These Low-Maintenance Garden and Houseplants Have Green-Thumb Energy

Whether you're a newbie gardener or an old hat with a deep-green thumb, you could probably use at least a few low-maintenance garden plants and houseplants in your life. Not every plant can be a fussy orchid or rose, demanding time and attention.

That's where these low-maintenance garden and houseplants come in. While nothing (aside from, perhaps, artificial flowers) are maintenance free, these living plants are as close as you can get. This list contains houseplants that will happily go weeks without watering, or can hold up in the lowest of low-light situations. And for your garden, we have native wildflowers and bushes that, once established, will weather high heat, low light, and dry drought while looking great.

Want to make those low-maintenance plants even lower maintenance? Invest in a few tools to automatically do the little work these plants need, namely watering.

For houseplants, this typically means investing in self-watering planters. You can purchase whole houseplants in beautiful self-watering planters from sites like Easyplant. (I break down the pros and cons of the online retailer here.) Or you can find stylish pots with reservoirs online that fit your budget and look, and add plants from your favorite local plant store.

For the garden, I recommend investing in a soaker hose and a smart hose timer that you can control with an app. This will let you automatically water the plants when they need it—and avoid it when they don't (such as right after a heavy rain). With those tools in use, you'll never forget to water again—and your plants will be happy and healthy!

Hosta

Beautiful flowering Hostas are a perennial that can handle both shady and moderately dry conditions.

They come in a variety of colors, from dark green to variegated, and can grow up to 16 inches tall and 30 inches wide.

They grow best in zones 2 through 10 and benefit from a little morning sun. Hostas are very easy to propagate – in the fall or early spring use a shovel to dig up the plant. Divide the plant in half or thirds and plant in a desired spot.

Watering: Every one to two weeks

Sunlight: Shade with some morning sun if possible

Take note: Deer love to nibble on hostas so be sure to plant them in a location where deer don’t roam.



Learn More with These Hosta Plant Care Tips.

Photos by R A Kearton - Getty Images

Money Tree (Pachira aquatica)

While there are several different plants with the money tree moniker, we're partial to Pachira aquatica, with it's long, almost translucent leaves and braided trunk. All it needs is comfortable place to hang out, and a little water. Pretty money, right?

Watering: Let it dry out between waterings, or use a self-watering planter

Sunlight: Bright light is best, but moderate light is fine. In dim light, it may get leggy.

Take note: Rotate the plant occasionally to keep it growing evenly on all sides. If you bring it outdoors, place in indirect or dappled light.

How to Care for a Money Tree.

csfotoimages - Getty Images

Peony

There are thousands of varieties of this spring blooming perennial.

It’s large, showy flowers produce the most blooms when grown in full sunlight, at least 6 to 8 hours a day. They are hardy from zones 3 to 9 and prefer well drained soil. Peonies don’t transplant well so make sure you pick the right spot the first time around.

Watering: 1 to 2 inches a day

Sunlight: Full sun, at least 6 to 8 hours a day

Take note: Peonies need some winter chilling time to form buds so be sure to check varieties for your growing zone

How to Properly Grow and Care for Peonies.

Johner Images - Getty Images

Swiss Cheese Plant (Monstera deliciosa)

This gorgeous houseplant, with the distinctive hole-y leaves, is also quite happy to be left alone for periods of time! It's eye-catching and easy to care for.

Watering: wait until the top inch or two feels dry before watering

Sunlight: Avoid direct sunlight, but moderate to bright indirect light will work fine!

Take note: Keep away from kitties or pups! Monstera is not edible and will make pets sick.

Monstera 101: Guide to Healthy Swiss Cheese Plants.

Carol Yepes - Getty Images

Butterfly Bush (Buddleja davidii)

Also called summer lilac, this fast-growing shrub can grow up 6 to 12 feet tall and be equally as wide. If you want a more compact plant, there are dwarf versions available. Plant in well drained, fertile soil in a spot that gets loads of sun. The plant will grow in partial sun but won’t bloom as profusely. Expect flowers for many months starting in the summer and deadhead any spent blooms to encourage continued blooming.

