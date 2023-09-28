HOLIDAYS:

Shoppers are obsessed with this Sephora holiday set

We're surprised it hasn't already sold out, TBH.

Lovehoney's iconic sex toy advent calendars are back for 2023 — and they're up to 61% off

Lovehoney's iconic sex toy advent calendars are back for Christmas 2023. Save up to $386 on toys for him, her and couples.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
·2 min read
Lovehoney X Womanizer Sex Toy Advent Calendar (24 Piece) on pink background and lovehoney rose clitoral vibrator
"Fantastic calendar to spice up Christmas in the most grown up way!" (Photos via Lovehoney)

Remember when advent calendars were filled with chocolate? Historically, the countdown to Christmas was marked by lighting candles, reading religious texts or, if you were really lucky, enjoying daily pint-sized sweets. However, things have come a long way since your grandma's advent calendar.

Thanks to the ever-growing popularity of advent calendars, you can now find one filled with pretty much anything. There are options for tea and coffee drinkers, skincare fanatics and, perhaps most at odds with their G-rated roots — advent calendars brimming with sex toys.

Dozens of retailers, including Ann Summers, Etsy and Amazon, offer NSFW advent calendars — however, none quite rival those of Lovehoney.

Packed with hundreds of dollars worth of men's, women's and couple-friendly toys, these deluxe advent calendars could be just the thing to spice up your holiday season. Oh, and one more thing: they're on sale.

Lovehoney X Womanizer Sex Toy Advent Calendar

💸 Sale price: $249 CAD

🍆 Includes men's, women's and couple's toys

💘 "Fantastic calendar to spice up Christmas in the most grown up way!"

This deluxe advent calendar includes everything you need to get your kicks this holiday season. The 24-piece set has toys for her, toys for him and toys for both of you. It includes the best-selling Womanizer Classic 2 clitoral suction vibe (worth $150), rechargeable and texture toys, bondage equipment, games and accessories.

Reviewers say the X-rated set is "full of festive fun" and a "really good mix for lots of fun and exploration." As one shopper puts it: "Christmas certainly will come early if you make the most of this delightful advent calendar."

Lovehoney

Lovehoney X Womanizer Sex Toy Advent Calendar

$249$635Save $386

Save 61 per cent on this 24-piece set.

$249 at Lovehoney

Lovehoney Rose Sex Toy Advent Calendar

💸 Sale price: $159 CAD

🍑 Value gift box for her

💘 "This advent calendar has everything you could want for a person with a vulva."

Spice up your holiday countdown with this 12-piece advent calendar. The set is filled to the brim with a "sensationally sexy smorgasbord" of toys and sensory play, including the best-selling Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator (worth $65). A $310 value, it includes a bullet vibrator, butt plug, kegel balls and more.

It's the "best advent calendar I've ever seen," writes one shopper. There's a "great variety of toys inside," and "you can tell a lot of thought has gone into the choices," they say. The toys were "unique and something we hadn't tried before."

Lovehoney

Lovehoney Rose Sex Toy Advent Calendar

$159$311Save $152

Save 49 per cent on this 12-piece set.

$159 at Lovehoney

Best sex toy advent calendars in 2023

Hot and bothered? Read on for more sexy holiday countdowns.

Ann Summers

12 Nights of Exhilaration Advent Calendar

$405

This carefully curated selection of treats from Ann Summers includes seven different sex toys, three accessories and two oils and lotions to enjoy.

$405 at Ann Summers
Etsy

Erotic Advent Calendar for Couples 2023

$202$253Save $51

This luxe advent calendar contains 24 boxes with full of tempting treats and surprises. 

$202 at Etsy
Ann Summers

12 Nights of Temptation Advent Calendar

$405

Packed with 12 seductive surprise, shoppers can look forward to seven luxurious sex toys, three exciting accessories, two oils and lotions and a stack of sex tokens to enjoy with your partner.

$405 at Ann Summers
Ann Summers

12 Nights of New Sensations Advent Calendar

$205

This 12-piece advent calendar contains Ann Summers bestsellers like the petite Rabbit Vibrator and pebble massager.

$205 at Ann Summers
Lovehoney

Lovehoney Oh! 30 Nights of Hot Sex Kinky Calendar

$17

This thrilling 30-day calendar contains a month's worth of saucy instructions for a sexy holiday lead-up. 

$17 at Lovehoney

