Macy's Cyber Monday deals: The best sales from Le Creuset, Coach, Dyson and more

Macy's has Cyber Monday deals on Le Creuset cookware, Dyson vacuums and all the clothing you could ever need. (Macy's)

Out of all the Cyber Monday deals still happening today (and there are a lot), the Macy's Cyber Monday deals are some of the most swoon-worthy. But ... they're starting to wind down (cue sad face). So that means you need to jump on 'em quick before they poof away until next year!

Here's a sneak peek at what's still up for grabs: A coveted Le Creuset Dutch oven for $280 (from $430) and a pair of sparkly diamond earrings for $25, down from $200. This holiday-travel-approved three-piece luggage set is nearly 70% off and you can save 40% on the cutest Coach tote bag. Other A+ deals include top-notch kitchen appliances for less than $25, up to 65% off coats and jackets and up to 70% off luxury bedding.

To get you started, I dug through the digital racks to find the most stellar bargains of the bunch. Scroll to shop 'em all, and check out the rest of team Yahoo's favorite Cyber Monday style deals while you're at it.

Best Macy's Cyber Monday deals

Macy's Travelers Club Madison 3-Piece Expandable Luggage Set $140 $440 Save $300 It's holiday travel season, which means it's probably time for a luggage upgrade. Especially when there's a high-quality set out there for nearly 70% off if you add the coupon at checkout (cue jaw drop). This convenient, fully lined threesome includes a full-size hard-shell suitcase and a carry-on. Plus, those 360-degree spinner wheels will make travel a breeze. Snag this set in black, teal or navy. "Love this hard-shell luggage set," exclaimed a five-star shopper. "It is lightweight and rolls perfectly in any direction. Very easy to move through a crowded airport." $140 at Macy's

Macy's Coach Bella Medium Leather Shoulder Bag $270 $450 Save $180 A good leather shoulder bag is a must in your fashion arsenal, no matter the season. You can fit everything you need into this classic Coach — sunglasses, wallet, phone, keys and water bottle — thanks to the interior compartments. The gold accents of the magnetic snap closure, zipper and adjustable strap only add to this bag's classy appeal. Oh, and it's 40% off! "This purse will last due to excellent construction," raved one buyer. "The purse is beautifully made. An outer zip pocket for car keys; the three inner pockets hold everything I need. One zippered and two magnetic pockets. Very easy to find everything." $270 at Macy's

Macy's JM Collection Button-Sleeve Flyaway Cardigan $27 $60 Save $33 A new cardigan? For winter? Obviously. Available in 15 colors — from brights to pastels to jewel tones — this sleek but warm style is cozy enough to wear around the house and elegant enough for dressier occasions. Plus, it has two sizable pockets — because everyone loves a good pocket. "I love the material and fit," explained one Macy's shopper. "I like that it's a shorter length than the dusters I tend to wear in the office and that it holds a loose form really well. I also appreciate that I can use the buttons along the wrists/cuffs to style jewelry." $27 at Macy's

Macy's Cuisinart Advantage Knife Set, 10-Piece $15 $40 Save $25 Bring some life to your kitchen this season with pretty earth-toned blades (that are a whopping 65% off). This Cuisinart set comes with an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5.5-inch serrated utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife and blade guards to protect them (and your fingers). "Very nice set of knives," shared one five-star reviewer. "They're sharp and easy to use." $15 at Macy's

Macy's Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Braid Slip-On Booties $112 $160 Save $48 Slippers are a classic Cyber Monday buy, especially when said slippers are a pair of Uggs. Made with the brand's signature sheepskin, your feet will stay warm both inside and outside. And that 30% off discount doesn't hurt either. Snag these in Chestnut or Black — though we wouldn't blame you for grabbing both. "I can’t believe it took me this long to break down and order a pair of Uggs for myself," explained a happy Macy's customer. "No more cold feet and more comfortable than tennis shoes. I wore with faux leather leggings and skinny jeans looked great dressing up a little or dressing down." $112 at Macy's

Macy's Eddie Bauer Solid Ultra Lux Plush Reversible Throw $18 $50 Save $32 It's cuddling season, which means it's time to stock up on snuggly blankets. This throw is not only a festive 65% off, it's made of luxe, plush polyester. You're going to want one of these for every room in your house. (All four colors are on sale for less than $20. Just sayin'.) "I have so many throws and don't need more but I just knew this would be wonderful and it is," raved one cozy shopper. "I got the green and it's a beautiful color, warm but not too warm. Perfect and so soft! I'm buying more as gifts." $18 at Macy's

Macy's Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Crock Food Warmer $36 $45 Save $9 with code Wish you could enjoy a hot meal instead of a sad, soggy sandwich on your lunch break? This bestselling electric lunch box lets you do just that. It's perfect for reheating soups, stews and casseroles on the go — just plug it in before you're ready to eat, and by lunchtime, you'll have hot food waiting for you. "This is such a neat little addition to my work lunches," shared one customer. "It’s easy to clean and makes heating lunch very convenient. Some people get short lunch breaks and I feel like this would be great for them. I make a yummy sweet potato chili and I put it in this. Then I set the crockpot up in the morning at work and when I take my lunch my food is ready to go." Save $9 with code Copied! CYBER $36 at Macy's

Macy's Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey $18 $25 Save $7 Plenty of beauty products can claim icon status, but none are quite as beloved as this lippie (Yahoo editors are obsessed). Not only is it wildly moisturizing, the color looks great on everyone. One coat adds a little oomph to your natural lip color, or you can swipe on a few coats for a richer berry tint. It's basically magic — and when magic is on sale for 30% off (today only!), you gotta jump on it. "This has been a favorite of mine for years," explained one fan. "It’s perfect with all skin colors. It looks good in both winter and summer. I love how hydrated my lips feel." $18 at Macy's

Macy's Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum $280 $520 Save $240 Engineered for daily quick cleaning, this fan favorite takes on stubborn dirt and dust with ease. Its sleek design is an upgrade from bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. If you have pets, you'll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air. "I bought this product to replace my very old and very heavy cleaner, as l have severe arthritis," explained a five-star reviewer. "I am delighted with my Dyson. Why did l leave it so long to make the change? Housework now is so much easier." $280 at Macy's

Macy's Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75-Quart $280 $430 Save $150 Whenever you see a Le Creuset Dutch oven on sale, grab it — that's the rule. This gorgeous piece of cookware can make a healthy 6.75 quarts of deliciousness (that's six to seven servings) whether you braise, bake, sear or roast. Made with the brand's famous enameled cast iron, the piece is resistant to staining, chipping and cracking, and it's dishwasher-safe. (Psst: Check out our home editor's Le Creuset Dutch oven review.) It's on sale in six colors. "Le Creuset may be expensive, but take it from experience, nothing compares to the quality and beauty of Le Creuset," said a loyal fan. "I have many pieces, and the round-wide Dutch oven is special. I love the width because I can brown more food at one time without crowding, and overall it gives me a wide-open view of what's going on inside." $280 at Macy's

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.