Watering: 1-inch per week during periods of drought

Sunlight: Full sun, at least 6 to 8 hours a day

Take note: Some varieties are considered invasive! Look for non-invasive cultivars for your area. While butterfly bushes are not disease prone, they sometime get fungal infections or munched on by caterpillars. Avoid using pesticides as they will hurt butterflies, bees or hummingbirds visiting the plant.

29 Flowers That Are Sure to Attract Butterflies to Your Yard.



Whiteway - Getty Images

Baby Rubberplant (Peperomia obtusifolia)

This tropical evergreen will stay pretty small, making it great for a bookshelf or nook! The glossy leaves look gorgeous and the plant itself is very disease resistant.

Watering: Let it dry out before watering, but don't let it get bone-dry.

Sunlight: Moderate to low light is just fine! Keep away from direct light, which will burn the leaves.

Take note: Pet lovers take note! This plant gets along well with pets, being nontoxic.

These Houseplants Are Pet Friendly.

Zloyel - Getty Images

Monkey Grass (Liriope spp.)

This no-fuss plant, also called lilyturf, is popular throughout the South as a border edging for gardens or a ground cover for shady areas. Once established, it largely cares for itself, and blooms with delicate purple flowers in early fall.

Watering: Water after planting to establish, and then ignore!

Sunlight: This does fine in part sun to full shade!

Take note: Once established, it's largely maintenance free, though a once-yearly trim in late winter will keep it looking fresh.

25 Best Garden Edging Ideas for Beautiful Landscaping.

Lee Hyuck - Getty Images

Purple Shamrock (Oxalis triangularis)

This lovely plant has both stunning leaves and lovely five-petaled flowers! When full, it will fill a planter with abundance, and takes very little effort on your part. Do keep it away from pets, though.

Watering: Let the soil dry out between waterings, and make sure it drains well! Or use a self-watering planter.

Sunlight: Bright, indirect light is best, though it can handle lower light.

Take note: Most species will go dormant a few times a year, so if it starts to lose leaves, don't lose hope! Stop watering and put it in a cool, dark place until it starts to regrow.

Here's How to Grow a Shamrock Plant.

Georgina Burrows - Getty Images

Feather Reed Grass (Calamagrostis x acutiflora)

This ornamental grass needs little more than a sunny spot and some moist soil to sprout up high and show off its feathery tops! The long-lasting blooms will hang around well into winter, making it a great addition for adding color to your winter gardenscape.

Watering: It does like moist soil that doesn't dry out, so plant this near water, in rainy areas, or plan to water accordingly.

Sunlight: Full to part sun.



11 Best Ornamental Grasses to Add to Your Garden.

TorriPhoto - Getty Images

Aloe Vera

Not only is this a low-care (practically no-care) plant, but it's also got some amazing benefits! One of the big ones: the gel inside the leaves is great for your skin, and can be used to treat sunburns among other ailments.

Watering: As with most succulents, you want to avoid overwatering; let the soil dry completely before watering.

Sunlight: Bright direct or indirect light will work great for an aloe plant.

Take note: Though the gel can be good for your skin, avoid ingesting, and keep away from pets!

How to Care for an Aloe Vera Plant.

Tanya Paton - Getty Images

Spirea

These flowering shrubs make great border plants or as a pop of color behind rows of flowers. They're cold-hardy, can tolerate humidity, or drought, and also attract butterflies and pollinators! What more could you want?

Watering: Water deeply but not frequently to establish. After that, it's drought tolerant!

Sunlight: While the plant likes full sun, it will tolerate shade pretty well. Too much shade, and it will become leggy.

Take note: Flowers appear in the spring and last for a few weeks.

10 Great Plants for the Shady Spots in Your Garden.

saraTM - Getty Images

ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

This is truly a fuss-free plant, and one of the best choices if you're a new plant parent, or travel a lot, or have a hard time remembering to water things. It's fun, and pretty, and will add green to any space!

Watering: Water ever few weeks—less if it's in a low-light environment. Don't water until the top two inches of soil feel dry.

