Is this London's largest penthouse? The Whiteley's Penthouse hits the market for £40 million

Size matters when it comes to London’s super prime property market, and The Whiteley Penthouse aims to break records.

At 4,462 square feet of real estate, it’s even more spacious than previous record-holder, Townhouse at The Bryanston by Hyde Park, which came in at 4,177 square feet.

The £40 million five-bedroom penthouse is one of a handful of top-floor apartments that launched this week at The Whitely, a £1.2 billion redevelopment of the historic Whiteleys department store in Queensway, west London.

Designed by architecture studio Foster + Partners, the penthouse’s curved glass walls will provide 360-degree views over the capital. Renders show the glazed walls pulling back to open the large living space onto an expansive landscaped terrace

The most expensive penthouse at The Whiteley is on the market for £40 million (Finchatton)

Future residents will be able to make use of a dizzying array of amenities through both The Whiteley and the attached Six Senses hotel.

Dog-walking, childcare, an on-call sommelier, limousine rental services and even grocery stocking will all be just a phone call away for residents. There will also be a housekeeping turn-down service, for that true hotel-from-home experience.

Along with the (by this point) standard amenities of a pool, spa and wellness treatments, The Whiteley’s will also have the hottest new facility in London residences: a Padel court.

Foster + Partners led on the design of the west London development (Finchatton)

Amenities will also include a library, a club room, music room, and children’s playroom, along with a half basketball court, and a volleyball and badminton court.

Whiteleys opened in 1911 as one of London’s first department stores, alongside the likes of Harrods and Selfridges. It was setting the tone for luxury over a century ago, boasting an in-house theatre and a rooftop golf course.

Developer Finchatton is overhauling the historic Art Deco building, which occupies and entire block, in a redevelopment that will also include retail and dining destinations — plus a new entrance to Hyde Park.

When it completes later this year it will include 139 homes ranging from studio flats to five-bedroom apartments, with prices starting from £1,515,000. Fourteen of the apartments will be fully serviced by the 109-room Six Senses hotel that is part of the development — the first UK outpost of the hotel resort spa chain.

At £40 million, The Whiteley Penthouse could also set records as one of London’s most expensive property sales. Check back at the end of the year to find out if it’s made the league tables.