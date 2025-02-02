Magical Megève: The ultimate ski break for luxury lovers

Magical Megève, as it’s known by the locals, is a charming ski resort renowned for its picturesque setting and luxury accommodations, which are sprinkled with a dusting of traditional alpine charm. The resort was created almost a century ago by Noémie de Rothschild, a baroness from the famous banking family. In 1922, after discovering the enclave during a trip to France with her ski instructor, she decided it was the perfect place for a hotel.

Today, although Megève is a high-end resort it still manages to go relatively under the radar. It has become known for its fine dining and attracts some very well-heeled (or booted) skiers. The village boasts five-star hotels and a collection of chic boutiques, similar to those that line the streets of Beverly Hills (but with skiwear), gourmet restaurants, and luxury spas. Due to the wealthy clientele, it’s often regarded as a more refined alternative to some of the better-known ski resorts in the region.

The Megève-based Edmond de Rothschild Heritage group has invested heavily over the decades to develop the village in an attempt to position it as a first-choice destination for a new generation of travellers. This is your guide to the ultimate Megève trip.

Where?

Lined with cobbled streets and nestled in the Haute-Savoie region of France, Megève is situated at just over 1100m in the French Alps, with its highest point, the summit of Mont Joly, standing at 2,350 metres. This beautifully quaint and rustic resort lies in the Mont Blanc mountain range, close to the borders of Switzerland and Italy.

Located just over an hour from Geneva airport, you can be on the slopes pronto after landing — and that’s before you even start to think about the après ski at one of the many traditional bars and restaurants in the centre of the village. Megève is known for its family-friendly atmosphere and with excellent ski schools and gentle slopes, it makes a wonderful resort for those learning to ski or those looking a quieter few days on the piste.

(Handout)

Where to Stay

The Four Seasons Hotele and Les Chalets du Mont d’Arbois are two luxurious alpine options in the heart of the French Alps. The two hotels are the result of a collaboration between Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, and Edmond de Rothschild Heritage. The attention to detail across both locations is second to none. From the cosy alpine bar and eccentric animal-head portraits dotted across the walls in Les Chalets du Mont d’Arbois, to the stunning lobby at the Four Seasons hotel which greets guests to its panoramic view behind the reception area, like a window into the snow-covered soul of Megève.

The cosy bar at Mont d'Arbois (Handout)

Les Chalets du Mont d’Arbois is a blend of contemporary elegance and traditional alpine charm designed by Thierry Curty, who was appointed under the artistic direction of Pierre-Yves Rocho. Made up of three chalets, all named after Baroness de Rothschild’s great-granddaughters – Alice, Eve and Noémie, with just 40 rooms, these three traditional wooden chalets have plenty to offer, including authentic cuisine at La Table de Noémie restaurant, swimming in an indoor-outdoor pool and spa treatments. Hand-carved features are prominent throughout the chalets and picture-postcard snowy scenes are accessible from nearly every balcony. This charming property wouldn’t look out of place in a snowy Hollywood rom-com.

The Four Season Hotel in Megève (Handout)

Then there’s the uber cool and wonderfully chic Four Seasons Hotel, which boasts the only ski-in, ski-out access in the vicinity and is sheer perfection if you’re looking for luxury in the Alps. There are 55 guestrooms, a Michelin-star restaurant, a wine cellar, a rather impressive smoking room, and the largest spa in the region. Together they encapsulate the serenity and charm of Megève without losing sight of the village’s early history from the 1920s and 30s. The hotel is home to an extensive display of rare design classics and original artwork from Baroness Ariane de Rothschild’s personal collection, all of which bring an eclectic touch, burst of colour or international flair to the resort.

Where to eat?

After a long day skiing why not treat yourself and dive straight into the gourmet world of Brasserie Benjamin, The Four Seasons’ newest restaurant. The richness of French cuisine is celebrated by Chef Armando Acquaviva and his team through refined dishes including Cévennes onion soup, traditional pâté en croûte, and sole meunière, often made with locally sourced ingredients.

Each plate is inspired by the surrounding nature. A selection of wines, including rare Laffite Rothschild vintages, enhances the dining experience — although it comes at a cost! For the sushi-loving skiers, there’s also Kaito, Megève’s premier Japanese restaurant. It’s open all day and boasts direct access to the slopes in winter and to the golf course during summer. You can sample flawlessly fresh sashimi, tasty tataki and sushi that sits alongside delicately crafted alpine specialties.

Kaito, Megève’s premier Japanese restaurant (Handout)

Extracurricular

When the producers of Emily in Paris were looking to film Alpine scenes for the fourth series of the Netflix show, they chose Megève. So why not live like a star and sample the Emily in Paris experience, where you can spend an unforgettable night in the privacy of the Suite Idéal, an exclusive retreat at the top of Mont d’Arbois facing Mont Blanc and accessible only by ski lift. The "A Night Above the Clouds" package offers a one-night stay in the Suite Idéal.

Upon arrival you’re treated like an A-lister, as guests head off on a cable ride escorted by a personal assistant. A bottle of Champagne awaits you ready to toast the sunset over Mont Blanc, before dinner paired with French wines completes the evening. The following morning you’re the first to ski on freshly fallen powder (new snowfall permitting), then take a charming carriage ride through Megève’s picturesque streets — mirroring a scene from the popular Netflix series that will add a touch of magic to an already unforgettable stay.

Trekking off to the igloo (Elliot Wagland)

For a less wallet-busting excursion, you can take in the charm of the surrounding areas with the snowshoe experience. Our wonderfully named guide, Vincent Patisserie (who comes from a long line of bakers) marched us through a maze of forestry with total confidence. Hopping over streams and sliding down hills on our backsides, we arrived at our final destination, a secret igloo on the fringes of Megève, as the snow and darkness started to fall simultaneously. Vincent pulled out an array of cooked meats, cheese and mulled wine from his backpack to form a rather impressive charcuterie board and we ate and drunk our way through his entire bag in the surprisingly warm igloo. It’s a real magical moment and one not to be missed as you’re surrounded by nature as night falls.

Best for...

Those looking for a luxury oasis guaranteed to fulfil your every skiing and culinary need.

Four Seasons Hotel Megève starting from £1600 in the winter season. Les Chalets du Mont D’Arbois start from £600 in the winter season.