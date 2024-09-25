Lucas Bravo praises 'superhuman' George Clooney

In an interview with People published on Wednesday, the 36-year-old French actor reflected on working with Clooney and Julia Roberts in their 2022 romance comedy Ticket to Paradise. Bravo began by describing Clooney as "just superhuman. He's the kindest, most generous, playful, 'no man left behind,' beautiful soul I've ever met." He then went on to reveal that the Ocean's Eleven stars looked out for him during filming. "Honestly, I fell in love with these people. I don't know what I did to deserve such guidance..."