Lululemon just dropped a ton of new bags, accessories and more — they'd make great Christmas gift ideas

These new arrivals (including a magical belt bag) definitely deserve a spot under the tree.

11 new arrivals from Lululemon — accessories, sweaters & more that make great gift ideas. (Photos via Lululemon)

Lululemon fans, it's that time again. Cyber Monday may be over, but you still have something to look forward to — new weekly arrivals just dropped at Lululemon. There are tons of must-haves you'll want to get your hands on before they start selling out.

Quick shop: Best Lululemon new arrivals

From cozy sweatshirts to new accessories, there's something for everyone. And you know what's stealing the show? An iridescent Everywhere Belt Bag that's sure to add some oomph to your outfits.

So, whether you're refreshing your workout wardrobe or trying to get your holiday shopping done, these stylish finds are worth a look. Scroll below to check out some of our favourite finds before they're gone.

Shop by category below:

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Iridescent If you're all about iridescence, this belt bag was basically made for you. It's the perfect casual bag for holding all of your necessities — and you won't have to fuss around with uncomfortable shoulder straps. $64 at Lululemon

Lululemon Dual Pouch Wristlet Iridescent The dual pouch wristlet is my favourite stocking stuffer gift idea — it's so cute yet functional! You can use it to hold cards, cash, hair ties or even AirPods. This new iridescent version feels perfect for winter. $58 at Lululemon

Lululemon Clippable Card Pouch Iridescent This convenient little clippable pouch is perfect for clipping on your keys while on the go. It's big enough to fit all of your wallet essentials (and maybe even a hair clip or lip balm). $38 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Charm Keychain There's no denying how adorable this little keychain is, and it would make a cute collector's item, too. So, if you know any Everywhere Belt Bag lovers (or if you are one yourself), this would make a wonderful gift idea. $18 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Nano Talk about adorable — this nano version of the iconic Everywhere Belt Bag can fit teenie essentials like earbuds, lip balm and hair ties. You can also attach it to bigger bags as a handy charm. $24 at Lululemon

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Hoodie Graphic The same Scuba hoodie you know and love, but with a super cute, understated graphic that you need in your collection (or at least I do, anyway). $128 at Lululemon

Lululemon Steady State Crew Graphic This graphic hoodie would make a great gift for the men in your life. It's cozy, laidback and super comfy, too — perfect for winter and the holiday season (especially this "garnet" shade). $108 at Lululemon

Lululemon It's Rulu Ribbed Long-Sleeve Shirt Going for a run? This long-sleeve shirt will make the perfect layering piece to help you brave the cold weather. It's soft, warm and sweat-wicking. $88 at Lululemon

Lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Scoop-Neck Bralette This soft scoop-neck bralette offers light support, so you can lounge around in it all day. It features a seamless fit as well as adjustable straps. $38 at Lululemon

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Varsity Jacket Plush This varsity jacket features an oversized fit that feels extra roomy, perfect for layering in the winter. It's made of a rich, plush velour fabric. $168 at Lululemon

Lululemon Cashmere Slim-Fit Cardigan Can you believe Lululemon has cashmere? It's made to be luxuriously soft and designed with a knit technique for extra stretch to make it extra comfortable. $248 at Lululemon

