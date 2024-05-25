Magdalena Plaza Seville: a beautiful stay in one of Europe's most captivating cities

The Magdalena Plaza Seville’s rooftop pool and bar is the perfect place to unwind on a hot day or slow evening (Magdalena Plaza Seville)

Home to bullfighting, flamenco, colourful festivals, and the world’s biggest Gothic cathedral, Seville should be on everyone’s bucket list.

Sometimes overlooked for larger cities such as Madrid and Barcelona, Seville may be smaller, but there’s a reason it’s known as the Pearl of Andalusia. Originally the economic centre of the Spanish empire, the fourth-largest city in the country has evolved into a cultural and historical hub, boasting three World Heritage Sites and even claiming to be the birthplace of tapas.

Cool and contemporary, the Magdalena Plaza Seville is perfectly positioned in the old town of this vibrant city. The hotel, which runs entirely on renewable energy, may be newer to a city so rich in history, but it is well worth your time.

Where is it

The hotel is located in the city’s Alfalfa barrio, known for its narrow streets, independent shops, and wine bars. The 40-minute bus ride from the airport to the hotel costs just five euros (£4.30) and winds through the heart of the city.

The Plaza de Espana in Seville’s Parque de Mari­a Luisa (Getty Images)

The building cosies up against the elegant Magdalena Plaza — hence its name — a quiet, pedestrianised square lined with trees and a fountain. And it is conveniently positioned just a 15-minute walk from many tourist hot spots such as Seville Cathedral and the Royal Alcazar (a filming location for Dorne in season 5 of Game of Thrones). For shopping enthusiasts, Plaza Nueva’s luxury shopping district is right around the corner.

Style

Built in 2021, the hotel may be relatively young but the architecture draws inspiration from the city’s history, blending a mix of styles throughout its guest rooms, restaurants, rooftop bar, and pool.

The building’s black and white stone facade is simple yet classic, while the interior is modern. Andalusian touches inside the hotel, including intricate lattices, native plants, and plush, earth-toned seating bring a relaxed vibrancy to the space. A traditional red and white flamenco gown is on temporary display next to a gold reception desk, reminding guests of the city’s traditions.

The welcome desk at the Magdalena Plaza Seville (Magdalena Plaza Seville)

Two floor-to-ceiling bookshelves stacked with novels and trinkets create a doorway from reception to the rest of the hotel. Wind past the lobby to find yourself at the hotel’s beautiful bar. This area is fairly calm, as far as bars go, and is a great spot for afternoon cafe con leche. Just a bit further and you’re into the hotel restaurant, where breakfast is served daily.

The room

Magdalena Plaza Hotel has 89 stylish guest rooms and suites spanning four floors. There are eight room options including the Premium Collection room. This option has a refined palette of bronze fittings and marble and parquet floors, accented by soft blue furnishings. Black and white photographs of the city add an at-home feel to the space. The Premium Collection room where I stayed had a small balcony, which I found to be the perfect spot to take in a slow morning or watch a gorgeous sunset over the Real Parroquia de Santa María Magdalena, a Baroque-style church built in the 17th century.

The Premium Room Collection is one of eight options in the hotel with a sleek design and soft blue accents (Magdalena Plaza Seville)

Food and Drink

The hotel has not one but two restaurants for guests to explore Spanish and Andalusian cuisine — both led by Michelin-starred chefs.

The restaurant on the ground floor, Eneko Basque Seville, is a vibrant space with olive green, C-shaped booths, native plants, and large, halo-shaped lighting. The menu is rooted in Basque cuisine, meaning grilled dishes such as smoked Iberian pork with mash and truffle are the highlight.

The Eneko Basque restaurant inside the hotel offers a taste of traditional Sevillian dishes by chef Eneko Atxa (The Magdalena Plaza Seville)

The upscale Justa Rufino is located across a narrow alley from the hotel entrance.

To say this restaurant does Spanish cuisine well is an understatement. Spanish culinary staples such as croquettes de jamon iberico or patatas bravas are elevated from the standard tapas bar by chef Manuel Berganza. Like Eneko, the grill is where the menu shines, so save room.

However, if you’re feeling a bit peckish, order the oxtail brioche with truffle mayonnaise and pickled onion. It was one of the best things I’ve eaten in a long time. Dine next to the kitchen, al fresco, or on the terrace.

Justa Rufina is an upscale restaurant led by Michelin-starred chef Manuel Berganza (Magdalena Plaza Seville)

Magdalena Plaza facilities

For the days when your legs feel too tired to move and the sun too hot to bear, pop to the top floor of the hotel for a dip in the pool. Lie back on grey and beige loungers, order a cocktail, and relax. Repeat in the evenings for a prime spot to take in postcard views of the Sevillian skyline.

On the contrary, if 20,000-plus steps a day aren’t enough, there’s a 24-hour gym with weight and cardio equipment.

Best for

Friends and history buffs. The hotel is a quiet respite from the busy barrios of Seville. Whether learning about the city’s history or indulging in tapas, it’s the ideal location to unwind between bouts of excitement in the Pearl of Andalusia.

Premium Collection rooms start at £270 a night raddisonhotels.com