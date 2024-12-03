We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
These Cyber Monday deals are still live at Amazon, Apple, Macy's, Walmart, Target, Wayfair and more
We're covering the sales in realtime and highlighting only the best discounts worth shopping.
We hope you took full advantage of the Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales saga (now, that's our idea of a four-day weekend!). What's that? Life got in the way and you ran out of time? Not to worry: Many of those spectacular markdowns are still in effect ... and we're right here to guide you to the best of the best of them. Seriously, though: This is your last chance, so hop to it!
Our team of shopping experts has been covering sensational seasonal sales for longer than we care to admit (psst: some of us have been doing it for a decade-plus!). We spend our waking hours fanatically checking price histories and comparing items across retailers to find you the best prices, ensuring we're only delivering you the most legit deals of the bunch.
Trending Cyber Monday deals
Inse 6-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum for $70 (was $245): Save $245
Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum for $200 (was $400): 50% off
Beats Solo 4 Headphones for $100 (was $200): Lowest price ever
Hoka Bondi 8 for $132 (was $165): Lowest price in 30 days
Apple AirTags, 4-Pack for $73 (was $99): Lowest price ever
In this guide: Rare Cyber Monday deals | Cyber Monday deals at top retailers | Cyber Monday tech deals | Cyber Monday style deals | Cyber Monday kitchen deals | Cyber Monday home deals | Cyber Monday beauty deals | Cyber Monday gifting deals
Best Cyber Monday sales at top retailers
Amazon: We're seeing savings of up to 50% — sometimes more — on everything from bedding and kitchenware to tech, clothing and beauty.
Best Buy: Save big on appliances TVs, laptops, headphones and tablets among other big gets — plus, check out the retailer's 25 Days of Deals event for a taste of their expansive selection of deals.
The Home Depot: The retailer's extended sale is offering up to 40% off appliances, tools, furniture and more.
Lowe's: Those looking to save for upcoming weekend projects can score deep cuts on everything from tools to appliances during the retailer's Cyber Deals sale.
Macy's: The Cyber Monday sale is on, with up to 60% off fashionable faves, big-brand home goods and more limited-time specials.
Nordstrom: You can grab up to 60% off and snag thousands of big sellers at a discount courtesy of the store's Cyber Monday Sale, and new markdowns worthy of some Cyber Monday-level love.
QVC: Scoop up major discounts at the retailer's Cyber Sale, with price cuts on top brands including Dyson, KitchenAid and more.
REI: The Cyber Week Sale has a plethora of great offerings: Score up to 50% off clothing, footwear, REI Co-Op brand deals and hiking items.
Ruggable: Its Cyber Week Sale is offering 25% off everything sitewide — an even better deal than Black Friday!
Sephora: The retailer always offers great deals, including super savings on its house brand and beloved labels like Kiehl's since 1851, Fenty Beauty, Laura Mercier and more.
Target: Score discounts on women's clothing (up to 50% off), shoes (up to 50% off), vacuums (up to 50% off) and more.
Walmart: The mega-retailer's Flash Deals feature fab discounts that rival (and often beat) Amazon on vacuums, kitchen appliances, bedding and clothing, to name a few.
Wayfair: Save up to 70% on home deals ranging from furniture to bedding to major appliances during the Cyber Week sale.
Zappos: Enjoy stellar savings on a wide variety of footwear brands at the retailer's Cyber Week sale, including Hoka, Reebok and more, as well as great deals on clothing and accessories from Columbia, Michael by Michael Kors and other big names.
Cyber Monday Deals that just dropped today
Been dyin' to try a Dyson? Walmart dropped some new Cyber Monday deals and now you can snag this lightweight dust destroyer for a full 50% off!
It can run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge, and because it's cordless, you won't have to look for a free outlet each time you tackle a different room. Oh, and it comes with several cleaning attachments, has a whole-machine filtration system and is effective on both hard and carpeted flooring.
Looking for a computer with enough power to handle work, school or just some end-of-day browsing? Well, this HP favorite is now on sale at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale — and it's down to a wild $129. Yes, it looks sharp in silver, but more importantly, with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage and a free one-year subscription to Microsoft 365, this laptop is ideal for everyday use.
