Loro Piana's New Gear Might Just Make Me Outdoorsy

Loro Piana knows how to do luxurious ease. Recent collections exemplified the label’s mastery of indoor spaces with cocooning cashmeres that embrace the nature of “dressing up to stay in” and a wider offering of lush furniture and everyday linens. But as summer really kicks off, it’s time to venture out—to embrace life’s pleasures by exploring the great outdoors. And it turns out Loro Piana knows to get us there, too, while ensuring we look our best on the journey.

The brand’s first major outdoor foray—aptly named “Into the Wild”—is exactly what you need to unleash your inner mountain man, or at least look the part. Leaving behind the safety of Cash Denim and suede slides, the new collection is a perfect proposition for city commutes and alpine escapes alike.

Loro Piana

The pieces are designed to be layerable and adaptable, so you can easily transition from a woodsy excursion to the urban jungle (which, depending on your lifestyle, might be even wilder). And in keeping with Loro Piana’s proposition of quiet luxury, they’re free of overt branding. The focus is kept, instead, on the style and utility of everything from hooded parkas and rainproof capes to trousers, shorts, and accessories all designed to get you out there—wherever “there” may be.

Throughout the collection, precious fibers are treated to protect against the elements, so wind, cold, and rain are no problem. Take, for example, a new technical innovation: a graphene membrane that distributes body heat evenly. But if you’re in the mood for something more familiar, you can always fall back on some classic(ish) knitwear.

Loro Piana

Even then, though, you might be surprised. When I tried out the collection with a group of fellow adventurers-slash-fashion-enthusiasts in Aspen, Colorado, I overheard a guy who was baffled by the idea that the cashmere jacket he was wearing was more than just a sumptuous knit, but, also, water repellent. How dare they trick him?

Unbeknownst to the wearer (and, frankly, to the naked eye), the bomber in question was treated with one of Loro Piana’s trademarked membranes—Rain System—intended to enhance rain resistance. It was a technical piece, but it didn’t look it, rendering it a strong testament to what LP can do when it comes to innovation within the world of luxury.

Loro Piana

That innovation carries into the footwear. While Hamptons types might opt for the famous Summer Walk loafer—you know, the slip-on for guys living out their own, real-life Succession spin-offs—the “Into the Wild” collection includes something a little tougher. The “Katharina” is a sneaker-boot hybrid created in collaboration with in-the-know Italian hiking brand ROA. Made from a Storm System-treated blend of wool and silk, it’s one of the coolest pieces in the collection, and sure to stand out from a sea of Sambas.

Rounding out the collection are pieces for the truly committed luxury outdoorsman. A sleeping bag in weather-ready cashmere. Camping chairs in wood and canvas and leather. The kind of stuff that feels almost too fancy for nature, but is so exceptional that it might just inspire folks like me—who usually opt for roaming the streets of downtown rather than searching for local trailheads—to pick up a new hobby, get out there, and start exploring.