Sunlight: Anywhere from bright light to low light will be fine! As long as there's a window in the room, your ZZ plant will be ok.

Take note: The one thing this plant is not great for, is pet-parents. Keep away from cats and dogs!

How to Care for a ZZ Plant.

Alexandr Kolesnikov - Getty Images

Coral Bells (Heuchera sanguinea)

This shade-loving perennial, native to North America, is often grown for its colorful foliage, which comes in shades such as bright lime green, dark purple, red, and orange—but it also offers up these small spikes of beautiful flowers, reminiscent of little bells, that hummingbirds enjoy!

Watering: These will need to be watered during dry periods, but are otherwise hands-off.

Sunlight: Part shade is best. Heuchera prefers morning light, which is less harsh.

Take note: Not every species flowers, and many are grown solely for their foliage.

21 Flowers That Hummingbirds Adore.



AlpamayoPhoto - Getty Images

Jade (Crassula ovata)

With its thick, water-trapping leaves, jade is clearly an easy-to-care-for succulent, but it's one that can get a little taller and more impressive looking than some succulents.

Watering: Because, like other succulents, they hold onto water, they can go a week or even two between waterings. However, don't let them dry out completely.

Sunlight: Bright, indirect light is best, such as a south-facing window.

Take note: Keep away from pets! Jade plants are mildly toxic to animals and humans.

How to Care for a Jade Plant Like a Pro.

Natalia Klenova / 500px - Getty Images

Coneflower (Echinacea)

When it comes to flowers, it's hard to get more low-maintenance than coneflowers! Drought-tolerant, heat tolerant, shade tolerant, adaptable to most soils, this perennial is also self-seeding and salt resistant! It looks beautiful, and the dried petals even make a calming herbal tea!

Watering: Water seeds well to establish. Plant is drought-tolerant after that.

Sunlight: Full sun to partial shade

Take note: This native plant is also great for attracting pollinators.

30 Best Perennial Plants for Year After Year of Beauty.

Katrin Ray Shumakov - Getty Images

Staghorn Fern (Platycerium bifucatum)

This slow-growing low-maintenance fern gained wide attention a few years ago when Joanna Gaines installed one at her market. The hornlike fronds make a stand-out addition to a home, and because they typically grow on the trunks of trees, you can hang them like a plant-version of actual elk horns!

Watering: Keep soil moist using filtered water (avoid chlorinated tap water) to establish. Plants are drought tolerant after.

Sunlight: Bright, indirect light from a large east-, west-, or south-facing window is best.



Expert Staghorn Fern Care Tips.

Allison Cherry - Getty Images

Rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus)

Beautiful, fragrant, and of course delicious, rosemary has long been loved by home cooks for its ability to transform chicken or flavor desserts. But it's also a lovely low-maintenance houseplant or garden plant! You can grow it in your bedroom or garden with little fuss.

Watering: Allow top inch of soil to dry between waterings, or use a self-watering planter.

Sunlight: Indoors, bright, indirect light from a south, east, or west facing window is best. Outdoors, it'll handle full sun to partial shade.

Take note: Research shows that simply smelling this therapeutic herb can clear the mind and elevate your mood.

Everything You Should Know Before Starting an Herb Garden.

Kirill Rudenko - Getty Images

Snake Plant (Dracaena trifasciata)

There's a good reason you'll often find the sword-like leaves of a snake plant sticking out of planters in office building entrances, framing elevators, or in waiting rooms: They are pretty hard to kill.

Put one in a distinctive planter in your home, and enjoy the low-maintenance greenery it offers!

Watering: Water only when soil is very dry, and don't give it a lot of water.

Sunlight: Nearly any light level will work, from bright indirect, to mostly artificial light.

Take note: Keep pets away! These are, unfortunately, toxic.

How to Care for a Snake Plant.

Simon McGill - Getty Images

Russian Sage (Salvia yangii)

For a long time, this lavender-like plant, with beautiful edible flowers, was thought to be not related to culinary sage, but it has recently been reclassified as an actual sage plant.

Either way, it's easy to grow, smells wonderful, and flourishes in hot, dry conditions.

