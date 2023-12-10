Lululemon just dropped tons of new arrivals — and these 11 (starting under $50!) would make great gift ideas

Lululemon just dropped a ton of new arrivals.

Believe it or not, there are just a couple weeks to go until Christmas — which means that time is running out to finish crossing those last few names off your shopping list. Luckily, Lululemon just added tons of new arrivals to their site — and tons of them would make a great gift. Whether you're gearing up for winter yourself or are shopping for loved ones, there are tons of new items to enjoy. And if you're not sure where to start, we've gathered a selection of this week's best new arrivals below.

To be sure that your gifts arrive in time for Christmas, just make sure to place your orders by Dec. 20 to get them by Dec. 24. Add these new releases to your cart ASAP, and make sure that you don't miss out!

Designed for yoga, this soft bra features a square neckline and crossback for coverage, support, and freedom of movement.

In case you didn't know, in addition to activewear, Lululemon also offers cozy knits like this alpaca and wool blend sweater for men.

Belt bag fans, this one is for you: the iconic accessory comes in a new velour version just in time for the holidays.

No matter your workout of choice, you can flow, train or run with confidence in these supportive and smoothing leggings.

When it comes to gifts, you can never go wrong with a soft hoodie. Shoppers say this one is "roomy, cozy and stylish," and is ideal for winter.

With its exaggerated sleeves and an adjustable neckline, this pullover makes an effortless statement no matter where you wear it.

A metallic finish lends a festive touch to this insulated and leak-proof water bottle. Shop it in red, pink, green, black or white.

These joggers come in three lengths (shorter, regular and tall) to make sure that you can find your perfect fit at any height.

This zip-up has a unique quilted exterior for extra warmth and style points.

When the temperature drops, you'll be glad to have this beanie on hand. It's made with a soft wool blend fabric to wick away moisture while retaining heat.

The Align Pant is a closet staple of course, but this updated version lends a high-shine finish to your workout looks.

