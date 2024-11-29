Macy's Black Friday deals: The best sales from Le Creuset, Keurig, Clarks and more

Gobble up discounts of up to 75% during Macy's Black Friday deals — you may say they're worthy of a parade.

Great news: even though the day's winding down, the Black Friday deals are still revving up. From kitchen gadgets and tech deals to clothing, there are still so many good markdowns out there — and the Macy's Macy's Black Friday deals are a prime example.

The starry retailer has pulled through with festive deals across all categories. Want some inspo? Well, you can nab the coveted Le Creuset Dutch oven for $280 (it was $430) and a pair of sparkly diamond earrings for just $30, down from $200. This holiday-travel-approved three-piece luggage set is nearly 75% off with coupon code DEALS. Other A+ deals include up to 65% off coats and jackets, up to 50% off Uggs and other designer shoes and up to 65% off luxury bedding.

Best Macy's Black Friday deals

Macy's Travelers Club Madison 3-Piece Expandable Spinner Luggage Set $112 $440 Save $328 with code It's holiday travel season, which means it's probably time for a luggage upgrade. Especially when there's a high-quality set out there for 75% off if you add the coupon at checkout (cue jaw drop). This convenient, fully lined threesome includes a full-size hard-shell suitcase and a carry-on. Plus, those 360-degree spinner wheels will make travel a breeze. "Loved this hard-shell luggage set," exclaimed this shopper. "It is lightweight and rolls perfectly in any direction. Very easy to move through a crowded airport." Save $328 with code Copied! DEALS $112 at Macy's

Macy's JM Collection Button-Sleeve Flyaway Cardigan $24 $60 Save $36 A new cardigan? For winter? Obviously. Available in five colors, this sleek but warm style is cozy enough to wear around the house and elegant enough for dressier occasions. Plus, it has two sizable pockets — because everyone loves a good pocket. "I love the material and fit," explained one Macy's shopper. "I like that it's a shorter length than the dusters I tend to wear in the office and that it holds a loose form really well. I also appreciate that I can use the buttons along the wrists/cuffs to style jewelry." $24 at Macy's

Macy's Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75-Quart $280 $430 Save $150 Whenever you see a Le Creuset Dutch oven on sale, grab it — that's the rule. This gorgeous piece of cookware can make a healthy 6.75 quarts of deliciousness (that's six to seven servings) whether you braise, bake, sear or roast. Made with the brand's famous enameled cast iron, the piece is resistant to staining, chipping and cracking, and it's dishwasher-safe. (Psst: Check out our home editor's Le Creuset Dutch oven review.) "Le Creuset may be expensive, but take it from experience, nothing compares to the quality and beauty of Le Creuset," said a loyal fan. "I have many pieces, and the round-wide Dutch oven is special. I love the width because I can brown more food at one time without crowding, and overall it gives me a wide-open view of what's going on inside." $280 at Macy's

Macy's Eddie Bauer Solid Ultra Lux Plush Reversible Throw $18 $50 Save $32 It's cuddling season, which means it's time to stock up on snuggly blankets. This throw is not only a festive 65% off, it's made of luxe, plush polyester. You're going to want one of these for every room in your house. (All four colors are on sale for less than $20. Just sayin'.) "I have so many throws and don't need more but I just knew this would be wonderful and it is," raved one cozy shopper. "I got the green and it's a beautiful color, warm but not too warm. Perfect and so soft! I'm buying more as gifts." $18 at Macy's

Macy's Cuisinart Farmhouse-Printed Knife Set, 10-Piece $14 $40 Save $26 Bring some life to your kitchen this season with pretty pastel-colored blades (that are a whopping 65% off). This Cuisinart set comes with an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5.5-inch serrated utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife and blade guards to protect them (and your fingers). Plus, these come in a pretty little farmhouse print. "These knives are so pretty!" said a buyer. "They are also very sharp. I liked them so well that I bought an additional set for a gift." $14 at Macy's

Macy's Clarks Emily 2 Belle Boots $84 $140 Save $56 When it comes to cold-weather fashion (and fashion in general, honestly) black booties reign supreme. This cute little pair from Clarks blends casual comfort and elegance for the perfect day-to-night shoe. They feature the famous Clarks cushioned insole and a heel height of just over 2 inches. "These boots are so comfortable," declared one Macy's fashionista. "You will not regret it." $84 at Macy's

