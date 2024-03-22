Longevity Clinic Modern Age Reveals Closure

Modern Age is closing.

Early Friday morning, Modern Age guests received an email from founder and chief executive officer Melissa Eamer revealing that the New York-based longevity clinic, which opened in 2022, would close its doors.

The company, which had raised $33 million according to Crunchbase, maintained two New York City locations in Flatiron and the Upper East Side and also served several other states via virtual care. Services included in-depth blood tests, IV drips, injections and specific optimization programs for concerns like weight loss and fertility.

In the email, Eamer said: “I’m reaching out to update you with some sad news. We have made the difficult decision to close Modern Age. It has been a privilege to help thousands of patients since we opened our doors in 2022, but in today’s challenging business climate, it is not possible for us to continue to operate the business.”

She continued “I want to thank you for allowing us to help you invest in your future health. I hope that you will continue to age fearlessly for years and years to come. To that end, we have identified practices to refer you to so you can continue your care.”

The company’s chief medical officer Dr. Anant Vinjamoori also shared: “It has been one of the highest honors in my career to help build Modern Age. I joined this company to build a different healthcare experience—one that combined the latest science with a deeply personal approach to provide people with hope and optimism about their health. It was a privilege to provide care to some of you directly, and I know our full clinical team has served so many more.”

The announcement follows news from the company in January that it was launching its own supplement packs for specific use cases like inflammation. At the time, the brand said more supplement launches would be coming in March.

As of Friday morning, the company’s website had been stripped to a single page announcing the closure. The company has referred patients to other organizations that provide similar care. Patients will be able to access their Modern Age records through March 31, after which they will have to formally request them through Cariend, a custodial records management company that handles medical organization closures.