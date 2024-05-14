Lululemon shoppers say they 'get so many compliments' with this $98 crossbody: 'Perfect everyday bag'

This canvas crossbody from Lululemon is the perfect summer bag — shop it for under $100. (Photos via Lululemon)

You probably already own a Lululemon belt bag — but if not, don't worry — there's a hot crossbody in town that might just take its place. The Canvas Crossbody Camera Bag 2L is super functional and trendy, and its canvas body screams "summertime." It features two separate main compartments, so if you love to stay organized, this purse is for you.

Shoppers even stand by it, calling it the "perfect everyday bag." If you're curious to see what else they're saying, along with further details on this must-have Lululemon accessory, keep scrolling below.

The details

Lululemon's signature belt bag has been all the rage for quite some time now. However, the brand's two-litre crossbody is set to surpass it as one of the best casual carry-alls this summer.

The bag measures 8.1" x 2.6" x 4.9" and is crafted with 54 per cent cotton and 46 per cent recycled polyester. Its versatile adjustable strap, which measures 59.1" when fully extended, adds a slightly more formal touch with its metal rings.

The two zippered compartments will ensure your essentials are well organized, and the practical back drop-in pocket is ideal for quick access to items like your phone or parking pass.

What shoppers are saying

This bag has an overall 4.2-star rating, and shoppers seem to be loving it. One customer claims the crossbody to be the "perfect everyday bag" and added that it's the "perfect size." They also said the "style and colour" goes well with their wardrobe.

Another reviewer noted that the "small size" is "good for quick outings."

Canvas Crossbody Camera Bag 2L (Photo via Lululemon)

Canvas Crossbody Camera Bag 2L $98 at Lululemon

One person's mother was looking for a "stylish but practical" bag and found it in this crossbody. She confirmed it's "much more practical" than a belt bag.

"It is perfect for concerts," wrote another shopper. "I get so many compliments," they continued.

While most reviews are positive, one person said they wish it had more of a "wipeable fabric" because they want to be able to keep this "beautiful" bag clean.

What's the verdict?

With shoppers praising the bag as "stylish and practical," there's no doubt that this canvas crossbody is a hit. The two zippered compartments make it easier to find all your essentials, and the back drop-in pocket is key when looking for a quick way to store your phone.

At $98, this cute carry-all is a tad pricier than other Lululemon crossbody bags. However, you are getting more functionality for your investment.

Keep in mind the material is not water-repellant or wipeable, so it could get dirty quickly.