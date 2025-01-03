Louise Minchin, 55, left with a bloody face in brutal Gladiators scene that shocked Bradley Walsh

Louise Minchin showed her competitive spirit during BBC'sGladiators celebrity special, but it came at a cost. The 55-year-old former BBC Breakfast presenter was left with a bloodied nose after an intense challenge on the New Year's Day episode.

The show, hosted by Bradley Walsh and his son Barney, featured a line-up of celebrities including Ellie Taylor and Joel Dommett. They took on some of the toughest physical challenges alongside the iconic Gladiators.

The collision challenge

Bradley Walsh was shocked by Louise's bloody nose (BBC)

Louise's injury occurred during the Collision challenge, where contestants had to dodge Gladiators swinging over their heads while standing on a narrow bridge. Despite the pressure, Louise managed to score an impressive eight points before being knocked off by a Gladiator's powerful swing.

As she got back on her feet, host Bradley Walsh noticed her injury. "Am I bleeding?" Louise asked, to which Bradley replied: "You're actually a bit of a warrior, Louise. Who knew?"

You may also like

A star-studded event

Louise performed really well on Gladiators (BBC)

The celebrity version of Gladiators was announced last month, and Louise expressed her excitement about being part of the show. She revealed she was in peak physical condition, even describing herself as fitter now than when she was 25.

"I'm probably fitter now than I've ever been," Louise said. "Doing endurance events has taught me so much about resilience and determination. It's these lessons that help me in life when things get tough."

A wardrobe win

Louise got a bloody nose on Gladiators (BBC)

While she embraced the physical challenges, Louise drew the line at the daring costumes worn by the Gladiators. She was relieved not to be wearing anything too revealing.

"Obviously, I'm not going to be wearing Dynamite's outfit, thank goodness," she joked. "I told them I wasn't doing the crop-top midriff thing. I'm happy to represent older ladies, but I'm keeping my midriff covered!"

Facing the gladiators

The BBC's Gladiators (BBC)

As the oldest contestant on the show, Louise admitted she didn't feel the Gladiators went easy on her. "It does not feel like they're taking it easy at all," she said.

"It's like running into a brick wall, trying to push it down with your hands, and then the brick wall attacks you. You look at them and think they're lovely – but they're not. They're super scary but brilliant."

A successful evening

Bradley and his son Barney with the BBC's Gladiators (BBC)

Despite her injury, Louise's resilience shone through. Fans praised her determination and effort, with many taking to social media to commend her bravery.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "Louise Minchin is incredible! Still taking on these challenges at 55 – what an inspiration."

Another added: "Loved seeing Louise on Gladiators. She was tough, determined, and absolutely amazing."

A new challenge

Gladiators was yet another new challenge for Louise (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

The Gladiators special was a thrilling start to the new year, and Louise proved she's more than capable of taking on physical challenges.

Her performance on Gladiators may have left her with a bloody nose, but it also cemented her reputation as one of television's toughest stars.