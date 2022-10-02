Lululemon's viral belt bag now comes in fall-ready sherpa — and it's already selling out

Lululemon's internet-famous belt bag just came out in a new design — and it's already selling out (Photos via Lululemon)

Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag has, rather unequivocally, become one of the internet's most sought-after accessories. The versatile (and surprisingly affordable) bag has made its rounds on social media, collecting more than 31.4 million views on TikTok for the hashtag #everywherebeltbag.

While the water-resistant belt bag is perhaps Lululemon's most famous, the brand came out with a new version of its viral hit for fall — the Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag.

Designed using ultra-cozy fleece and available in three colours, read on to learn why Lululemon shoppers call the brand's newest sherpa bag the "best" accessory for fall and winter.

The details

Lululemon's Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag is made from a textured fleece fabric and measures just 7.5" x 2" x 5" — a perfect size for running errands and weekend hikes.

While shoppers are likely familiar with the brand's water-repellant Everywhere Belt Bag, this new updated version of the bag has a fuzzy fleece exterior, perfect for your fall wardrobe. The $64 belt bag is available in three colours: ivory, black and burnt caramel, and features an exterior zippered pocket and interior pockets to keep you organized.

'Elevates any outfit'

Despite being a newer product, the Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag has already collected dozens of five-star reviews from Lululemon shoppers.

It's the "cutest belt bag for the winter," writes one reviewer. It "holds all the essentials and is a great accessory to a cozy look."

Lululemon's Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag is "the best," raves another. "[I] absolutely love it. It "looks so good with everything [and] the texture is so great," they write.

'Looks very expensive'

The bag "elevates any outfit," writes a third shopper. "It looks very expensive, and I can dress it up or wear it casually."

It "fits my phone, keys, wallet and there's still lots of room," they add. "I want to buy more!"

While shoppers praise the bag for its versatility and uniqueness, some warn that other fabrics can stain the sherpa's lighter colours.

"I love this bag, but my jeans rubbed dye on it, and it's ruined," writes one reviewer.

The verdict

Dubbed the "best" fall/winter bag by Lululemon shoppers, the brand's Everywhere Belt Bag has become one of the internet's most sought-after accessories, and now, it's available in fleece. However, while users say the belt bag "elevates any outfit," some warn the fabric is easily stained, something to keep in mind when selecting your colour.

