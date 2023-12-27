Lululemon's iconic Boxing Day event has been extended — score ABC pants, belt bags & more
Sizes are selling out fast — hurry to shop some amazing Boxing Day prices.
Boxing Day 2023 has wrapped up, but the deals aren't done quite at Lululemon. Until tonight at 11:59 p.m. PST (Dec. 27), Lululemon shoppers can take home some of the retailer's best-selling styles, including belt bags, Align leggings and the Wunder Puff Jacket, at rarely-seen Boxing Week prices. Boxing Week is the last major sale of 2023, which means it's prime time to stock up on winter and fitness apparel ahead of the new year. To shop Lululemon's last-minute Boxing Day highlights and score men's and women's styles for less, scroll below.
Wunder Puff Jacket$199$298Save $99
Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece$39$74Save $35
Merino Wool-Blend Ribbed Crewneck Sweater$79$138Save $59
Wunder Puff Cropped Vest$129$228Save $99
Clippable Card Pouch$19$34Save $15
Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top$39$68Save $29
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wunder Puff$29$64Save $35
Define Cropped Jacket$79$128Save $49
True Identity Card Case$19$28Save $9
Blissfeel Trail Women's Running Shoe$129$198Save $69
Light Utilitech Cargo Pocket High-Rise Pant$109$158Save $49
Like a Cloud Longline Bra$49$74Save $25
Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0$39$78Save $39
Commission Slim-Fit Pant 34" Warpstreme$79$138Save $59
City Adventurer Crossbody Bag$39$64Save $25
At Ease Jogger$109$138Save $29
Evolution Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt$79$118Save $39
Always In Motion Boxer 5"$54$74Save $20
At Ease Hoodie$99$148Save $49
Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7"$39$68Save $29
Drysense Short-Sleeve Shirt$39$78Save $39
Best Lululemon Boxing Day scores for women
Wunder Puff Jacket
Don't let this lightweight puffer fool you — it's warm enough to keep the chill out even on winter's coldest days.
Bundle up for winter in this down-filled puffer jacket.
Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece
This cozy version of the OG belt bag will be perfect for winter, and the larger style fits 1L more — perfect for when you're carrying a little extra.
Grab this belt bag in three colours: white, black and brown.
Merino Wool-Blend Ribbed Crewneck Sweater
This versatile piece can be dressed up or down, and its long length provides extra coverage for the bum and hips, so it'll pair perfectly with leggings.
This sweater is made of 40% merino wool, 30% cotton and 30% recycled nylon.
Wunder Puff Cropped Vest
This vest is a cute and cozy choice for the days that aren't bone-chilling cold — it's made from water-repellent and windproof fabric and features 600-fill-power goose-down insulation.
Shop this vest in seven colours.
Clippable Card Pouch
You can attach this pouch to a keychain, belt loop or bag for quick 'n' easy access to your cards, cash and coins.
This pouch has a keyring for convenient clipping.
Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top
This asymmetrical tank top will offer something different with its off-the-shoulder design, bringing a unique twist to your collection of tanks.
This tank provides light support for A/B cups.
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wunder Puff
The ultra-popular Everywhere Belt Bag got a wintertime update with a quilted exterior that pairs well with your puffer jackets and vests.
Shop this quilted belt bag in black or white.
Define Cropped Jacket
Pre- or post-workout, layer up in this streamlined jacket that features a cropped silhouette.
This cropped version of the iconic Define Jacket is a great layering piece.
True Identity Card Case
This card case two card slots on the front and one on the back, plus a zippered compartment for cash or coins.
Keep your cards and change secure when you're out and about.
Blissfeel Trail Women's Running Shoe
Thick treads add extra grip to this pair of trail running shoes, which were designed to offer a secure feel on uneven surfaces.
Hit the trails in this pair of rugged running shoes.
Light Utilitech Cargo Pocket High-Rise Pant
These cargo pants are made with comfortable stretch fabric and an elasticized waist so you can move effortlessly through the day.
These on-trend cargo pants are designed with lots of stretch.
Like a Cloud Longline Bra
Shoppers rave that this bra is "perfectly compressive and works great for most activities," with a "very comfortable" fit.
Ultra soft fabric and lightweight support is designed to feel "like a cloud."
Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Whether you love to run, lift weights, or spin, this breathable top is ready for your next tough workout.
Breeze through your next run in this long-sleeve top.
Best Lululemon Boxing Day scores for men
Commission Slim-Fit Pant 34" Warpstreme
Lululemon reviewers call the brand's Commission Slim-Fit Warpstreme trousers the "best dress pants on the market." They're "beyond comfortable," writes one shopper. They "fit like a glove."
Shop these pants in 14 colours.
City Adventurer Crossbody Bag 2.5L
This mini crossbody bag has a convenient adjustable strap and a water-repellent design to protect your valuables on the go.
This mini crossbody has room for your keys, wallet and phone.
At Ease Jogger
These softly textured joggers are made from a naturally breathable cotton-blend fabric with four-way stretch.
Shop these joggers in two colours.
Evolution Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt
Sweat-wicking, anti-stink fabric keeps you feeling fresh, whether you're on or off the golf course.
This polo shirt keeps you comfortable all day long.
Always In Motion Boxer 5"
You can never have too much underwear. These super-soft, quick-drying boxers are available in two colour combos: raspberry and light blue.
Shop this three-pack of boxers in two colours.
At Ease Hoodie
This textured, double-knit hoodie moves with you from workouts to casual hangouts and everything in-between.
Cool, casual, and comfy — this hoodie has it all.
Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7"
Break a sweat in this pair of versatile shorts with a classic 7" length and a comfortable elastic waistband.
Reviewers call these "great looking, extremely comfortable shorts."
Drysense Short-Sleeve Shirt
This sweat-wicking T-shirt is ideal for heavy-duty workouts. It's powered by Lululemon's anti-stink technology, so it won't cling and feels good against sweaty skin.
Shop the Drysense Short-Sleeve Shirt in two colours.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.