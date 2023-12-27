Lululemon's iconic Boxing Day event has been extended — score ABC pants, belt bags & more

Boxing Week 2023 — Shop Lululemon's Boxing Day scores (Photos via Lululemon).

Boxing Day 2023 has wrapped up, but the deals aren't done quite at Lululemon. Until tonight at 11:59 p.m. PST (Dec. 27), Lululemon shoppers can take home some of the retailer's best-selling styles, including belt bags, Align leggings and the Wunder Puff Jacket, at rarely-seen Boxing Week prices. Boxing Week is the last major sale of 2023, which means it's prime time to stock up on winter and fitness apparel ahead of the new year. To shop Lululemon's last-minute Boxing Day highlights and score men's and women's styles for less, scroll below.

Best Lululemon Boxing Day scores for women

Don't let this lightweight puffer fool you — it's warm enough to keep the chill out even on winter's coldest days.

This cozy version of the OG belt bag will be perfect for winter, and the larger style fits 1L more — perfect for when you're carrying a little extra.

This versatile piece can be dressed up or down, and its long length provides extra coverage for the bum and hips, so it'll pair perfectly with leggings.

This vest is a cute and cozy choice for the days that aren't bone-chilling cold — it's made from water-repellent and windproof fabric and features 600-fill-power goose-down insulation.

You can attach this pouch to a keychain, belt loop or bag for quick 'n' easy access to your cards, cash and coins.

This asymmetrical tank top will offer something different with its off-the-shoulder design, bringing a unique twist to your collection of tanks.

The ultra-popular Everywhere Belt Bag got a wintertime update with a quilted exterior that pairs well with your puffer jackets and vests.

Pre- or post-workout, layer up in this streamlined jacket that features a cropped silhouette.

This card case two card slots on the front and one on the back, plus a zippered compartment for cash or coins.

Thick treads add extra grip to this pair of trail running shoes, which were designed to offer a secure feel on uneven surfaces.

These cargo pants are made with comfortable stretch fabric and an elasticized waist so you can move effortlessly through the day.

Shoppers rave that this bra is "perfectly compressive and works great for most activities," with a "very comfortable" fit.

Whether you love to run, lift weights, or spin, this breathable top is ready for your next tough workout.

Best Lululemon Boxing Day scores for men

Lululemon reviewers call the brand's Commission Slim-Fit Warpstreme trousers the "best dress pants on the market." They're "beyond comfortable," writes one shopper. They "fit like a glove."

This mini crossbody bag has a convenient adjustable strap and a water-repellent design to protect your valuables on the go.

These softly textured joggers are made from a naturally breathable cotton-blend fabric with four-way stretch.

Sweat-wicking, anti-stink fabric keeps you feeling fresh, whether you're on or off the golf course.

You can never have too much underwear. These super-soft, quick-drying boxers are available in two colour combos: raspberry and light blue.

This textured, double-knit hoodie moves with you from workouts to casual hangouts and everything in-between.

Break a sweat in this pair of versatile shorts with a classic 7" length and a comfortable elastic waistband.

This sweat-wicking T-shirt is ideal for heavy-duty workouts. It's powered by Lululemon's anti-stink technology, so it won't cling and feels good against sweaty skin.

