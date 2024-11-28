We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
The only deals worth shopping during the Amazon Black Friday sale — from Apple, Lego, Bissell, Kitchen Aid and more
A massive amount of Amazon Black Friday deals just dropped — save up to 80% on everything from holiday gifts to home goods.
With Thanksgiving being tomorrow and all, we realize you're likely running around like a chicken (turkey?) with its head cut off. That said, you'll need a break from your last-minute to-do list at some point, and when that time comes, we'd recommend indulging in a little retail therapy. That's right; you don't have to wait until Friday to shop — or save, for that matter. The Amazon Black Friday sale is already live and brimming with record-low prices on brands like Apple, Beats, iRobot and more. That means you can get a head start on all of your holiday shopping before the cranberries have even been sauced. While everyone else is scrambling to score Black Friday deals post-feast, you'll be able to kick back and relax knowing you snagged every item on your wishlist before it sold out (and for a fabulous price). Plus, that means more time to enjoy all of those leftovers, which is arguably the most important component here!
What can you score for a steal, like, right now? How does an Apple iPad that's down to a record-low price sound? (You'll win the holiday gifting game with that for sure!) On the home front, the viral stain-buster known as the Bissell Little Green Cleaner is down to $81 (from $124), and our favorite Keurig is on rare markdown as well. Or maybe you've been eyeing a Peloton bike for the new year, but are waiting for it to go on sale. Today's the day, friend!
Now, as professional deal hunters, we'll be the first to tell you that not all deals are worth your time or hard-earned money. (We'd argue that most are meh.) To ensure we're only sharing the most legit discounts on the web with you, our team of shopping editors is hard at work tracking price histories across retailers. With that in mind, we'll be updating this list from now until the mashed potatoes are long gone, so keep checking back to see what new goodies we uncover. Happy shopping!
Best Black Friday Apple deals
All-time low price alert! As the unofficial Goldilocks of tech (less bulky than a laptop but larger than a smartphone), this tablet keeps you connected on the go or at home, and you can use it for everything from reading books to taking notes to watching videos.
Our tech editor named this the "best tablet for 2024" owing to its "under-the-hood improvements, including a faster processor, more RAM (4GB instead of 3GB), Bluetooth 5.0 (up from 4.2) and a USB-C charging port."
All-time low price alert! There's a reason folks are gaga for the latest model of these top-rated earbuds — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort.
Our tech editor named these "best wireless earbuds overall," saying, "What you get here is even better ANC, a bump in battery life, extra-small ear tips for users with smaller ears and an adaptive-audio mode that adjusts noise-cancellation and transparency modes based on the sounds around you. Meanwhile, Apple's charging case now has a speaker (for use with Find My) and a USB-C port in place of Lightning (the better to match with the USB-C iPhone 15)."
Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone.
The deal on this 4-pack brings each tag down to $18 (they typically retail for about $25-$30 a pop). Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members!
Best Black Friday vacuum deals
This small-but-mighty sucker, a viral fave for a while now, targets unsightly spots, minimizes odors and more on both carpets and upholstery in a perfectly portable way. At under 10 pounds, it's on the lighter side for a deep cleaner, and it's versatile enough to use on furniture — even car interiors. Plus, the 15-foot cord is long enough to keep you from having to find a new outlet every five minutes.
This set comes with the Little Green, a 3-inch tough stain tool, a HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, a spraying crevice tool, a trial size 8-ounce Spot and Stain with Febreze formula and a one-year limited warranty. You can snag it for nearly 35% off, which is just about as low as it usually goes on sale for.
Check out our full Bissell Little Green review for more.
Fast food crumbs taking over your ride? Fear not — it's this super-strong handvac to the rescue, according to Yahoo Senior Home and Garden Editor Jessica Dodell-Feder, who tested it out.
"Like many DeWalt tools, this cordless vacuum cleaner is reliable and powerful," she says. "I was surprised at how easy it was to maneuver considering its exceptionally strong suction."
When Dodell-Feder tested this vacuum, it was a pricey $179 — now, at 45% off, it's down to what appears to be its best price of 2024. Oh, and you can snag batteries and a charger for 60% off as well!
Check out her full roundup of the best car vacuums for more.
Spare your friends from sitting in a car covered in fast food crumbs the next time you give them a ride. With this insanely popular car vac, you'll be able to keep your interior looking like new, and its 16-foot cord means it'll easily reach the trunk. It includes three attachments for getting into all sorts of spaces and weighs under 2.5 pounds. Be sure to enter Yahoo's exclusive code 10Thisworx10 at checkout to save over 40%. You're welcome!
Check out our full ThisWorx Car Vacuum review for more.
A top-selling Roomba that's nearly 40% off — its all-time lowest price? We'll take two! This gizmo will zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app.
Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for more.
The fact that this versatile appliance (which functions as both a vacuum and mop) is down to its all-time best price is enough for it to warrant a space in our carts. But throw in a Martha Stewart endorsement, and we're tempted to buy two!
The queen of all things home recently sang its praises in an unsponsored Instagram post, calling it the "best new home appliance." She added, "The design is simple, the parts easy to clean and anyone can use it ... Rather than sweeping (which raises dust), rather than vacuuming and then mopping, this machine does it all!"