A sale on these wireless earbuds, our fave budget pick in the category, is just music to our ears. And right now, you can get a pair at half price.
Rick Broida, who is our resident tech editor and a certified music snob, marveled at these affordable buds when he tested them. "How can $40 earbuds possibly be this good?” he asked. But he’s going to have to change his tune during this Black Friday sale: How can $25 earbuds possibly be this good?
Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone.
The deal on this 4-pack brings each tag down to less than $18 (they typically retail for about $25-$30 a pop). Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members!
Rare Cyber Monday deals
The latest smartwatch from the Cupertino company features a larger display while somehow being thinner and lighter, advanced health and fitness features and a faster-charging battery.
Said one five-star reviewer, "The battery life is phenomenal, I can literally go 2 days without charging. When I do have to charge it, it’s full in about 30 [minutes]."
While you'll often see Apple Watches go on sale, it's rare to see such a discount on such a new model.
Want to get some holiday shopping done early? Yahoo Gifting Editor Amanda Garrity has plenty of ideas, including this fun option, which is down to its best price of all time.
"Invite Elsa, Tiana, Ariel, Mirabel and Moana to your holiday table," she says. "Build a small scene for each princess — including Ariel's undersea palace — then flip over the box to play the built-in board game with up to five other Disney fans."
Check out her roundup of the best advent calendars for more.
Best Cyber Monday tech and electronics deals
There's a reason folks are gaga for the latest model of these top-rated earbuds — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort.
Our tech editor named these "best wireless earbuds overall," saying, "What you get here is even better ANC, a bump in battery life, extra-small ear tips for users with smaller ears and an adaptive-audio mode that adjusts noise-cancellation and transparency modes based on the sounds around you. Meanwhile, Apple's charging case now has a speaker (for use with Find My) and a USB-C port in place of Lightning (the better to match with the USB-C iPhone 15)."
These stylish Beats Solo headphones are now 50% off, so you can snag all the signature Beats features for just $100. Expect rich, balanced audio with clear highs and punchy bass that’ll make your playlists pop. They pair seamlessly with Apple devices, offer up to 40 hours of battery life, and are as portable as they are comfortable, making them perfect for life on the go.
Paid for by Walmart
We can't get over the sale price ($378!) on this shiny 65-inch set from Vizio. The vibrant 4K picture quality is top-notch, and it also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows.
Ready to do some Apple picking? You don't even have to drive to the orchard — just head over to Amazon and grab this lightweight MacBook Air while it's on sale.
Don't be deterred by the fact that this isn't the newest model on the market; it still boasts up to 18 hours of use per charge, a vivid 13.6-inch display and weighs only 2.7 pounds for easy toting. If you've been meaning to upgrade from your snail-like computer, it would be wise to act quickly.
Check out our tech editor's roundup of the best laptops for additional options.
Want big, but not too big? This 55-inch screen is the Goldilocks of The Frame lineup. It delivers an impressive 4K experience suited for larger living rooms or entertainment spaces — and at 40% off, it's among the best deals for anyone who doesn't want to go huge with the 85-inch model.
You can snag this behemoth way ahead of holiday movie and NFL playoff season for an incredible $1,750 off now, as part of Samsung's holiday deals.
It'll definitely make your current TV look positively ancient with its smart TV features — built-in streaming apps and voice control — plus realistic depth enhancement, 4K resolution, an anti-glare screen, bright details (even in dark scenes) and smooth motion, thanks to Motion Xcelerator Turbo+. Mini LEDs mean you'll even be able to see the little things, like freckles and lashes.
Ready to upgrade your listening experience? These wildly popular earbuds are down to their lowest price ever, so grab a pair for you and another for the audiophile on your list.
Equipped with features like active noise canceling and transparency modes, you'll be able to choose how much of the outside world you'd like to tune out while enjoying playlists and audiobooks. Plus, these babies are sweat- and water-resistant, meaning you can take 'em to the gym, and you'll be treated to up to 24 hours of listening time via the charging case.
