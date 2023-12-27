Advertisement
BOXING WEEK DEALS:

Missed Boxing Day? 70+ best extended deals from Walmart, Lululemon, Amazon & more

Our expert shopping editors have rounded up the best Boxing Week deals still worth checking out.

Lululemon's iconic Boxing Day event has been extended — score ABC pants, belt bags & more

Sizes are selling out fast — hurry to shop some amazing Boxing Day prices.

Boxing Week 2023 — Shop Lululemon's Boxing Day scores (Photos via Lululemon).
Boxing Day 2023 has wrapped up, but the deals aren't done quite at Lululemon. Until tonight at 11:59 p.m. PST (Dec. 27), Lululemon shoppers can take home some of the retailer's best-selling styles, including belt bags, Align leggings and the Wunder Puff Jacket, at rarely-seen Boxing Week prices. Boxing Week is the last major sale of 2023, which means it's prime time to stock up on winter and fitness apparel ahead of the new year. To shop Lululemon's last-minute Boxing Day highlights and score men's and women's styles for less, scroll below.

Quick Overview
See 16 more

Best Lululemon Boxing Day scores for women

Wunder Puff Jacket

Don't let this lightweight puffer fool you — it's warm enough to keep the chill out even on winter's coldest days.

lululemon

Wunder Puff Jacket

$199$298Save $99

Bundle up for winter in this down-filled puffer jacket.

$199 at lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece

This cozy version of the OG belt bag will be perfect for winter, and the larger style fits 1L more — perfect for when you're carrying a little extra.

Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece

$39$74Save $35

Grab this belt bag in three colours: white, black and brown.

$39 at Lululemon

Merino Wool-Blend Ribbed Crewneck Sweater

This versatile piece can be dressed up or down, and its long length provides extra coverage for the bum and hips, so it'll pair perfectly with leggings.

Lululemon

Merino Wool-Blend Ribbed Crewneck Sweater

$79$138Save $59

This sweater is made of 40% merino wool, 30% cotton and 30% recycled nylon.

$79 at Lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Vest

This vest is a cute and cozy choice for the days that aren't bone-chilling cold — it's made from water-repellent and windproof fabric and features 600-fill-power goose-down insulation.

lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Vest

$129$228Save $99

Shop this vest in seven colours.

$129 at lululemon

Clippable Card Pouch

You can attach this pouch to a keychain, belt loop or bag for quick 'n' easy access to your cards, cash and coins.

lululemon

Clippable Card Pouch

$19$34Save $15

This pouch has a keyring for convenient clipping.

$19 at lululemon

Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top

This asymmetrical tank top will offer something different with its off-the-shoulder design, bringing a unique twist to your collection of tanks.

lululemon

Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top

$39$68Save $29

This tank provides light support for A/B cups.

$39 at lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wunder Puff

The ultra-popular Everywhere Belt Bag got a wintertime update with a quilted exterior that pairs well with your puffer jackets and vests.

lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wunder Puff

$29$64Save $35

Shop this quilted belt bag in black or white.

$29 at lululemon

Define Cropped Jacket

Pre- or post-workout, layer up in this streamlined jacket that features a cropped silhouette.

lululemon

Define Cropped Jacket

$79$128Save $49

This cropped version of the iconic Define Jacket is a great layering piece.

$79 at lululemon

True Identity Card Case

This card case two card slots on the front and one on the back, plus a zippered compartment for cash or coins.

lululemon

True Identity Card Case

$19$28Save $9

Keep your cards and change secure when you're out and about.

$19 at lululemon

Blissfeel Trail Women's Running Shoe

Thick treads add extra grip to this pair of trail running shoes, which were designed to offer a secure feel on uneven surfaces.

lululemon

Blissfeel Trail Women's Running Shoe

$129$198Save $69

Hit the trails in this pair of rugged running shoes.

$129 at lululemon

Light Utilitech Cargo Pocket High-Rise Pant

These cargo pants are made with comfortable stretch fabric and an elasticized waist so you can move effortlessly through the day.

lululemon

Light Utilitech Cargo Pocket High-Rise Pant

$109$158Save $49

These on-trend cargo pants are designed with lots of stretch.

$109 at lululemon

Like a Cloud Longline Bra

Shoppers rave that this bra is "perfectly compressive and works great for most activities," with a "very comfortable" fit.

lululemon

Like a Cloud Longline Bra

$49$74Save $25

Ultra soft fabric and lightweight support is designed to feel "like a cloud."

$49 at lululemon

Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0

Whether you love to run, lift weights, or spin, this breathable top is ready for your next tough workout.

lululemon

Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0

$39$78Save $39

Breeze through your next run in this long-sleeve top.

$39 at lululemon

Best Lululemon Boxing Day scores for men

Commission Slim-Fit Pant 34" Warpstreme

Lululemon reviewers call the brand's Commission Slim-Fit Warpstreme trousers the "best dress pants on the market." They're "beyond comfortable," writes one shopper. They "fit like a glove."

Lululemon

Commission Slim-Fit Pant 34" Warpstreme

$79$138Save $59

Shop these pants in 14 colours.

$79 at Lululemon

City Adventurer Crossbody Bag 2.5L

This mini crossbody bag has a convenient adjustable strap and a water-repellent design to protect your valuables on the go.

lululemon

City Adventurer Crossbody Bag

$39$64Save $25

This mini crossbody has room for your keys, wallet and phone.

$39 at lululemon

At Ease Jogger

These softly textured joggers are made from a naturally breathable cotton-blend fabric with four-way stretch.

Lululemon

At Ease Jogger

$109$138Save $29

Shop these joggers in two colours.

$109 at Lululemon

Evolution Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt

Sweat-wicking, anti-stink fabric keeps you feeling fresh, whether you're on or off the golf course.

lululemon

Evolution Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt

$79$118Save $39

This polo shirt keeps you comfortable all day long.

$79 at lululemon

Always In Motion Boxer 5"

You can never have too much underwear. These super-soft, quick-drying boxers are available in two colour combos: raspberry and light blue.

Lululemon

Always In Motion Boxer 5"

$54$74Save $20

Shop this three-pack of boxers in two colours.

$54 at Lululemon

At Ease Hoodie

This textured, double-knit hoodie moves with you from workouts to casual hangouts and everything in-between.

lululemon

At Ease Hoodie

$99$148Save $49

Cool, casual, and comfy — this hoodie has it all.

$99 at lululemon

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7"

Break a sweat in this pair of versatile shorts with a classic 7" length and a comfortable elastic waistband.

lululemon

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7"

$39$68Save $29

Reviewers call these "great looking, extremely comfortable shorts."

$39 at lululemon

Drysense Short-Sleeve Shirt

This sweat-wicking T-shirt is ideal for heavy-duty workouts. It's powered by Lululemon's anti-stink technology, so it won't cling and feels good against sweaty skin.

Lululemon

Drysense Short-Sleeve Shirt

$39$78Save $39

Shop the Drysense Short-Sleeve Shirt in two colours.

$39 at Lululemon

