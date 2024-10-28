Lupita Nyong'o admits losing Kenyan accent 'felt like a betrayal'
The Oscar-winning actress has opened up about adopting an American accent to help her take on different roles in Hollywood. Speaking on the latest episode of the What Now? With Trevor Noah podcast, Lupita explained that she struggled to switch between accents when she was in drama school. "The first permission I gave myself to change my accent or allow my accent to transform was going to drama school. I went to drama school because I didn't want to just be…”