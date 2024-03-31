Lululemon's $44 clear belt bag is 'perfect' for security lines

This clear Lululemon belt bag is "perfect" for festival season (photos via Lululemon).

This past summer, I found myself scrambling for a fashionable bag that I'd be permitted to carry at an upcoming concert. The rules for many venues can be finicky, not allowing backpacks or bags of a certain size. Lucky for me, I stumbled across Lululemon's new clear Everywhere Belt Bag that's both stylish and stadium-approved. With its compact size, this bag is ideal for comfortably rocking out to hits from your favourite country crooner while your credit cards and cash are stored safely; plus, its see-through body saves you time in the security line. Is rain in the forecast for next week's outdoor festival? This water-repellent bag has you and your essentials covered. At only $44, Lululemon's "perfect" belt bag is sure to be a hit among festival fans looking for style and practicality this spring and summer.

The details

The clear version of the classic Everywhere Belt Bag measures 19cm x 5cm x 13cm (7.5" x 2" x 5.1"), so there's just enough room for your essentials, like your wallet, keys, phone and sunscreen stick.

Its water-resistant fabric is ideal for outdoor venues where rain might be on the horizon or for mucky spring weather when the forecast is known to play tricks.

Like its predecessor, the Everywhere Belt Bag, the clear crossbody has an adjustable strap, which comes in handy if you want to wear it around your waist or crossbody style.

What people are saying

One Lululemon reviewer described the clear belt bad as "perfect," especially for live music events and outdoor festivals.

Another shopper said they were "concert ready" with the "well made and durable" belt bag.

The "quality is great and it looks good too." wrote a third reviewer. Its "belt length is perfect. The clear bag is a great option for sporting or concert events."

One person did mention they wished the bag was "bigger" and that the belt length could be longer.

Another shopper liked the bag but would've preferred it to have two zippers, like the original Everywhere Belt Bag.

The verdict

This clear one-litre version of Lululemon's classic Everywhere Belt Bag is a great pick for outdoor venues and concerts this summer. The water-repellent plastic material will keep your essentials safe, and its adjustable strap allows you to wear it either on your waist or across your chest. At $44, this is definitely one of Lululemon's more affordable accessories, making it a great gift for yourself or a gift for a loved one. It's made of plastic, so it's a bit stiffer than its belt bag counterparts, plus, some shoppers wished it was bigger — all things to keep in mind when you make your purchase.

