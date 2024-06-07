LOEWE’s New Home Fragrance Is Truly… Unexpected

Always in season, LOEWE has just unveiled a rather unique and exclusive addition to its home collection. The surprising new scent? A warm, sweet and emotive Wasabi blend.

True stans might not the quite as shocked by the otherwise rare fragrance, given LOEWE Home Scents collection’s olfactory oeuvre, which also includes tomato leaves, oregano and ivy. The brand's creative director, Jonathan Anderson, and the brand’s in-house perfumer, Nuria Cruelles, clearly have a penchant for plants, flowers and herbs.

Wasabi is quite a new one, though, despite it being a culinary delicacy for ages. (Literally. The oldest record of wasabi dates back to the 8th Century, according to the brand). Made with the ground root stalks of Eutrema japonicum, an herbaceous perennial plant native to Japan, Korea and the Russian Far East, the immaculate shrub grows naturally along stream beds in mountainous river valleys.

The Spanish brand’s take on the culinary delight is an intense, spicy fragrance, with savory basmati rice and citrusy lemongrass notes. It is designed to create an energized ambiance in any space.

The new scent is available in all LOEWE Home Scents mediums, including scented candles in three different sizes, wax-scented candleholders and room sprays.

LOEWE Home Scents Wasabi is priced between $120 and $495 USD and is available on their site and in selected stores.

