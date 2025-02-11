“Love Island USA”'s Leah Kateb Has Advice on Who to 'Dump' for a 'Fresh Start' This Valentine's Day

The reality star appears in PETA's new pet adoption campaign with her rescue dog Blue

Love Island USA's Leah Kateb wants animal lovers to couple up with pet adoption for Valentine's Day.

Kateb is the star of the new People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) campaign, which is timed to the romantic holiday. In the ad, the reality star poses with her rescue dog, Blue, against a red backdrop covered with hearts that read "Adopt" and "Couple of up with adoption. Dump a breeder" written beside them.

For Kateb, joining her dog Blue to support pet adoption was an easy decision.

"Adopting a pet instead of buying one saves lives and helps reduce the number of animals in shelters," Kateb said in a statement about the new PETA campaign. "Shelters are full of incredible pets just waiting for a loving home. When you adopt, you're giving them a second chance and helping ease the burden on overwhelmed rescue organizations."

PETA

The California native added now is an incredibly impactful time to adopt a shelter pet from her home state.

Related: Which Love Island Couples Are Still Together? These 19 Pairs Are Going Strong After Leaving the Villa

"With the devastation of the LA fires, so many pets need homes. Every adoption gives these animals a fresh start and the opportunity to rebuild their lives," she said.

Kateb and Blue also made an interview video for PETA, discussing their meet-cute moment. According to the dog mom, she started fostering Blue when the dog was just sex months old. Soon, Kateb realized the canine was her "best friend" and "had to adopt her."

While Kateb has lots of love for Blue, she still makes time to help other rescue animals.

"I've fostered hundreds of dogs — that is right, hundreds! — and every single one has a special place in my heart," she says in the clip.

Kateb closes the video, encouraging others, "It's time to dump your breeder. Forget swiping right on dating apps. Why not swipe right on a furry companion instead?"



Read the original article on People