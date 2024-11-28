Will the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade still go on in the rain? What we know.

As of publishing this, it seems like it's going to rain on Thursday, November 28 2024. Maybe a lot.

And that could mean the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be affected. But here's the thing: the show will go on (as long as the wind stays relatively calm!).

Here's what we know, per NBC New York: the parade will go on in the rain, but "The good news is winds are expected to be less than 10 miles an hour, which would mean the balloons could fly. The Thanksgiving Day parade balloons cannot fly if maximum sustained winds are 23 miles per hour or greater, or if gusts exceed 34 miles per hour."

There you go!

