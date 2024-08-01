Longtime Johnson County BBQ spot closed. See the restaurant that’s now replaced it

Wyandot Barbecue occupied the red brick building at 7215 W. 75th St. in Overland Park for 44 years before it closed earlier this year.

Sergio Sevilla saw the empty building as an opportunity.

His restaurant, Las Palomas, opened on Monday, serving enchiladas, margaritas and other Mexican favorites.

Its name translates to “the doves” (see the cartoon birds depicted in the logo), but it’s also a nod to his wife, Cynthia Paloma Sevilla, and his daughter, Paloma Sevilla.

Paloma, 18, has been helping her parents at the restaurant. She recently graduated from Lee’s Summit High School.

The restaurant’s opening has been highly anticipated by the community, she said, especially fans of Wyandot Barbecue who were eager to see what would replace it.

“Even before we officially opened the doors … people would always come in and ask when we would open,” Paloma said. “It makes us feel like all the hard work is paying off.”

On the menu: ceviche, molcajetes, carne asada, fajitas and more.

So far, the tropical fajita has been the biggest hit with customers, Paloma said. The dish ($20) consists of shrimp, chicken and fresh pineapple and is served in a sliced pineapple half

At happy hour, Mondays through Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m., appetizers like cheese dip and nachos supreme are half off. Beers are also $4.

This is Sergio’s second restaurant. Earlier this summer, he opened La Mexico at 910 Southwest Blvd., in the old Taqueria Mexico space.

Before that, he and his wife worked in the service industry for several years. Their daughter eventually joined them.

Wyandot Barbecue’s original location is still open at 8441 State Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas. After founder Ron Williams died last year, his son decided it was too difficult to operate both and closed the Johnson County spot.

“That’s what my dad wanted all along, to keep his original barbecue (restaurant) going, ” Williams’ son told The Star earlier this year. “It’s bittersweet.”