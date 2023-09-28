Lovehoney's iconic sex toy advent calendars are back for 2023 — and they're up to 61% off

"Fantastic calendar to spice up Christmas in the most grown up way!" (Photos via Lovehoney)

Remember when advent calendars were filled with chocolate? Historically, the countdown to Christmas was marked by lighting candles, reading religious texts or, if you were really lucky, enjoying daily pint-sized sweets. However, things have come a long way since your grandma's advent calendar.

Thanks to the ever-growing popularity of advent calendars, you can now find one filled with pretty much anything. There are options for tea and coffee drinkers, skincare fanatics and, perhaps most at odds with their G-rated roots — advent calendars brimming with sex toys.

Dozens of retailers, including Ann Summers, Etsy and Amazon, offer NSFW advent calendars — however, none quite rival those of Lovehoney.

Packed with hundreds of dollars worth of men's, women's and couple-friendly toys, these deluxe advent calendars could be just the thing to spice up your holiday season. Oh, and one more thing: they're on sale.

💸 Sale price: $249 CAD

🍆 Includes men's, women's and couple's toys

💘 "Fantastic calendar to spice up Christmas in the most grown up way!"

This deluxe advent calendar includes everything you need to get your kicks this holiday season. The 24-piece set has toys for her, toys for him and toys for both of you. It includes the best-selling Womanizer Classic 2 clitoral suction vibe (worth $150), rechargeable and texture toys, bondage equipment, games and accessories.

Reviewers say the X-rated set is "full of festive fun" and a "really good mix for lots of fun and exploration." As one shopper puts it: "Christmas certainly will come early if you make the most of this delightful advent calendar."

💸 Sale price: $159 CAD

🍑 Value gift box for her

💘 "This advent calendar has everything you could want for a person with a vulva."

Spice up your holiday countdown with this 12-piece advent calendar. The set is filled to the brim with a "sensationally sexy smorgasbord" of toys and sensory play, including the best-selling Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator (worth $65). A $310 value, it includes a bullet vibrator, butt plug, kegel balls and more.

It's the "best advent calendar I've ever seen," writes one shopper. There's a "great variety of toys inside," and "you can tell a lot of thought has gone into the choices," they say. The toys were "unique and something we hadn't tried before."

Best sex toy advent calendars in 2023

Hot and bothered? Read on for more sexy holiday countdowns.

Ann Summers 12 Nights of Temptation Advent Calendar $405 Packed with 12 seductive surprise, shoppers can look forward to seven luxurious sex toys, three exciting accessories, two oils and lotions and a stack of sex tokens to enjoy with your partner. $405 at Ann Summers

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.