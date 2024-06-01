Lululemon's new yellow belt bag is perfect for summer — trust me, I'm a shopping editor

I'm telling ya, this will be the new must-have summer shade.

Shop the iconic Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag in a new must-have summer colour. (Photo via Lululemon)

As much as I love a cute and fashionable handbag, I would be lying if I said I didn't appreciate the convenience of a hands-free crossbody — which is why I'm a sucker for the belt bag craze. Whether you love 'em or hate 'em, there's no denying they come in handy, especially when juggling errands, going on day trips and embarking on daily excursions. Like many others, I'm partial to the Everywhere Belt Bag from Lululemon because of its functionality and trendiness.

Right now, Lululemon has tons of cute colours available, including a pastel yellow, which is totally going to be the shade of the summer. Intrigued? Scroll below for more details and to shop the different hues.

Why it's so popular

Keep your phone, keys, wallet and other essentials close and secure with this versatile belt bag that's a Lululemon-shopper favourite.

It's made of a water-repellent fabric that'll hold up well in any weather, so you won't have to worry about getting caught in the rain.

The adjustable strap allows you to customize it to fit across your waist or chest (also available in an extended strap version). So you can rock it either way, depending on your 'fit of the day.

It has one main pocket with smaller mesh interior pockets to keep things organized in there and one exterior pocket for easy access to items.

What shoppers are saying

⭐️ 4.6/5 stars

💬 23,300+ reviews

🏆 "Love this bag so much, I wear it every day. I can fit a lot in it and still have some space."

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L. (Photo via Lululemon)

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L $44 at Lululemon

According to Lululemon shoppers, this bag is "handy for everyday use."

"I like everything about this bag!" said one reviewer, adding that they "appreciate the extra compartment on the back."

Another person said they use it for all kinds of occasions, stating it's "super adjustable" and "worth every penny."

One customer pointed out that it's "especially useful on travel days" and that it "fits passports easily."

Someone said that "it's lightweight and has plenty of space!" They also stated that "it can stain[,] but nothing a good wash can't fix!" So, keep that in mind when purchasing lighter colours.

There are a couple of reviews that reported inaccurate colours compared to photos, and some people also noted a "faulty zipper" that seems to get stuck.

Is it worth it?

If you're always on the go and need a practical bag that won't slip off your shoulder (annoying, right?) or get in the way of your daily tasks, this belt bag is right up your alley. It'll hold everything you need and maybe a little more, depending on your lifestyle.

However, light colours tend to show dirt easier, so keep that in mind if you're prone to spills and stains.The good news? If you encounter any faulty zippers or aren't fond of the colour you purchased, shoppers say Lululemon customer service is super responsive.

Not for you? Scroll below to check out more belt bags.

More Lululemon belt bags to shop

Everywhere Belt Bag Mini Ripstop $38 at Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Pride $44 at Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Canvas $29 at Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Clear $44 at Lululemon

Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag COC CPC Logo $38 at Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Mini $38 at Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Metal Hardware $52 at Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wordmark $52 at Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L $52 at Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Ripstop $29 at Lululemon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

