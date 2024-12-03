These Cyber Monday deals are still live at Amazon, Apple, Macy's, Walmart, Target, Wayfair and more

We're covering the sales in realtime and highlighting only the best discounts worth shopping.

Don't dream it's over... Continue your holiday shopping spree in style with a slew of still-alive deals! (Amazon/Walmart)

We hope you took full advantage of the Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales saga (now, that's our idea of a four-day weekend!). What's that? Life got in the way and you ran out of time? Not to worry: Many of those spectacular markdowns are still in effect ... and we're right here to guide you to the best of the best of them. Seriously, though: This is your last chance, so hop to it!

Our team of shopping experts has been covering sensational seasonal sales for longer than we care to admit (psst: some of us have been doing it for a decade-plus!). We spend our waking hours fanatically checking price histories and comparing items across retailers to find you the best prices, ensuring we're only delivering you the most legit deals of the bunch.

Trending Cyber Monday deals

Inse 6-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum for $70 (was $245): Save $245

Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum for $200 (was $400): 50% off

Beats Solo 4 Headphones for $100 (was $200): Lowest price ever

Hoka Bondi 8 for $132 (was $165): Lowest price in 30 days

Apple AirTags, 4-Pack for $73 (was $99): Lowest price ever

Best Cyber Monday sales at top retailers

Amazon: We're seeing savings of up to 50% — sometimes more — on everything from bedding and kitchenware to tech, clothing and beauty.

Best Buy: Save big on appliances TVs, laptops, headphones and tablets among other big gets — plus, check out the retailer's 25 Days of Deals event for a taste of their expansive selection of deals.

The Home Depot: The retailer's extended sale is offering up to 40% off appliances, tools, furniture and more.

Lowe's: Those looking to save for upcoming weekend projects can score deep cuts on everything from tools to appliances during the retailer's Cyber Deals sale.

Macy's: The Cyber Monday sale is on, with up to 60% off fashionable faves, big-brand home goods and more limited-time specials.

Nordstrom: You can grab up to 60% off and snag thousands of big sellers at a discount courtesy of the store's Cyber Monday Sale, and new markdowns worthy of some Cyber Monday-level love.

QVC: Scoop up major discounts at the retailer's Cyber Sale, with price cuts on top brands including Dyson, KitchenAid and more.

REI: The Cyber Week Sale has a plethora of great offerings: Score up to 50% off clothing, footwear, REI Co-Op brand deals and hiking items.

Ruggable: Its Cyber Week Sale is offering 25% off everything sitewide — an even better deal than Black Friday!

Sephora: The retailer always offers great deals, including super savings on its house brand and beloved labels like Kiehl's since 1851, Fenty Beauty, Laura Mercier and more.

Target: Score discounts on women's clothing (up to 50% off), shoes (up to 50% off), vacuums (up to 50% off) and more.

Walmart: The mega-retailer's Flash Deals feature fab discounts that rival (and often beat) Amazon on vacuums, kitchen appliances, bedding and clothing, to name a few.

Wayfair: Save up to 70% on home deals ranging from furniture to bedding to major appliances during the Cyber Week sale.

Zappos: Enjoy stellar savings on a wide variety of footwear brands at the retailer's Cyber Week sale, including Hoka, Reebok and more, as well as great deals on clothing and accessories from Columbia, Michael by Michael Kors and other big names.

Cyber Monday Deals that just dropped today

Walmart Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $200 $400 Save $200 Been dyin' to try a Dyson? Walmart dropped some new Cyber Monday deals and now you can snag this lightweight dust destroyer for a full 50% off! It can run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge, and because it's cordless, you won't have to look for a free outlet each time you tackle a different room. Oh, and it comes with several cleaning attachments, has a whole-machine filtration system and is effective on both hard and carpeted flooring. $200 at Walmart

Walmart HP 14-Inch Laptop $129 $240 Save $111 Looking for a computer with enough power to handle work, school or just some end-of-day browsing? Well, this HP favorite is now on sale at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale — and it's down to a wild $129. Yes, it looks sharp in silver, but more importantly, with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage and a free one-year subscription to Microsoft 365, this laptop is ideal for everyday use. $129 at Walmart

Baseus Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds $20 $40 Save $20 with coupon A sale on these wireless earbuds, our fave budget pick in the category, is just music to our ears. And right now, you can get a pair at half price. Rick Broida, who is our resident tech editor and a certified music snob, marveled at these affordable buds when he tested them. "How can $40 earbuds possibly be this good?” he asked. But he’s going to have to change his tune during this Black Friday sale: How can $25 earbuds possibly be this good? Save $20 with coupon $20 at Amazon