Watering: water deeply to establish, then it's drought tolerant.

Sunlight: Full sun is best, though it can tolerate some shade. It will droop with too much shade.

Take note: While the flowers are edible the leaves, unlike culinary sage, are not. Enjoy the fragrance, but don't cook with them!

Learn More About Planting Russian Sage.

agatchen - Getty Images

Heartleaf Philodendron (Philodendron hederaceum)

With beautiful heart-shaped leaves, this widely available plant looks great in a hanging planter or spilling out of a pot on a bookshelf or end table.

Watering: Use a self-watering planter or water when first few inches of soil are dry to the touch.

Sunlight: Give bright, indirect light from south-, east-, or west-facing windows.

Take note: Most philodendrons are not pet-safe, so keep them away from nibbling cats and dogs!

These Fool-Proof Philodendron Care Tips Will Have Your Plant Thriving.



Bilal photos - Getty Images

Kentia Palm (Howea forsteriana)

Palms of all sorts make for striking low-maintenance houseplants. They can typically survive in poor, dry soil, do fine without water for a little while, and are slow growing, so you don't have to worry about them becoming rootbound.

Kentia palms, which typically get to about 2 to 3 feet indoors, are particularly easy, as they readily tolerate low light conditions.

Watering: Keep soil moist but not wet. Try not to let it dry out too much; water when top layer of soil is dry. Or use a self-watering planter.

Sunlight: While many palms need bright, indirect light, Kentia will tolerate lower light situations.

Take note: Most palms need warmer temperatures of at least 60 at night, and 70 to 80 during the day, to flourish. Palms also appreciate higher humidity. (Misting with a spray bottle does not work.)

How to Grow and Care for Indoor Palm Plants.

Fascinadora - Getty Images

Lamb's Ear (Stachys byzantina)

Looking like enormous sage leaves, the distinctively fuzzy lamb's ears (also called big ears) practically begs you to reach down and give it a pet—and it feels just as soft as it looks!

What's better is that these low-maintenance beauties need hardly any attention at all. It makes a great ground cover, as well.

Watering: Water to establish, then it's drought tolerant. Avoid overwatering, which will cause root rot.

Sunlight: Full sun to partial shade

Take note: Plant in well-draining soil, especially in places with high humidity.

25 Best Ground Cover Flowers for Backyard Bald Spots.

Nahhan - Getty Images

Knock Out Rose

Think roses can't be low-maintenance? Think again! Knock Out Roses are a cultivar that have been designed specifically to be low-maintenance. They're sturdy, hardy, come in a variety of sizes, and from spring to fall will just bloom and bloom.

Watering: Water deeply once a week until established, then it's drought tolerant.

Sunlight: Roses need full sun, which is 6 hours or more

Take note: Roses appreciate fertilizer, which will help them to grow and bloom. Feed as soon as you start to see three to six inches of new growth.

How to Grow and Care for Knock Out Roses.

Alison Rose - Getty Images

Lenten Rose (Hellebore orientalis)

If deer are too much of a problem for hostas, consider hellebore! These hardy flowers are called lenten roses because they typically bloom during Lent—in late winter, when snow is still on the ground. They come in a variety of beautiful colors.

Watering: Plant in moist, well-draining soil, water to establish. Drought tolerant after.

Sunlight: Shade loving, these do best in partial shade, though will tolerate both more sun, and more shade.

Take note: Some people have sensitivity to the leaves and seeds. Cautious gardeners should wear gloves while handling.

38 Deer-Resistant Plants to Protect Your Garden.



jstankiewiczwitek - Getty Images

Black-Eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta)

This native wildflower is a lovely and easy addition to your flower garden! It's a self-seeding perennial, so once established, it can last in an area for years, offering beauty and attracting native pollinators. They're also deer resistant!

Watering: Water seeds or transplants to establish. After that, they're drought tolerant. You can water if the leaves begin to droop.

Sunlight: These wildflowers prefer full sun, so give them space that gets at least 6 hours per day.



26 Full-Sun Perennials for Your Garden's Sunniest Spaces.

kschulze - Getty Images

