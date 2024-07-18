This London townhouse for sale boasts an incredible 90ft secluded garden

This Edwardian home might look like your average London townhouse, but hidden at the back is a secluded cottage-style garden with roses, herbaceous borders, arches, obelisks, mature trees, and various seating areas.

Tucked away in one of Queens Park's most prestigious roads, this house for sale boasts 3,500 square feet with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, two guest loos, four reception rooms, off-street parking, an orangery, and patios for alfresco dining.

With a nod to the detail-focused Arts and Crafts era, it's filled with original period features and flooded with natural light. Inside, a relaxed colour palette features a base of muted, earthy neutrals in warm tones of chalky whites, taupe, and soft green. This neutral canvas is complemented by characterful wallpaper from de Gournay, Guy Goodfellow, House of Hackey, and Colefax and Fowler.

Knight Frank

Highlights include a generous entrance hall, a Juliet balcony, and a beautiful double reception room with high ceilings and two working fireplaces. We also love the Martin Moore kitchen, complete with Woolf/Miele and Siemens appliances, a sizeable island, and stone flooring. This space opens onto a sunny balcony.



The 90ft rear outside space is the star of the show. Reminiscent of an English country garden, it will delight new owners with its natural planting scheme, whimsical Annabelle hydrangeas, balcony with wrought iron stairs, and various seating areas.

'Situated in the heart of Queen's Park, this quintessential Edwardian property is unique in that it presents as a first-class country home,' says Sarah Khalil, partner and head of sales in Knight Frank's Queen's Park office.

Knight Frank

'Newly refurbished and renovated, its layout and use of wide windows expertly maximises the space whilst retaining its charming period features. Maintaining its privacy, the property is set back from the road and boasts a spectacular rear garden complete with a patio, balcony, lawn, and terrace. The bones, layout and proportions in this home set it apart from any other.'

This property is currently on the market for £4,750,000 with Knight Frank.

Take a look around...

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Follow House Beautiful on TikTok and Instagram.



You Might Also Like