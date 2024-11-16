I’m BuzzFeed’s Food Editor — Tell Me What You Like To Eat And I'll Match You With A Recipe You'll Love

Cooking? Hard. Choosing one singular recipe to make out of the millions available to you? Somehow even harder. Accomplishing the feat of finding a tried-and-true recipe that's worth adding to your recipe rotation? Basically impossible.

That's why I'm here! If we've never crossed paths before, hello! Ross here, BuzzFeed's food editor. I've been cooking recipes from across the whole wide internet for [what feels like] eons at this point, and I'm particularly obsessed with finding the very best recipes you can find online. Truth be told, it's easy to find yourself making a dud of an internet recipe — but not on my watch.

My proof: I keep a very detailed record of every new recipe I cook in my slightly embarrassing but highly useful recipe tracker. I update this thing every week with all the popular new recipes I cook and rate each one from 1 to 10, so I never have to suffer through the same lackluster recipe twice.

It's rare that dishes ever dip below a 5 (food is food, right?), but also, sometimes I give things 11s if they really deserve it — like Alfredo Garcia's tacos gobernador. I know it's chaotic, but my spreadsheet, my rules. Ross Yoder / Google

After trying and recording hundreds and hundreds of recipes over the years, I realized that it would be selfish of me to hoard this vast collection of go-to meals any longer. So now, I'm looking to you, readers, to tell me about what you like to cook so I can recommend your next favorite meal, just for you.

All I need are some basic details about what you like to cook and eat. If it helps, you can copy the text below and paste it directly into the comment field above or below, so you can more easily fill in your responses.

Difficulty level:

How long it should take to cook:

Dietary restrictions:

Favorite cuisine(s):

An ideal ingredient or two:

Other criteria or circumstances:

[Optional] For fun, my current go-to recipe:

For instance, maybe you're looking for a showstopping plant-based dinner to serve some newly-vegan friends, and up to this point, you've always been more of a "spaghetti and meatballs" kind of person in the kitchen. For you, I'd recommend Minimalist Baker's genius Vegan Bolognese with Mushrooms and Red Lentils — which, no lie, is as hearty and "meaty" as even the best Bolognese.

Looking for a new weeknight dinner that the whole family will love, including your picky kids who won't dare touch anything green? The Modern Proper's legendary Tortellini Soup might as well have been developed with you in mind. Your picky eaters will be too busy slurping up that gorgeously creamy, meaty, cheesy broth to realize they're also probably slurping up a solid serving of good-for-you greens.

Or, maybe you're frantically searching for a beginner-friendly side dish to take to your upcoming Friendsgiving, and all the standard options have already been claimed. IMO, it's parmesan-crusted potatoes (of TikTok fame) or bust. Just don't be surprised when the bowl of mashed potatoes goes untouched thanks to these creamy-crunchy bites of heaven.

No matter how broad, specific, or bizarre your request is, I feel confident that I can match you with something you'll end up loving, so get in touch through the comments for the chance to be matched with an actually delicious internet recipe that you'll want to make for years to come. And remember: Feel free to copy and paste the text below directly into the comments if it makes the submission process easier!

