black Friday sale is already live and brimming with record-low prices on brands like Apple, Beats, iRobot and more. That means you can get a head start on all of your holiday shopping before the cranberries have even been sauced. While everyone else is scrambling to score Black Friday deals post-feast, you'll be able to kick back and relax knowing you snagged every item on your wishlist before it sold out (and for a fabulous price). Plus, that means more time to enjoy all of those leftovers, which is arguably the most important component here!

Popular Amazon deals:

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $154 ($95 off): Lowest price ever

Lego Disney Advent Calendar for $20 ($25 off): Rare sale

Apple iPad (10th Generation) for $250 ($99 off): Lowest price ever

Bissell Little Green Cleaner for $81 ($43 off): Rare sale

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $250 ($80 off): Lowest price in months

Original Peloton Bike for $1,295 ($150 off): Rare sale

What can you score for a steal, like, right now? How does an Apple iPad that's down to a record-low price sound? (You'll win the holiday gifting game with that for sure!) On the home front, the viral stain-buster known as the Bissell Little Green Cleaner is down to $81 (from $124), and our favorite Keurig is on rare markdown as well. Or maybe you've been eyeing a Peloton bike for the new year, but are waiting for it to go on sale. Today's the day, friend!

Now, as professional deal hunters, we'll be the first to tell you that not all deals are worth your time or hard-earned money. (We'd argue that most are meh.) To ensure we're only sharing the most legit discounts on the web with you, our team of shopping editors is hard at work tracking price histories across retailers. With that in mind, we'll be updating this list from now until the mashed potatoes are long gone, so keep checking back to see what new goodies we uncover. Happy shopping!

Trending Black Friday Amazon deals

Apple iPad (10th Generation) $250 $349 Save $99 with coupon | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Orolay Down Jacket $83 $150 Save $67 See at Amazon

Lego Disney Advent Calendar 2024 $31 $45 Save $14 See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Cleaner $81 $124 Save $43 with Prime See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $154 $249 Save $95 | Lowest price ever | Editor-approved See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Cordless Handheld Vacuum $99 $179 Save $80 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $250 $330 Save $80 See at Amazon

TheraGun Prime Quiet Deep Tissue Therapy Massage Gun $199 $299 Save $100 with Prime See at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $154 $249 Save $95 | All-time low | Editor-approved All-time low price alert! There's a reason folks are gaga for the latest model of these top-rated earbuds — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort. Our tech editor named these "best wireless earbuds overall," saying, "What you get here is even better ANC, a bump in battery life, extra-small ear tips for users with smaller ears and an adaptive-audio mode that adjusts noise-cancellation and transparency modes based on the sounds around you. Meanwhile, Apple's charging case now has a speaker (for use with Find My) and a USB-C port in place of Lightning (the better to match with the USB-C iPhone 15)." Save $95 | All-time low | Editor-approved $154 at Amazon

Amazon Bissell Little Green Cleaner $81 $124 Save $43 with Prime This small-but-mighty sucker, a viral fave for a while now, targets unsightly spots, minimizes odors and more on both carpets and upholstery in a perfectly portable way. At under 10 pounds, it's on the lighter side for a deep cleaner, and it's versatile enough to use on furniture — even car interiors. Plus, the 15-foot cord is long enough to keep you from having to find a new outlet every five minutes. This set comes with the Little Green, a 3-inch tough stain tool, a HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, a spraying crevice tool, a trial size 8-ounce Spot and Stain with Febreze formula and a one-year limited warranty. You can snag it for nearly 35% off, which is just about as low as it usually goes on sale for. Check out our full Bissell Little Green review for more. Save $43 with Prime $81 at Amazon

Amazon ThisWorx Car Vacuum $22 $38 Save $16 with Prime and code Spare your friends from sitting in a car covered in fast food crumbs the next time you give them a ride. With this insanely popular car vac, you'll be able to keep your interior looking like new, and its 16-foot cord means it'll easily reach the trunk. It includes three attachments for getting into all sorts of spaces and weighs under 2.5 pounds. Be sure to enter Yahoo's exclusive code 10Thisworx10 at checkout to save over 40%. You're welcome! Check out our full ThisWorx Car Vacuum review for more. Save $16 with Prime and code Copied! 10Thisworx10 $22 at Amazon

Amazon Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Wet Dry Vacuum $229 $380 Save $151 | Lowest price ever The fact that this versatile appliance (which functions as both a vacuum and mop) is down to its all-time best price is enough for it to warrant a space in our carts. But throw in a Martha Stewart endorsement, and we're tempted to buy two! The queen of all things home recently sang its praises in an unsponsored Instagram post, calling it the "best new home appliance." She added, "The design is simple, the parts easy to clean and anyone can use it ... Rather than sweeping (which raises dust), rather than vacuuming and then mopping, this machine does it all!" Save $151 | Lowest price ever $229 at Amazon

Amazon Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $13 Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. No, it's not the most massive discount, but we've yet to see it on sale for less. Makes a cool stocking stuffer! Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

Amazon Beats Studio Buds $79 $150 Save $71 | Lowest price ever Ready to upgrade your listening experience? These wildly popular earbuds are down to their lowest price ever, so grab a pair for you and another for the audiophile on your list. Equipped with features like active noise canceling and transparency modes, you'll be able to choose how much of the outside world you'd like to tune out while enjoying playlists and audiobooks. Plus, these babies are sweat- and water-resistant, meaning you can take 'em to the gym, and you'll be treated to up to 24 hours of listening time via the charging case. Save $71 | Lowest price ever $79 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV $150 $250 Save $100 | Lowest price ever At 40 inches, this highly rated (and reasonably priced) telly is the one Goldilocks would likely opt for; not too big, not too small, just right. High-def resolution and Dolby Digital Audio help enhance the viewing experience with clear picture and sound, and you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms in one place. At just $150, this price matches the TV's all-time low, so act fast! Save $100 | Lowest price ever $150 at Amazon

Amazon Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 $27 $120 Save $93 with coupon Whether you're due for some new headrests yourself or want to spiffy up your guest room before the holidays, you'd be wise to snag this popular pair while it's nearly 80% off. Filled with a lofty down alternative stuffing, these plush pillows are moisture-wicking and promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. They're also machine washable and on sale for about as low as they've ever been. Save $93 with coupon $27 at Amazon

Amazon Saker Mini Chain Saw $32 $52 Save $20 with coupon Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this top-seller is cordless for even more convenience, and the on-page coupon brings it down to within a few dollars of its best price yet. One Yahoo editor gave it a try, saying, "While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn't just 'go off' if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It's also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done." Check out our full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more. Save $20 with coupon $32 at Amazon

Amazon Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6 $10 $20 Save $10 These popular fabric-softening balls can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads. They're made entirely of wool, and not only will they make your washables plush, they'll shorten the drying time in the process. What's more, they'll save you tons of money on not-so-eco-friendly dryer sheets. Consider them our favorite laundry hack — and at just over two bucks apiece, you're getting these No. 1 bestsellers for one of their best prices of the year. $10 at Amazon

Amazon ChomChom Roller $15 $28 Save $13 with coupon Got pets? You'll want this iconic accessory in your cart. It removes hair and fur from your upholstery and clothing without any of that sticky tape so you can keep using it until the cows come home. This is one of the best prices we've seen in years, and it'll save you money on paper refills. Save $13 with coupon $15 at Amazon