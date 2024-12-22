Luke Grimes Says He Wants to 'Look Good with My Shirt Off' at 40 — But Working Out Is 'More About the Mental Aspect'

The 'Yellowstone' actor also confessed it's 'hard to eat right' when touring

Luke Grimes says it's hard work to remain a Hollywood heartthrob — but that's not why he's committed to the gym.

The Yellowstone actor, 40, revealed to Men’s Health that he’s figuring out how to stay in perfect physical and mental health while traveling for work.

“Gyms, for me, are more about the mental aspect of it than making sure I look good with my shirt off or whatever,” Grimes told the outlet. “I mean, of course, I’d like to look good with my shirt off, but we all would."

Explained Grimes, "If I go a couple weeks without working out, I start to get real dark. So I have to — I just have to. I’m 40 years old now, so I know I have to get it done.”

When traveling for work, Grimes gets just a few hours in each city before having to get back on the bus.

He has been touring across the country following the release of his debut country album earlier this year.

Alongside trying to stay active with workouts, Grimes admitted it can be “hard to eat right” while on the road.

“It’s a totally new process I’m still learning,” he told Men’s Health. “I will say, whenever I get a gig and I’m going to a new city, my first thing is always ‘I need to get a routine.’ That’s what really helps me. I very quickly try to find a couple places I like to eat where I feel comfortable. I find a gym and really embrace the routine from day one.”

The actor said "it’s just so much easier to be unhealthy” as he considered the demands of modern life.

Besides exercise, Grimes revealed self-help books and therapy have been crucial for keeping a positive mindset.

Yellowstone just aired its series finale on Dec. 15 after five seasons. Grimes also spoke to Men's Health about the Paramount Network series and his onscreen father Kevin Costner's early exit from it.

"I haven’t talked to him since [he left]," said Grimes. "It’s not a case of any hard feelings or anything. It’s just — he’s Kevin Costner."

He added to Men's Health of Costner, "He’s a big deal. I just don’t feel like it’s my place to reach out. He can reach out to me if he wants to."

