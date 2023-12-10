Advertisement
Lululemon just dropped tons of new arrivals — and these 11 (starting under $50!) would make great gift ideas

Add these Lululemon new arrivals to your holiday shopping list.

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
Lululemon just dropped a ton of new arrivals.
Believe it or not, there are just a couple weeks to go until Christmas — which means that time is running out to finish crossing those last few names off your shopping list. Luckily, Lululemon just added tons of new arrivals to their site — and tons of them would make a great gift. Whether you're gearing up for winter yourself or are shopping for loved ones, there are tons of new items to enjoy. And if you're not sure where to start, we've gathered a selection of this week's best new arrivals below.

Quick Overview
To be sure that your gifts arrive in time for Christmas, just make sure to place your orders by Dec. 20 to get them by Dec. 24. Add these new releases to your cart ASAP, and make sure that you don't miss out!

SmoothCover Yoga Bra

Designed for yoga, this soft bra features a square neckline and crossback for coverage, support, and freedom of movement.

$64

This bra offers light support for B-C cups.

$64 at Lululemon

Alpaca Wool-Blend Crewneck Sweater

In case you didn't know, in addition to activewear, Lululemon also offers cozy knits like this alpaca and wool blend sweater for men.

$178

This cozy sweater will keep you warm all winter. 

$178 at Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Quilted Velour

Belt bag fans, this one is for you: the iconic accessory comes in a new velour version just in time for the holidays.

$74

The velour version of the Everywhere Belt Bag comes in black and maroon.

$74 at Lululemon

Wunder Under SmoothCover High-Rise Tight 25"

No matter your workout of choice, you can flow, train or run with confidence in these supportive and smoothing leggings.

$98

These tights deliver smoothing support while you move. 

$98 at Lululemon

Steady State Hoodie

When it comes to gifts, you can never go wrong with a soft hoodie. Shoppers say this one is "roomy, cozy and stylish," and is ideal for winter.

$128

Shop this fleece hoodie in eight colours.

$128 at Lululemon

Full Flourish Pullover

With its exaggerated sleeves and an adjustable neckline, this pullover makes an effortless statement no matter where you wear it.

$138

This sweatshirt has a soft funnel next for extra warmth.

$138 at Lululemon

Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz

A metallic finish lends a festive touch to this insulated and leak-proof water bottle. Shop it in red, pink, green, black or white.

$48

Take this water bottle along to the gym, to work or to school.

$48 at Lululemon

City Sweat Jogger

These joggers come in three lengths (shorter, regular and tall) to make sure that you can find your perfect fit at any height.

$128

Shop these joggers in 27", 29" and 32" lengths.

$128 at Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Quilted Half Zip

This zip-up has a unique quilted exterior for extra warmth and style points.

$158

The viral Scuba half-zip sweater gets a quilted update for winter.

$158 at Lululemon

Warm Revelation Beanie

When the temperature drops, you'll be glad to have this beanie on hand. It's made with a soft wool blend fabric to wick away moisture while retaining heat.

$48

This unisex beanie is a great stocking stuffer idea.

$48 at Lululemon

Align High-Rise Pant 25" Shine

The Align Pant is a closet staple of course, but this updated version lends a high-shine finish to your workout looks.

$128

Add some sparkle to your workout wardrobe.

$128 at Lululemon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.