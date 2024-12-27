I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Best Neighborhoods To Buy a Home in Orlando

Orlando, Florida, is more than the theme-park capital of the U.S. — its metro area is also home to 2.8 million residents and it welcomes about 1,000 more each week, according to the Orlando Economic Partnership. But despite that growth, an increase in the number of homes for sale has created a more level playing field for buyers.

“We have watched our market slowly settle over the last 12 months and we now have what we consider a ‘balanced market’ for the first time in many years,” said Rose Kemp, president of the Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association.

While central Orlando’s vibrant communities and historic charm are major draws for new residents, Kemp said that limited land for new development has encouraged developers to explore opportunities in the surrounding suburbs.

“This shift has led to significant housing growth in these areas, attracting many homebuyers,” she said. Some of these outlying Orlando neighborhoods have median home prices well below the statewide median of $407,700 cited by Redfin in November.

Below are Kemp’s picks for the best Orlando-area neighborhoods to buy a home. Keep in mind, Orlando is one of Florida’s top cities that will retain its real estate value.

Sanford

Median home price: $322,700

“Sanford, with its historic charm, continues to grow as new developments enhance and innovate the downtown area,” Kemp said.

As of the most recent U.S. Census Bureau estimate, this small city is home to a population of 65,394 and is located about 30 minutes from Central Orlando. It’s becoming a hotspot for dining, shopping and live music, drawing in both residents and visitors, Kemp said.

St. Cloud

Median home price: $359,000

Geographically, the lakefront community of St. Cloud is a small municipality, covering just 19 square miles, according to its official website. But its population is over 41,000 and growing.

“St. Cloud’s high quality of life, available housing, proximity to businesses and attractions and its quaint yet vibrant downtown have all contributed to its rapid growth,” Kemp said.

Winter Garden

Median home price: $553,500

Winter Garden is another smaller city with fewer than 50,000 residents, according to the U.S Census Bureau. But it offers “diverse housing options, blending old and new and excellent schools, making it ideal for families,” Kemp said.

Among Winter Garden’s attractions are its historic downtown, the Winter Garden Village at Fowlers Grove shopping district and Centennial Plaza, which hosts live music every Friday night, year round.

Kissimmee

Median home price: $305,000

Kissimmee’s easy access to the Florida Turnpike is a selling point for commuters who travel to work along Interstate 4 and State Road 417.

“It offers a diverse and bustling mid-sized city with attractions for everyone, along with a lower cost of living than Central Orlando, while still being close enough to enjoy its amenities and attractions,” Kemp explained.

Lake Nona

Median home price: $790,000

Orlando’s Lake Nona is a 17-square-mile planned community designed to allow residents to live, work and play, all in one place, according to its official website.

“Lake Nona is rapidly expanding, driven by its esteemed medical and educational institutions, making it one of the most sought-after places to live,” Kemp added.

Editor’s note: Median home prices were sourced from Redfin and are accurate as of Dec. 20, 2024.

