Lululemon has so many good bags in their We Made To Much section — 11 best finds, starting under $20
Save on belt bags, card pouches and more ahead of summer.
Can you believe it's Friday already? This week flew by (for me, anyway). I'm in the mood to shop, and something I'm looking for is a new casual bag for summer. If you're in the same boat, I've got you covered. I checked in on the new We Made Too Much styles at Lululemon this week, and I've rounded up the best bags and accessories, starting at just $14.
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Ripstop$29$44Save $15
City Adventurer Backpack 21L$89$138Save $49
True Identity Card Case$19$28Save $9
Dual Pouch Wristlet$39$48Save $9
Everywhere Belt Bag Mini Ripstop$29$38Save $9
Women's Soft Baller Hat$38
Clippable Card Pouch Manifesto Print$24$38Save $14
Never Lost Keychain$14$20Save $6
Mini Belt Bag$29$38Save $9
Uplifting Scrunchies Textured$19$24Save $5
Clippable Card Pouch$24$34Save $10
As always, styles in this section sell out fast, so if you're looking to shop, you'll want to act fast. Keep scrolling for 11 of the best belt bags, pouches and more.
This bag is really handy for hikes, bike rides and other spring and summer activities — and it's also great for running errands.
This backpack can carry a ton — 21 litres worth, to be exact. It even has an exterior water bottle pocket, so you won't have to worry about your H2O leaking on the inside.
Small bags? No problem. This card case will keep all of your essentials on hand. It even has a zippered compartment for loose change or cash.
Don't want to carry a bag? This dual pouch keychain will be easy to grab and go. It's perfect for holding keys, cards, change, lip balm and any other little necessities.
This mini belt bag comes in a bright lime colour — perfect for summer adventures. Shoppers say it's "just the right size."
This sweat-wicking cap has a mesh fabric sweatband that'll keep you dry when things get heated. The adjustable back closure allows you to customize the fit.
This card holder can attach onto your keys, bags or even your belt loop. It has enough room for cards, cash and possibly a lip balm or car fob.
Keep your keys and card pouches on hand with this large keychain. Being 1.7" x 12", it'll never get lost in your bag.
If you don't need much room, this mini belt bag is perfect for you. It's super lightweight and has just enough space for your essentials.
Get a three-pack of scrunchies that'll do more than just hold your hair up — they'll look cute doing it, too! Reviewers say they're "durable" and "good for thick hair."
This clippable wallet is durable, convenient and very cute. You can clip it to your keys, bag, or even belt loop. Since it's made of a water-repellent fabric, it'll withstand virtually anything.