Rare Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $170 $249 Save $79 | Editor-approved There's a reason folks are gaga for the latest model of these top-rated earbuds — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort. Our tech editor named these "best wireless earbuds overall," saying, "What you get here is even better ANC, a bump in battery life, extra-small ear tips for users with smaller ears and an adaptive-audio mode that adjusts noise-cancellation and transparency modes based on the sounds around you. Meanwhile, Apple's charging case now has a speaker (for use with Find My) and a USB-C port in place of Lightning (the better to match with the USB-C iPhone 15)." Save $79 | Editor-approved $170 at Amazon

Samsung Samsung Neo 85" 4K QNX1D Smart TV $2,250 $4,000 Save $1,750 You can snag this behemoth way ahead of holiday movie and NFL playoff season for an incredible $1,750 off now, as part of Samsung's holiday deals. It'll definitely make your current TV look positively ancient with its smart TV features — built-in streaming apps and voice control — plus realistic depth enhancement, 4K resolution, an anti-glare screen, bright details (even in dark scenes) and smooth motion, thanks to Motion Xcelerator Turbo+. Mini LEDs mean you'll even be able to see the little things, like freckles and lashes. $2,250 at Samsung

Amazon Beats Studio Buds $79 $150 Save $71 | Lowest price ever Ready to upgrade your listening experience? These wildly popular earbuds are down to their lowest price ever, so grab a pair for you and another for the audiophile on your list. Equipped with features like active noise canceling and transparency modes, you'll be able to choose how much of the outside world you'd like to tune out while enjoying playlists and audiobooks. Plus, these babies are sweat- and water-resistant, meaning you can take 'em to the gym, and you'll be treated to up to 24 hours of listening time via the charging case. Save $71 | Lowest price ever $79 at Amazon

Amazon Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker $41 $75 Save $34 These sneakers are just what the doctor (or a suitably accredited medical professional) ordered. We're talking about nurses, who routinely work extra long shifts and barely get to sit down. They love to brag about how Cloudfoams have saved their feet. You can walk ... and walk and walk. The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe will provide the support you need to keep up — even if you’re covering a lot of ground. They're a favorite among restaurant servers, too. They’re punishing their feet all night long, and these sneaks are a much-needed relief. They’re cute and when you're working overtime, they support your feet with memory foam cushioning. And when things get messy, their textile upper wipes clean easily, making them even more practical. $41 at Amazon

Coach Outlet Corner Zip Wristlet $25 $88 Save $63 Is it even a Coach Outlet sale without the famous Zip Wristlet? This leather cutie is just the right size for your cards and cash, plus it'll fit your phone, keys and a spare lipstick. Not bad for $25 (the lowest it's been in a long time). It's also available in multiple colors and prints like black, taupe and leopard. $25 at Coach Outlet

Walmart Cate & Chloe Bianca 18-Karat Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings $15 $115 Save $100 Coated in Swarovski crystals, these bestselling hoop earrings sparkle and shimmer from every angle. We love a good yellow gold pavé moment, but the hoops also come in white gold and rose gold if that's more your thing. Wear them on any ole Tuesday to dress up a simple outfit or reserve them for a formal occasion where you want to really wow. Important reminder: It's never too early to be thinking about holiday gifts — grab these stunners while they're on sale for an unreal $15. $15 at Walmart

Amazon Sperry Saltwater Boot $52 $110 Save $58 These waterproof kicks are classics for a reason: They keep feet dry, offer excellent traction even in the slipperiest of conditions and feature a trendy vintage look to boot. At nearly $60 off, you really can't go wrong. "With this much style and comfort, why wait for a rainy day?" pondered a satisfied shopper. "I wear them all the time. They go great with jeans and keep you comfortable all day long! I love the look of the untied laces, and the zipper closure on the side makes them really easy to slip into." $52 at Amazon

Zappos Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers $132 $165 Save $33 Meet one of the brand's most popular styles. With thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, they made our list of the best Hoka shoes for walking. Yahoo Commerce Editor Saundra Latham packed them for a cruise where she walked over 15,000 steps a day. "They're ultra-cushioned, with a flexible upper that's almost sock-like, so it molds to my foot," she said. These sporty, foamy kicks weigh less than 9 ounces, so take them on your next trip. Certain colors and sizes are 20% off right now, the lowest they've been in 30 days. $132 at Zappos

ORORO Ororo Heated Vest $150 $170 Save $20 Sure, it's insulated with an eco-friendly filling, but the real stars of the show are the carbon fiber heating elements sandwiched inside of its wind- and water-resistant shell. These create four heating zones — in the left and right front areas, the upper back and the collar — that evenly spread warmth throughout the vest. Even celebs like Reba McEntire are big fans. $150 at Amazon

Amazon Anrabess Cardigan Jacket $50 $70 Save $20 Even if you don't need to bust out a winter jacket juuust yet, you'll need a stylish layering piece to keep you warm in the meantime. This lovely "coatigan" (no, we didn't make that up!) is easy to throw on over any outfit and will keep you toasty without being too heavy. $50 at Amazon