This Lululemon belt bag has 19,000 reviews — and its bestselling colour is back in stock

Lululemon just brought back the Everywhere Belt Bag in sonic pink — shop it before its gone (photos via Lululemon).

If there's one accessory Lululemon shoppers can't seem to get enough of, it's the brand's Everywhere Belt Bag. Beloved by thousands (seriously, the belt bag has nearly 20,000 reviews), the $44 bag is an all-season must-have for travel, commuting and beyond.

Given its popularity, it's no wonder Lululemon is constantly releasing the water-repellent bag in new colours and styles. Speaking of which — the brand just brought back the Everywhere Belt Bag in its bestselling Sonic Pink. To shop the hot pink restock before it inevitably sells out, scroll below.

The details

Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag is made from water-repellant fabric and measures just 7.5" x 2" x 5" — a perfect size for running errands, bringing to the airport and hitting the trails.

A new, updated version of the bag comes with an even longer strap for added versatility. The belt bag features an exterior zippered pocket and interior pockets to keep you organized.

If blue isn't your thing, you can also shop the ultra-popular belt bag in 11 other colours and patterns.

Why it's worth it

🛍️ 19,690+ reviews

⭐ 4.7-star average rating

🏅 "Perfect little bag"

One shopper, who describes the Everywhere bag as "durable and versatile," calls it a "stylish" accessory for those wanting to keep their wallet and keys close by. "I [use it] for travelling," and it's "really functional," they write.

It's the "perfect" crossbody bag, echoes another. A "must-add to your collection."

A third Lululemon shopper says the Everywhere Belt Bag "changed everything."

"I absolutely love this bag," they say. "It can fit all my necessities inside and more. [...] The fabric is a great material; when it gets dirty, it can be wiped right off. The Belt Bag matches all my outfits and makes it so I don't have to carry a large purse everywhere."

While fans have dubbed the Lululemon crossbody the "perfect little bag," some reviewers miss the old design of the strap. "I find myself constantly adjusting the length because the two elastic bands don't hold the strap in place securely enough."

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag: Do you need it?

Dubbed the "perfect" on-the-go bag by Lululemon shoppers, the brand's Everywhere Belt Bag has become one of the internet's most sought-after bags. However, while reviewers say the belt bag is "really functional" and "durable," not all shoppers love the design of its strap.

Best Lululemon belt bags for fall 2023

