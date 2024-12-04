Lululemon just dropped a ton of new bags, accessories and more — they'd make great Christmas gift ideas
These new arrivals (including a magical belt bag) definitely deserve a spot under the tree.
Lululemon fans, it's that time again. Cyber Monday may be over, but you still have something to look forward to — new weekly arrivals just dropped at Lululemon. There are tons of must-haves you'll want to get your hands on before they start selling out.
Quick shop: Best Lululemon new arrivals
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Iridescent
Dual Pouch Wristlet Iridescent
Clippable Card Pouch Iridescent
Scuba Oversized Hoodie Graphic
Steady State Crew Graphic
From cozy sweatshirts to new accessories, there's something for everyone. And you know what's stealing the show? An iridescent Everywhere Belt Bag that's sure to add some oomph to your outfits.
So, whether you're refreshing your workout wardrobe or trying to get your holiday shopping done, these stylish finds are worth a look. Scroll below to check out some of our favourite finds before they're gone.
Shop by category below:
If you're all about iridescence, this belt bag was basically made for you. It's the perfect casual bag for holding all of your necessities — and you won't have to fuss around with uncomfortable shoulder straps.
The dual pouch wristlet is my favourite stocking stuffer gift idea — it's so cute yet functional! You can use it to hold cards, cash, hair ties or even AirPods. This new iridescent version feels perfect for winter.
This convenient little clippable pouch is perfect for clipping on your keys while on the go. It's big enough to fit all of your wallet essentials (and maybe even a hair clip or lip balm).
There's no denying how adorable this little keychain is, and it would make a cute collector's item, too. So, if you know any Everywhere Belt Bag lovers (or if you are one yourself), this would make a wonderful gift idea.
Talk about adorable — this nano version of the iconic Everywhere Belt Bag can fit teenie essentials like earbuds, lip balm and hair ties. You can also attach it to bigger bags as a handy charm.
The same Scuba hoodie you know and love, but with a super cute, understated graphic that you need in your collection (or at least I do, anyway).
This graphic hoodie would make a great gift for the men in your life. It's cozy, laidback and super comfy, too — perfect for winter and the holiday season (especially this "garnet" shade).
Going for a run? This long-sleeve shirt will make the perfect layering piece to help you brave the cold weather. It's soft, warm and sweat-wicking.
This soft scoop-neck bralette offers light support, so you can lounge around in it all day. It features a seamless fit as well as adjustable straps.
This varsity jacket features an oversized fit that feels extra roomy, perfect for layering in the winter. It's made of a rich, plush velour fabric.
Can you believe Lululemon has cashmere? It's made to be luxuriously soft and designed with a knit technique for extra stretch to make it extra comfortable.
