‘I loved my double wedding - you should try it’

Joan (left) and her younger sister Monica shared their wedding day in July 1949 [Joan Green]

How would you feel about sharing your big day with another bride and groom?

Joan Green, 97, married her husband William in 1949 and, in the same ceremony, her younger sister Monica married her husband. Mrs Green said that anyone getting ready to exchange vows should consider a double wedding like she had.

She said that couples could not only split the cost of the day, but support each other - even if a joint ceremony is now "exceptionally rare".

Mrs Green said her and Monica had "always done things together", so sharing their wedding day "made her so happy".

Joan Green said sharing her wedding day with her sister made her "so happy" [BBC]

Mrs Green met her husband in Bressingham, Norfolk, shortly before he went to fight in World War Two.

William proposed to her in writing, sending her a letter from north Africa where he was stationed, alongside the money to buy herself an engagement ring.

Mrs Green was working in a clothing factory making uniforms for the armed forces when William returned. At the time her sister was also planning a wedding.

She recalled: "We both said, why not get married on the same day?"

"We had always done things together" and were so close that "we even slept in the same bed" growing up.

Mrs Green's husband William proposed via letter during the Second World War [Joan Green]

She added the wedding took place at the village church in July 1949 and it was very traditional.

Their bridesmaids were dressed in two different colours, and they had two cakes and two separate best men - but only one meal was served.

Mrs Green's husband died in 1982, but she would never forget how special her double wedding day was.

"It was lovely, it was great... I was so happy."

The great-grandmother said the benefits of a double wedding were that brides could support each other and it saved the families money.

After a happy 33-year marriage, she said she would always recommend a double wedding and added, "try it, it worked for us".

How can you have a double wedding?

There is nothing legally stop anyone from having a double wedding, but it is rare and can be more difficult to arrange.

Carolyn Bain has worked as a registrar for Norfolk County Council for 14 years, and during that time has only done two double weddings.

She said that for it to work the couples organising the day have to "see eye to eye".

“If you see [your wedding] as just about you and your family - don’t do it.”

She said couples need to decide between themselves who would go first throughout the ceremony and when exchanging their legal words.

She said in the right circumstances it can be a “lovely thing to do".

A spokesperson for the Church of England said there was no legal bar to double weddings in its churches, but they were "exceptionally rare".

Would a double wedding save money?

The average cost of a UK wedding has more than doubled over the past decade, according to Compare Wedding Insurance.

The company took data from more than 5,000 wedding insurance policies and discovered the average cost in 2012 was £11,441.

It projects that figure will rise to £24,109 in 2023 - up 11% from £21,725 just a year before.

Research from the Bank of England suggests that more people are choosing to get married midweek to save money.

As couples look for ways to keep costs down could one answer be sharing your big day with another couple?

If you are planning a double wedding ask, "are both the spouses happy with it?" Wedding planner Lucy Meehan said. [Anneli Marinovich]

Lucy Meehan, a wedding planner based in Shenfield, Essex, said sharing your big day could save you money but warned that "communication is key".

She has 15 years' experience in organising weddings and said a double wedding could be cost effective.

"You could save money, especially if you are in the same family."

She said that spouses considering holding a double wedding need be clear with each other about what they would want.

"You don't want one couple being the centre of attention."

Her advice for those planning a double wedding was to evenly share out the "momentous" moments of the day.

