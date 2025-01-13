Love Island's Marcel and Gabby: the ultimate recap of what happened between the exes

Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen are set to reunite almost eight years after their split in the new series of Love Island: All Stars.

The ITV reality series, hosted by Maya Jama, returns to our screens on Monday night and will see an epic line-up of former contestants head back into the villa for a second chance at love.

Alongside familiar faces such as Luca Bish, Kaz Crossley and Curtis Pritchard are season three stars Marcel and Gabby – and fans are wondering if the pair might rekindle their romance. Ahead of the new series, find out everything that went down between the personal trainer and rapper, from their Love Island journey to their dramatic split.

Marcel and Gabby's Love Island journey

Marcel and Gabby first got together on the 2017 series of Love Island.

The couple placed fourth in the final, behind runners-up Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt and winning couple Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay.

Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen met on series three of Love Island (ITV)

While Marcel was part of the original day-one line-up, Gabby walked in as a bombshell after one week when Marcel was coupled up with Montana Brown. It didn't take long before the pair got together and by week two, they were in a couple.

Marcel and Gabby's split

Less than a year after leaving the villa, Gabby ended her relationship with Marcel after he cheated on her. At the time, it was reported that Marcel slept with someone else while he and Gabby were on holiday in Mexico in February 2018.

Thanking her social media followers for their support at the time, Gabby wrote on Twitter, now X: "Thank you to everyone for your kind messages, love and support. It's been a tough couple of days, I think I might still be in a bit of shock. But I'm sure, in time, I'll be okay. I have the best family and friends around me. I'm a lucky girl."

Gabby is set to reunite with Marcel on Love Island: All Stars (ITV)

Expressing his regret in an interview with new! magazine, Marcel said: "I'm upset. I'm sad. Like, I made a mistake and there's nothing I can do.

"I do love her and I do miss her, but there's nothing you can do about it."

Marcel's relationship with Gabby ended after he cheated on her (ITV)

Meanwhile, his rep said at the time: "Marcel can’t really defend his actions as he knows what he did wrong and will regret it forever. Marcel is upset that he broke the heart of someone he loves and someone that he shared so many special moments with, but with all the good times there are difficult times, and sadly Marcel and Gabby had been in a bad place at this stage."

Marcel's marriage and cheating scandal

Almost four years after parting ways with Gabby, Marcel tied the knot with social media star Rebecca Vieira in August 2022. The pair welcomed a son, named Roman, a little over a year earlier in January 2021.

Marcel wed Rebecca Vieira in 2022 (Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock)

The couple made headlines in March last year after Rebecca admitted to making a "huge mistake". At the time, it was reported that she had sent flirty messages to US rapper Slim Jxmmi.

She wrote on Instagram: "I've made a huge mistake, I've embarrassed not only my husband but myself and both our families.

"My actions were foolish and have hurt so many people around us but most importantly my husband."

Marcel is a proud dad to his son Roman

Marcel and Gabby's comments on a potential romance

A lot has happened since Gabby and Marcel last appeared on our screens, according to the rapper. In a recent interview, Marcel said that he and Gabby are "amicable" after crossing paths sometime after their split.

Sharing his thoughts on potentially rekindling their romance, the Blazin' Squad star told MailOnline: "You can never say never, but obviously it's all hypothetical. If she was in there I think it would probably be more of a situation of seeing what the energy was like between us and seeing if there was still that spark there.

Things are "amicable" between Marcel and Gabby (ITV)

"But like you know what I mean like it's been seven years, the spark might not be reignited."

Meanwhile, Gabby said there are "no hard feelings" between them and hopes to form a friendship.

"I would actually just like to have a conversation with him and hopefully put it all behind us and have some sort of friendship," she said, before going on to add: "There's no reason why we shouldn't take the positives from it and hopefully be mates of some sort."

Love Island: All Stars begins on Monday 13 January at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.