Best Cyber Monday style deals
These sneakers are just what the doctor (or a suitably accredited medical professional) ordered. We're talking about nurses, who routinely work extra long shifts and barely get to sit down. They love to brag about how Cloudfoams have saved their feet. You can walk ... and walk and walk. The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe will provide the support you need to keep up — even if you’re covering a lot of ground.
They're a favorite among restaurant servers, too. They’re punishing their feet all night long, and these sneaks are a much-needed relief. They’re cute and when you're working overtime, they support your feet with memory foam cushioning. And when things get messy, their textile upper wipes clean easily, making them even more practical.
Is it even a Coach Outlet sale without the famous Zip Wristlet? This leather cutie is just the right size for your cards and cash, plus it'll fit your phone, keys and a spare lipstick. Not bad for $25 (the lowest it's been in a long time). It's also available in multiple colors and prints like black, taupe and leopard.
Coated in Swarovski crystals, these bestselling hoop earrings sparkle and shimmer from every angle. We love a good yellow gold pavé moment, but the hoops also come in white gold and rose gold if that's more your thing. Wear them on any ole Tuesday to dress up a simple outfit or reserve them for a formal occasion where you want to really wow.
Important reminder: It's never too early to be thinking about holiday gifts — grab these stunners while they're on sale for an unreal $15.
These waterproof kicks are classics for a reason: They keep feet dry, offer excellent traction even in the slipperiest of conditions and feature a trendy vintage look to boot. At nearly $60 off, you really can't go wrong.
"With this much style and comfort, why wait for a rainy day?" pondered a satisfied shopper. "I wear them all the time. They go great with jeans and keep you comfortable all day long! I love the look of the untied laces, and the zipper closure on the side makes them really easy to slip into."
Meet one of the brand's most popular styles. With thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, they made our list of the best Hoka shoes for walking. Yahoo Commerce Editor Saundra Latham packed them for a cruise where she walked over 15,000 steps a day. "They're ultra-cushioned, with a flexible upper that's almost sock-like, so it molds to my foot," she said.
These sporty, foamy kicks weigh less than 9 ounces, so take them on your next trip. Certain colors and sizes are 20% off right now, the lowest they've been in 30 days.
Sure, it's insulated with an eco-friendly filling, but the real stars of the show are the carbon fiber heating elements sandwiched inside of its wind- and water-resistant shell. These create four heating zones — in the left and right front areas, the upper back and the collar — that evenly spread warmth throughout the vest. Even celebs like Reba McEntire are big fans.
With a relaxed, vintage-inspired fit, these denim duds are a true American classic — and great-looking to boot (cut). Save 40% and thank us later.
"The perfect jeans," raved one reviewer. "Fabric has just enough stretch to be comfortable in any activity, without becoming 'saggy' throughout the day. Highly recommend!"
Even if you don't need to bust out a winter jacket juuust yet, you'll need a stylish layering piece to keep you warm in the meantime. This lovely "coatigan" (no, we didn't make that up!) is easy to throw on over any outfit and will keep you toasty without being too heavy.
Best Cyber Monday kitchen deals
Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestselling set comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, an 8-inch chef's knife and an 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew!
This collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $345, though we've never actually seen it shoot that high. Still this deal beats the typical $150 we've seen it going for of late.
Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more.
Cut back on appliances — and your energy bill! — with this do-it-all helper, which serves up crispy air-fried pizzas, wings and more in a matter of minutes. Capable of cook temps up to 450°F and featuring an auto shut-off function, it includes a variety of accessories — an oven rack, baking pan/drip tray, and air fryer basket — for added value and convenience (read: easier cleaning). Plus, it's cheaper right now at Target than it is at Amazon.
Want to really up your at-home java game? You'll feel like you have a personal cafe right in your kitchen, thanks to this machine's 16 precision grind settings, and the digital temperature control helps ensure your latte comes out just right. There's also a steam wand for foaming milk, and the whole process, from grinding to brewing espresso, takes under a minute.
At $200 off, this No. 1 bestseller is on sale for its best price of 2024.