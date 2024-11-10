Lululemon We Made Too Much: 11 of the best cold-weather picks, from bags to mittens — starting under $20
You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score some seriously unbeatable prices.
It's the weekend, which means it's time to check out the freshest items in Lululemon's We Made Too Much section! The iconic Canadian retailer has some pretty incredible prices ahead of Black Friday 2024 (which falls on Nov. 29 this year), which means you don't have to wait to score some epic finds.
Women's Cable Knit Pom Beanie$29$54Save $25
Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag 2.5L$49$74Save $25
Women's Textured Fleece-Lined Knit Mittens$24$64Save $40
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie$100$118Save $18
On My Level Barrel Duffle Bag 16L$109$148Save $39
Fleece Reflective Running Ear Warmer$19$38Save $19
Ribbed Wool Turtleneck Sleeveless Bodysuit$64$88Save $24
High Pile Fleece Full-Zip Jacket$149$198Save $49
Women's Alpaca Wool-Blend Cardigan Sweater$119$168Save $49
Team Canada Steady State Hoodie COC Logo$78$128Save $50
Light Support, B/C Cup$39$64Save $25
If you're looking for stylish bags, hoodies, sports bras, outerwear and more, check out our editor's picks below. The best part? They start under $20 (seriously!)
But hurry — the We Made Too Much section tends to sell out fast, so we doubt these will be in stock very long.
This soft, cozy beanie adds a cute touch to any outfit with it's chunky knit fabric and pom-pom detail.
Keep all your essentials on hand with this sleek, cross-body bag that's big enough for your keys, phone, lip chap and even a small notebook.
Keep your fingers toasty this winter with these plush, fleece-lined mittens. It's made with a hint of cashmere for an extra bit of luxury and is also machine washable.
This seriously soft hoodie is made of plush, fleecy fabric that's perfect for layering as we head into fall. It has an oversized fit for extra comfort and is made of breathable fabric.
Keep all of your belongings dry in this water-resistant bag that's large enough to hold all of your workout equipment. It also has lots of pockets!
Keep your ears nice and warm with this reversible warmer that also has reflective dots for extra safety. It has four-way stretch that has a low-profile to fit your ponytail.
Start with this sleeveless bodysuit as your base before layering up for the day. It's made from ribbed, merino wool-blend and has a thong cut to avoid underwear lines.
This soft, warm layer is snuggly both on the inside and outside as it's made of double-sided fleece. It has a relaxed fit and a casual style, making is perfect for weekends and errands.
This oversized, cozy sweater is made from a luxurious blend of alpaca and merino wool. It's naturally thermoregulating, so you won't overheat.
Rep the Team Canada energy all year round with this comfy, patriotic pullover that features the Canadian Olympic Committee logo.
This cute, low-friction sports bra has a keyhole in the front for extra ventilation and is made with luxtreme fabric that's breathable and sweat-wicking.
When is Black Friday 2024?
This year, Black Friday lands on Friday, Nov 29. However, as mentioned, the sale extends far beyond 24 hours for many retailers. Canadians can start shopping dozens of early deals from Nov. 1 onwards. Cyber Monday is on Monday, Dec. 2.
