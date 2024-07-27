'Long enough to cover my 69-year-old legs': These popular shorts are just $20

With an elastic waistband and breathable stretchy fabric, you'll reach for these shorts all summer long.

We love weather that lets us leave the house without a jacket. But in this heat, our legs need to breathe when drapey linen pants feel too fancy. In that case, we need shorts that we can throw on and don't have to worry about exposing too much skin and make us feel confident. A favorite among Amazon shoppers does all that: Quenteen Casual Summer Sweat Shorts and they're just $20

Not only are these shorts reasonably-priced, but these tick all the right boxes. Soft and breathable, these stretchy shorts are made with cotton, spandex and polyester. That means they’re durable and will keep you cool and comfortable even during a heat wave. One feature that makes these shorts so comfortable? The waistband — not only is it elastic for comfort, it also has a drawstring to make the fit customizable.

Falling just above the knee, these shorts are neither too long nor too short, but they come in plenty of colors — 17 different shades to be exact. But if you want to stick to neutrals, you can get them in multipacks to shave a couple bucks off the price.

Breathable and comfy, you'll reach for these shorts all summer long. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 1,300 Amazon shoppers rave about these shorts.

"I have been searching for shorts to wear to the gym that are appropriate for an almost 70-year-old woman!" rejoiced a happy shopper. "Longer length (just above the knee) & lose fit! Will probably order couple more pairs."

"The perfect shorts wrote another satisfied customer. "Sturdy heavy fabric which could be hot except the shorts fit loose. The pockets are deep so you don’t have to worry about losing your stuff plus plenty big for an iPhone 11. A great short but also long enough to cover my 69-year-old legs. I’m going to buy more but there are too many color choices making it hard to decide. Such a problem."

"[I] had just about given up on finding the 'perfect' [shorts] but yay! These ARE perfect," raved another fan. "The fit is comfortable, the legs are loose enough to be attractive and don't bind (I'm old). I'm very happy with them."

"They are stretchy and cool, and they wash and dry very well with no shrinkage," shared a savvy shopper, but added a caveat. "I do wish they had left off the metal ends on the ends of the ties. A fabric knot would be better, and not noisy in the dryer."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.