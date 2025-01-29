Love Island winner Jack Fincham jailed for six weeks - details

Love Island star Jack Fincham has been jailed for six weeks after pleading guilty after his dog bit a runner on dangerous dog offences.

The winner of the show, 32, who won the show alongside Dani Dyer back in 2018, pleaded guilty at Southend-on-Sea Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. The reality show star hasn't alluded to the situation on social media, and instead shared a gym clip on his Instagram stories on Wednesday morning.

Jack Fincham with Elvis

His dog, a Cane Corso named Elvis, bit and injured a runner, Robert Sudell, in Swanley, Kent back in 2022. He pleaded guilty on a second charge after an incident in June 2024, though there was no injuries reported at the time.

As well as the prison sentence, he has been ordered to pay £3680 to the court, £200 of compensation to Mr Sudell and £50 of compensation to the second victim. According to reports, he was supported in court by his family and his partner, Chloe Brockett.

Back in October, he shared a photo of himself alongside Elvis, hinting at the court case, writing: "My best friend in the whole world. Have a story to tell you very soon . Sometimes I think this country is done honestly." He shared another series of photos of Elvis in London, writing: "Day out with my boy in my favourite place and vintage shops."

The victim originally accepted an apology and caution, leading Jack to engage in responsibility on dog ownership course which would include keeping Elvis on the lead, for Elvis to wear a muzzle when outside and to not leave the animal unattended with anyone under the age of 16.

Jack Fincham has been jailed for 6 weeks

However, the 2024 incident occurred three months into the original suspended sentence for the previous charge, and the magistrate also considered that photos shared by Jack had shown Elvis without a muzzle or lead in a public place.

Speaking about sentencing, Ms Anne Wade said: "Some responsibility has been taken for his actions and note some compliance with probation."

What will happen to Elvis?

Following his release from prison, Elvis will be returned to Jack should he follow the three conditions including keeping him on a lead, in a muzzle and not unattended.