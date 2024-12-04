Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Lululemon just dropped a ton of new bags, accessories and more — they'd make great Christmas gift ideas

These new arrivals (including a magical belt bag) definitely deserve a spot under the tree.

Melina Brum
Lululemon new arrivals: mini everywhere belt bag, iridescent everywhere belt bag, graphic men's crewneck
11 new arrivals from Lululemon — accessories, sweaters & more that make great gift ideas. (Photos via Lululemon)

Lululemon fans, it's that time again. Cyber Monday may be over, but you still have something to look forward to — new weekly arrivals just dropped at Lululemon. There are tons of must-haves you'll want to get your hands on before they start selling out.

From cozy sweatshirts to new accessories, there's something for everyone. And you know what's stealing the show? An iridescent Everywhere Belt Bag that's sure to add some oomph to your outfits.

So, whether you're refreshing your workout wardrobe or trying to get your holiday shopping done, these stylish finds are worth a look. Scroll below to check out some of our favourite finds before they're gone.

Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Iridescent

If you're all about iridescence, this belt bag was basically made for you. It's the perfect casual bag for holding all of your necessities — and you won't have to fuss around with uncomfortable shoulder straps.

$64 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Dual Pouch Wristlet Iridescent

The dual pouch wristlet is my favourite stocking stuffer gift idea — it's so cute yet functional! You can use it to hold cards, cash, hair ties or even AirPods. This new iridescent version feels perfect for winter.

$58 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Clippable Card Pouch Iridescent

This convenient little clippable pouch is perfect for clipping on your keys while on the go. It's big enough to fit all of your wallet essentials (and maybe even a hair clip or lip balm).

$38 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Charm Keychain

There's no denying how adorable this little keychain is, and it would make a cute collector's item, too. So, if you know any Everywhere Belt Bag lovers (or if you are one yourself), this would make a wonderful gift idea.

$18 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Nano

Talk about adorable — this nano version of the iconic Everywhere Belt Bag can fit teenie essentials like earbuds, lip balm and hair ties. You can also attach it to bigger bags as a handy charm. 

$24 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Hoodie Graphic

The same Scuba hoodie you know and love, but with a super cute, understated graphic that you need in your collection (or at least I do, anyway).

$128 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Steady State Crew Graphic

This graphic hoodie would make a great gift for the men in your life. It's cozy, laidback and super comfy, too — perfect for winter and the holiday season (especially this "garnet" shade).

$108 at Lululemon
Lululemon

It's Rulu Ribbed Long-Sleeve Shirt

Going for a run? This long-sleeve shirt will make the perfect layering piece to help you brave the cold weather. It's soft, warm and sweat-wicking.

$88 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Scoop-Neck Bralette

This soft scoop-neck bralette offers light support, so you can lounge around in it all day. It features a seamless fit as well as adjustable straps.

$38 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Varsity Jacket Plush

This varsity jacket features an oversized fit that feels extra roomy, perfect for layering in the winter. It's made of a rich, plush velour fabric.

$168 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Cashmere Slim-Fit Cardigan

Can you believe Lululemon has cashmere? It's made to be luxuriously soft and designed with a knit technique for extra stretch to make it extra comfortable.

$248 at Lululemon

