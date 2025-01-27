LookFantastic's wellness box is bursting with £145 worth of self-care treats for just £40

Don't miss out on the chance to sample these premium self-care products. (LookFantastic / Yahoo Life UK)

Fancy upgrading your self-care routine but don't know where to start? Various retailers including Boots, and Marks & Spencer have kicked off 2025 by launching wellness boxes, and next in line to debut its carefully curated edit is LookFantastic. Filled with an assortment of health and wellness must-haves, The Wellness Edit comes with nine rejuvenating products, including a full-size Emma Hardie Brilliance Oil, which is worth £43 alone.

Available to buy for just £40, but packed with over £145 worth of full-size and travel-size products, it has already garnered a selection of five-star reviews, with various shoppers describing it as "well thought out", and "great value".

Spotlighting brands like ESPA, Dr Jart, Dirtea and more, we have a feeling this extra-special edit won't be around for very long.

Why we rate it

Inside there's nine products to unbox, spanning everything from luxury body oils to energising matcha, nourishing hair gummies to hydrating face masks.

Standout picks we're immediately drawn to include a full-size edition of Emma Hardie's Brilliance Facial Oil, that works to brighten, smooth, and hydrate your skin, and works great mixed with your everyday moisturiser for some added plumpness (speaking from experience). There's also a bottle of ESPA's Restful Bath and Body Oil, which couldn't be more calming with its blend of essential oils.

We're super excited to try the best-selling Hair Gain Hair Gummies, that come in a tub of 60, and are bursting with biotin and nutrients to support healthier, thicker hair.

Not stopping there, there's even a marble jade roller, that's great for reducing puffiness and boosting circulation, and an anti-crease, anti-breakage hair scrunchie.

Transform your self-care routine with this great value selection of premium pamper products. (LookFantastic)

The Wellness Edit comes with a full-size edition of Emma Hardie's Brilliance Facial Oil, worth £43 alone. (LookFantastic)

Most products are full-size, including this tub of Hair Gain Hair Gummies. (LookFantastic)

£40 £145 at LookFantastic

To complete the ultimate spot of self-care, there's a Dr Jart Dermask Vital Hydra Solution Pro Mask — an uber hydrating sheet mask, single sachet of Dirtea Matcha — that's filled with antioxidants and natural caffeine, a discovery pack of collagen supplements from Vida Glow — said to help your skin's elasticity and radiance, and pocket-friendly Wild Mini Deodorant Stick. Talk about great value?

✨ What's inside LookFantastic's The Wellness Edit? ✨

Emma Hardie Brilliance Oil - Full size, Worth £43

Hair Gain Hair Gummies - Full size, Worth £29.99

Dr Jart Dermask Vital Hydra Solution Pro Mask - Full size, Worth £8.50

Vida Glow Marine Collagen 6-Day Discovery Pack

Espa Restful Bath and Body Oil - Full Size, Worth £34

Dirtea Matcha Sachet

Brushworks Jade Roller - Full Size, Worth £9.99

Wild Mini Deo Stick - Cotton & Sea Salt

Slip Silk Hair Scrunchie - Full Size, Worth £10

Set to sell out fast, make sure you place your order quick for a chance at sampling this premium product selection for a whole lot less!

What the reviews say

Brand-new for 2025, there's only a handful of reviews to go off, but they couldn't be more positive, with shoppers impressed by the product selection itself, and unbelievable value for money.

"This edit is gorgeous and well thought out! Such a lovely pick-me-up for this time of year, super excited to try some of the new products in it also!"

"Bath oil is gorgeous, smells lovely and feels soft on skin. Looking forward to trying the hair gummies and other bits in the set... great value."

"ESPA body oil and EH facial oil alone worth the buy… everything else is an extra. If you are a subscriber you get extra discount. I’d recommend."

"Value for money, even just for the full size Emma Hardie oil alone. I wear this oil all the time because the Geranium smell is just divine. Absolute no-brainer with the subscriber discount and rewards credit, too."

Shop now: LookFantastic The Wellness Edit | £40 from LookFantastic

Shop now

More wellness and beauty boxes worth browsing