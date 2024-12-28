Here Are the Luckiest Days to Get Married in 2025 — and What Dates to Avoid, According to an Astrologer

There’s something undeniably magical about a wedding day — the promise of forever and the union of two people who love each other. If you’re recently engaged or in the process of planning your nuptials, you’re in luck — astrology can help you choose a date that’s written in the stars, just like your love story.

While there is no such thing as a “perfect” wedding day, looking to the stars for a lucky date can provide you with a map of unique energies to work with or, of course, avoid. Each planet has its own significance, as do the zodiac signs they transit. By consciously planning your big day according to the cosmos, you can curate a day that is unique to you and your version of happily ever after.

When selecting the perfect date, let the planets be your go-to guide. For instance, Venus is the planet of love, beauty, relationships and celebrations, so Venus transits are key to setting the stage for your big day. Jupiter is no exception, as it is the planet of luck and expansion and is often considered the “husband archetype” in a birth chart. You’ll also want to consider the moon (both the phase and the sign it’s transiting) as it influences the emotions and overall atmosphere of your day.

If you’re familiar with reading your birth chart, have a look at your committed seventh house of marriage, partnerships and contractual agreements. The zodiac sign on the cusp of your seventh house (along with its planetary ruler) can tell you more about your relationship dynamics and the kind of energy that best aligns with your style of commitment.

In the meantime, read on for the best days to tie the knot (and the worst) in 2025.

Jan. 8, 2025: Harmony and bliss

The moon is in Taurus on this day, which is great news because the moon loves to be in Taurus — Luna exalts here, so emotions and the overall atmosphere feel solid, secure and grounded. It’s the perfect energy for starting a marriage with that peaceful, steady vibe that will be enduring and long-lasting.



Venus in Pisces — responding to Taurus, ruled by Venus — brings romance and dream-like qualities, considering the love planet also exalts here, which is equivalent to saying that themes of love and romance are sensual, empathic and deeply spiritual. With these two planets in a harmonious sextile, this day is equally grounded and magical for tying the knot.

Feb. 1, 2025: Divine timing

This day is stellar! With the moon in Pisces, the vibes are all about going with the flow, and with enchanting Neptune and the North Node also in the same sign, it’s almost like the universe is saying, “This is your moment.”



To top it off, Venus is also in Pisces, where the love planet exalts, making themes of love, romance and connection feel especially romantic and divinely aligned. The sun and Mercury in Aquarius will also be in harmonious energy flow with lucky Jupiter, adding a layer of growth and expansion.

June 6, 2025: An event to remember

With the Moon in romantic Libra, you're getting a double dose of harmony and balance (Libra is ruled by Venus, after all). Here, Luna makes sure things feel fair, beautiful and aesthetically pleasing. Meanwhile, Venus in Taurus — emphasizing the beauty and celebration of it all — contributes to the comforting and lush vibe surrounding the event, ensuring your nuptials are grounded and built upon a foundation of love and stability.



Mars in Leo turns up the heat, surrounding the event with the passion and celebratory energy you need for an unforgettable day. Moreover, Mercury sitting together with Jupiter in Gemini makes social gatherings and exchanges all the more thought-provoking, with lots of good conversation and positive energy to go around.



June 11, 2025: A day for joy and expansion

Destination wedding? The full moon in Sagittarius brings a sense of adventure and optimism to this day, which makes it ideal for a wedding full of excitement and spontaneity. Jupiter (the planet of luck and bounty) exalts in Cancer, meaning there’s an extra boost of good fortune and emotional fulfillment in the air.



Sitting close to Jupiter, Mercury will also be in Cancer, making conversations and the atmosphere all the more nurturing and heartfelt. Love planet Venus will also be Taurus, adding a sense of bliss and luxury to the event. This is a day for pure and utter joy, and there’s a real sense that everything is just falling into place.

June 21, 2025: Summer Solstice magic

The summer solstice is already a pivotal time, marking the transition between seasons, but with both the sun and Jupiter in Cancer (where Jupiter is exalted), it’s a time when you’re more likely to feel safe, content and emotionally fulfilled. This placement invites abundance, luck and an effortless emotional connection that will guide your marriage forward.



