Loose ring? These Amazon size adjusters 'works like a charm' — and they're under $1 each after Cyber Monday

Unless you (or your partner) know your ring size by heart, sizing mistakes are bound to happen when shopping for a new piece of bling. Luckily, not every piece of jewelry requires a trip to the ring re-sizer, thanks to an affordable invisible ring adjuster from Amazon Canada.

The best part? A 12-pack of these popular ring re-sizers is currently on sale for $9 as part of Amazon's extended Cyber Monday deals, bringing the price per piece down to under $1 — talk about a good bargain!

The details

These invisible ring adjusters are a life hack you never knew you needed, especially if jewelry happens to be your love language. The small inserts are virtually invisible on rings and come in two sizes, 2mm and 3mm, to fit your style and needs. The silicone ring re-sizers gently twist around your ring to stay in place and can be cut for a custom fit.

Each pack has six pieces of two adjuster sizes, plus a ring polishing cloth, so you can mix and match them to your and your partner's jewelry boxes.

What Amazon reviewers say

🛍️ 71,000+ reviews

⭐ 4.1 stars

📣 "Work like a charm"

The ring adjusters have collected more than 71,000 reviews — more than 45,000 of them being a perfect 5-star rating — from shoppers.

According to one shopper, the ring adjusters "work perfectly" and say the purchase is worth "10/10."

They "work like a charm," are "easy to take on and off," and importantly, they "[do] not scratch your ring at all," writes another reviewer.

"Honestly, this was a great purchase," promises a third Amazon shopper. " I have tried different styles, but this one works best."

Despite 45,000 five-star reviews and top marks for comfort and value, some note the re-sizers can take time to get used to and say while they help with ring sizing, they don't "prevent ring flipping."

It "does not" prevent "my ring from rotating," writes one shopper. The diamond "still ends up in my palm."

The verdict

A simple solution to a common problem, these invisible ring adjusters have earned thousands of 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers and top marks for value and comfort, and their extended Cyber Monday price can't be beaten. However, some reviewers note they don't "prevent ring flipping," something to be aware of when shopping.