Best Black Friday tech deals
Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor.
No, it's not the most massive discount, but we've yet to see it on sale for less. Makes a cool stocking stuffer!
Ready to upgrade your listening experience? These wildly popular earbuds are down to their lowest price ever, so grab a pair for you and another for the audiophile on your list.
Equipped with features like active noise canceling and transparency modes, you'll be able to choose how much of the outside world you'd like to tune out while enjoying playlists and audiobooks. Plus, these babies are sweat- and water-resistant, meaning you can take 'em to the gym, and you'll be treated to up to 24 hours of listening time via the charging case.
Senior Tech Deals Writer Chris McGraw says, "Think all QLED is the same? Think again. Samsung’s Mini-LED tech, featured in its Neo QLED models, takes backlighting to the next level. Unlike standard QLED, Mini-LEDs deliver precise control over brightness zones, which means you get sharper contrast and deeper black levels. This setup lets you enjoy vibrant colors and impressive detail, even in darker scenes. If you’re after a TV that can handle both bright and dimly lit rooms with ease, Neo QLED’s Mini-LED is the way to go."
This is close to as low as we've seen this model since July, just sayin'!
Record-low price right here! The Fire TV Stick is a great way to add smart functions to a "dumb" TV. It also works if you have a smart TV and you just don't like the interface.
It's a wild 55% off right now for a limited time.
At 40 inches, this highly rated (and reasonably priced) telly is the one Goldilocks would likely opt for; not too big, not too small, just right. High-def resolution and Dolby Digital Audio help enhance the viewing experience with clear picture and sound, and you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms in one place.
At just $150, this price matches the TV's all-time low, so act fast!
Best Black Friday home deals
Whether you're due for some new headrests yourself or want to spiffy up your guest room before the holidays, you'd be wise to snag this popular pair while it's nearly 80% off.
Filled with a lofty down alternative stuffing, these plush pillows are moisture-wicking and promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. They're also machine washable and on sale for about as low as they've ever been.
Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this top-seller is cordless for even more convenience, and the on-page coupon brings it down to within a few dollars of its best price yet.
One Yahoo editor gave it a try, saying, "While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn't just 'go off' if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It's also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done."
Check out our full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more.
Whether you're stowing away shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 60-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won't forget what you stashed in them. At nearly 60% off, it's a great time to buy.
Check out our full Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags review for more.
These popular fabric-softening balls can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads. They're made entirely of wool, and not only will they make your washables plush, they'll shorten the drying time in the process. What's more, they'll save you tons of money on not-so-eco-friendly dryer sheets.
Consider them our favorite laundry hack — and at just over two bucks apiece, you're getting these No. 1 bestsellers for one of their best prices of the year.
Got pets? You'll want this iconic accessory in your cart. It removes hair and fur from your upholstery and clothing without any of that sticky tape so you can keep using it until the cows come home.
This is one of the best prices we've seen in years, and it'll save you money on paper refills.
These fan-favorite pillows are hits among hundreds of thousands of Amazon shoppers (really) and Yahoo readers can't stop scooping them up, either. They're made of a cooling gel to help keep those uncomfortable night sweats at bay, and the plush Oeko-Tex-Standard-certified material will feel like heaven while you sleep.
This might not be their lowest price of all time, but it's still a worthwhile markdown considering they're over 40% off.
Check out our full Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows review for more.
Best Black Friday kitchen deals
Dodell-Feder named this the "best Keurig coffee maker" out of all of the models she tested, calling it "a reliable Keurig that delivers everything you'd want from a single-cup coffee maker and more."
She adds, "It makes four cup sizes (8, 10 and 12 ounces, and a 2-ounce shot), the buttons are clear and intuitive and it offers an 'over ice' option that automatically adjusts brew temperature for less-watery iced coffee. Plus, it comes with a bonus for anyone who likes lattes, cappuccinos and other espresso-style drinks: an excellent standalone milk frother."
It's only dipped lower than it's current price by a few dollars, and doesn't often go on sale, so you'll want to grab it while it's nearly 30% off.
We have entered the prime baking season, and at 4.5 quarts, this top-seller can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time (though it won't take up much room in your kitchen). This is the brand I (Britt) use in my own home kitchen, and it comes with a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun.
It'll give your arms a break by doing all of the mixing, and you can let it run while you prep other ingredients. This is as low as it's been since April, so scoop it up ahead of the holidays!
We don't "wing" it here at Yahoo Life: We put 15 models to the test and awarded this one "Best Air Fryer Overall." According to Yahoo Life writer Kristin Granero, who conducted the tests, this one "boasts substantial cooking room, minimal required maintenance and an easy-to-master learning curve, all while looking non-clunky."
Its LED display has five cooking functions to choose from — air-fry, roast, bake, broil and warm — as well as five preset options for popular foods like fries, wings, frozen snacks and vegetables. Other cool components include its interior light and see-through doors, which allow you to keep an eye on your food while it cooks, as well as a "toss reminder" that'll alert you when it's time to flip your food in the basket. This is as low as we've ever seen it marked down to.
Check out our roundup of the best air fryers for more.