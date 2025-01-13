Londoner bakes TikTok viral Claudia Winkleman cake

An amateur baker from north-west London says lip reading has helped him create a caricature cake of Claudia Winkleman which has gone viral on social media.

The bake has gathered 200,000 views on TikTok for its striking features of the BBC's The Traitors' host, complete with Tic Tacs for teeth and black icing for her famous hairstyle.

Keith Scovell, 55, from Kentish Town, was born with a hearing impairment which he said has helped him learn people's facial expressions.

The HR consultant said he enjoys seeing "people smile and laughing" and loves cakes with "auras" that look "off-beat".

Keith Scovell says if "it makes you smile, don't keep it to yourself" [PA Media]

Mr Scovell explained: "I think I've got a knack of looking at people's faces."

"Because I've learned to lip read and learn people's facial expressions and their faces I think that's how you can pick up a point on somebody's face, so that's your reference."

"I love Claudia, by the way, and I love The Traitors; I can't get enough of it," he said.

"My cakes, to be honest with you, they're just my imagination going a bit crazy," he said.

He has also made cakes of various celebrities including King Charles and Queen Camilla, US President-elect Donald Trump and British band Oasis.

Mr Scovell said people in the US and Australia have offered to pay for his cakes, but he quipped: "If I had my cakes in a shop window, they may scare small children."

Keith joked the mouth on his cakes are "never true to form" [PA Media]

He said it takes around two to three hours to make, plus the standard cooking time for a simple Victoria sponge, which is the base for all his creations.

He admits his baking skills are "very basic" and joked his cakes "look weird but it's edible".

Mr Scovell plans to continue making cakes in hopes of spreading positivity.

He said: "If it's made you smile, it's going to make someone else smile, so it's going to make someone's day."

He was initially daunted by the traction he was receiving on social media but quickly realised "the joy I got from seeing people's faces and reactions is probably worth a million of those cakes".

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk

More stories like this