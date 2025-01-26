Lizzo celebrates reaching her weight loss goal: 'I did it!'

Lizzo is feeling "Good as Hell" as she celebrates a major milestone in her weight loss journey.

The "About Damn Time" singer, 36, shared Saturday on Instagram that she has "reached my weight release goal." In the caption of two new photos showing off her success, she wrote, "I haven't seen this number since 2014!"

Lizzo also shared screenshots from an app congratulating her for meeting her weight goals in lowering her BMI (body mass index) by 10.5 and losing 16% body fat.

But in a clip on her Instagram Story, the Grammy winner said she expects to still receive negative comments from trolls about her weight.

"Even at the end of my weight loss journey, I'm not going to be considered thin, by any means," she said. "I will still be considered morbidly obese on the BMI, and little bros on the internet are still going to call me big backed. But I will be happy."

In a second clip, which appeared to be more recent, Lizzo told fans, "And I am happy. I did it!"

"Let this be a reminder that you can do anything you set your mind to," she said. "Now, I guess it's time to set new goals."

In prior Instagram posts, Lizzo shared updates throughout her fitness journey, which the app screenshot she posted on Saturday indicated began in January 2023.

In March 2024, she told The New York Times that she had been "methodical" about losing weight "very slowly" through diet and exercise.

Lizzo addresses Ozempic rumor: Singer says she's 'fine both ways' after weight loss

Lizzo attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024.

Amid her weight loss, the singer took to Instagram last September to slam allegations that she was taking Ozempic.

"When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit," she wrote. At the time, Lizzo also posted audio of Nicki Minaj saying "the fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane" and said that she is "FINE BOTH WAYS."

In a September workout video, the "Truth Hurts" singer reflected that she has finally reached a place where she loves her body.

"There were times in my life where I was smaller than I am now, and I hated myself," she said. "And before I started this fitness journey, I started a self-love journey. And self-love isn't just about accepting yourself as you are. It's also accepting the fact that you change."

'My worst fear': Lizzo reacts to 'South Park' joke about her in Ozempic episode

Lizzo previously expressed agreement with a TikToker who said she is "not trying to escape fatness" in May 2023, and the singer stressed she started working out to improve her mental health.

"I am not trying to be thin," she said. "I don't ever want to be thin. Will my body fluctuate from this size? Will I get a little smaller, depending on some of the choices I make, or a little bigger, depending on some of the choices I make in my life? Yes. I'm used to fluctuating."

Pointing to her head, she added, "However, the goal is always here."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lizzo weight loss: Singer shares she reached goal, shares photos