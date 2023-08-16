Lululemon just dropped an update on their classic belt bag — and it's perfect for fall

Lululemon's new Quilted Grid Belt Bag is a must-have for fall. Images via Lululemon.

Something about fall fashion has us dreaming about all things comfy and cozy — including our accessories.

While a bag might not normally be considered "cozy," one look at Lululemon's newest belt bag style and you'll understand why it's the perfect choice for fall.

The Quilted Grid Belt Bag is the perfect pairing to go with your fall and winter puffer coats, and if the popularity of Lululemon's other bags is any indication, you'll want to snag this one quickly.

Much like the ultra-popular Everywhere Belt Bag, the new quilted belt bag is made from water-repellant fabric and has several pockets to store your everyday essentials. It measures 8.6" x 2" x 5.7" — a perfect size for running errands, bringing to the airport and hitting the trails.

The bag has an adjustable strap so it can be worn at your hips or across your chest, and a puffy exterior for an extra fun touch.

Given that this bag is a new arrival, it has only received a handful of reviews from Lululemon shoppers. However, shoppers say that the "quilted design is soft and buttery and it holds its shape beautifully."

Another reviewer added that it's the "perfect size and perfect for fall."

With chilly fall weather just around the corner, you can get a head start on fall by adding this quilted bag to your next Lululemon order. You can also shop more quilted styles below before they sell out.

Quilted Grid Tote Bag. Image via Lululemon.

This quilted tote bag has a spacious 26L capacity, which makes it ideal for carrying to the gym, school, or the office. It also has a trolley-compatible sleeve that slides onto luggage handles, making it a top choice for travel.

$158 at Lululemon

Quilted Grid Crossbody Bag. Image via Lululemon.

For an everyday bag with more room than the Quilted Grid Belt Bag, look to this mid-sized crossbody bag. It has a 5L capacity, along with a detachable crossbody strap for two looks in one.

$108 at Lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Vest. Image via Lululemon.

Available in five colours, this cropped vest is a top pick for early fall weather.

$228 at Lululemon

Pack It Down Long Jacket. Image via Lululemon.

This lightweight jacket is packable and travel-friendly, as it can be folded up into a convenient bundle. It's also made from water-resistant fabric to protect against the elements.

$248 at Lululemon

Wunder Puff Jacket. Image via Lululemon.

Nothing beats the simplicity of a black puffer jacket. This one features a removable hood and interior pockets for added convenience.

$298 at Lululemon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.