Venus in Taurus (where the love planet is right at home) adds a solid, earthy energy for building a strong foundation. Mars in Virgo (in harmony with the sun and Jupiter) offers a minimalistic but thoughtful touch, making the day all the more memorable and charming with detail. This wedding date feels like the perfect mix of love and luck.

June 25, 2025: Love, family and serendipity

On this day, there will be a new moon in Cancer, which is all about emotional new beginnings and a time to cultivate and nurture what reminds us of home. The moon rules Cancer, making it a lovely lunar energy for marriage. Moreover, while in close proximity to lucky Jupiter, it's safe to say that love will fill the air.



This placement brings a sense of abundance and tenderness, making it ideal for a family-filled event and the beginning of a marriage destined to evolve and flourish. Venus in Taurus also sprinkles its blessings with its steady, stable and fruitful essence, along with the North Node in Pisces offering a sense of serendipity and divine timing. It’s a fresh start full of love and the promise of something lasting.

Oct. 19, 2025: When two become one

On this day, the moon and Venus will be in harmony-seeking Libra, contributing to an aesthetically pleasing wedding ceremony full of love, beauty and romantic touches that make it unforgettable. Libra is all about fairness and partnership, after all.



As if this weren't already totally romantic, Venus rules Libra, making it a day that is just right for a loving pair to say "I do." The sun in Libra also emphasizes the desire for commitment, romance and a sense of partnership. At the same time, Mercury conjunct Mars in Scorpio adds power and loyalty to the meaning of "'til death do us part."



Dec. 7, 2025: Intimate but festive

With the moon and Jupiter in Cancer, you can expect this day to be swirling with joy and emotions, perfect for a family-oriented couple who longs to feel loved and supported on their special day. The influence of bountiful Jupiter brings a sense of luck and optimism, and while in harmony with Mercury in Scorpio, a layer of depth, intimacy and passion.



Moreover, Venus, the sun, and Mars will be in high-vibing Sagittarius (responding to the moon and Jupiter in Cancer), giving these nuptials an adventurous, joyful and perhaps even exotic vibe. Whether it's a destination wedding or an intimate surrounded by family and friends, one thing's for sure: this wedding date promises a sense of hope, faith and heartfelt moments.

Worst days to get married in 2025

While astrology can help you select the best wedding dates, it can also warn you when tying the knot might not be in your best interest. Some celestial events are best avoided, especially if you're aiming for a harmonious, long-lasting marriage.



Below are days and time frames to watch out for.

Venus retrograde: Mar. 1 – Apr. 12, 2025

Venus is the planet of love and relationships, so when it stations retrograde, it's like putting the brakes on all things related to love, romance and general investments. Couples may often find themselves revisiting unresolved issues, rethinking their relationships or even questioning their commitment during a Venus retrograde.



It’s not the *end* of the world if you marry during this time, but it's probably best to avoid it if you want to start your marriage on a clean slate without any interruptions. Venus retrograde can also trigger challenges around the wedding planning process, including miscommunications and delays.

Mercury retrograde: Mar. 15 – Apr. 7, July 18 – Aug. 11, Nov. 9 – Nov. 29

Mercury retrograde is notorious for stirring up confusion, miscommunications and delays. With Mercury ruling communication, contracts, travel and logistics, planning your wedding during these periods can lead to last-minute changes, misunderstanding or even logistical issues that turn into a headache.



Planning your big day while Mercury is retrograde could bring about a lot of hiccups like missing important details or misplacing documents. Granted, it’s not impossible to have a wedding during Mercury retrograde, but if you do decide to, prepare for potential setbacks.

Eclipses: Mar. 14, Mar. 29, Sept. 7 and Sept. 21, 2025

Eclipses are some of the most powerful astrological events; they mark turning points that can be highly pivotal and transformative. However, they can also bring sudden, unexpected changes or shakeups — the energy isn't exactly ideal for a wedding day.



Eclipses are wildcards, so getting married during an eclipse can feel like playing with fate. More importantly, the sunlight, moonlight or both become eclipsed, making intentions set during this time chaotic and unpredictable.



