Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Parenting Update After Welcoming His Third Baby: 'It's Difficult'

The star shares three children with wife Peta Murgatroyd

Frazer Harrison/Getty Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is keeping it real when it comes to parenting.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro, 44, gave his followers an update on his family of five with wife Peta Murgatroyd on his Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 20.

While on a walk with his son Rio, Chmerkovskiy began the video, saying, "I just want to check in. You guys were wondering what it's like. It's uh ... interesting. It's difficult."

"This one is more mine," he continued, signaling to Rio in a stroller next to him, as he said, "The new one is attached to Peta, literally and figuratively" of newborn Milan.

"And the 7-year-old sort of belongs to himself at the moment," Chmerkovskiy added of oldest child Shai.

Although life with his kids and Murgatroyd, 38, is busy at the moment, Chmerkovskiy said he is enjoying the stage that his family is currently in.

"And so, here's the thought that I had," he continued in the clip. "I look at [Shai] and I'm like, 'Damn, I miss the days when he was a baby. And then I turn around and I got a baby."

Turning to Rio, Chmerkovskiy then said, "But this one, we're like, 'Oh my God, he's so big. Look at how big he's already gotten. Remember when he was just a little tiny 1-week-old?' "



Maksim Chmerkovskiy/Instagram Rio Chmerkovskiy

"And then bam, there's a tiny 1-week old right next to him. So, at the moment, we get to enjoy both sides of it. The current side, and the sort of reminiscing about what Shai used to be like as a baby, for example," the proud dad concluded.

In a second clip, Chmerkovskiy described his life as "crazy" and admitted he was feeling some physical side effects because of it.

"We're also exhausted and my shoulder is stuck," the dad of three confessed. "It's called frozen shoulder. But it's okay."

He ended the update by telling his followers that Rio woke up at 6:15 a.m. and wouldn't let him sleep in, despite his attempts to do so.

"He said no, and our day has begun," Chmerkovskiy concluded.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy announced Milan's birth in a joint post on their Instagrams on Friday, July 12, with a photo of Murgatroyd holding the newborn while laying in a hospital bed.

"He is officially evicted from his mom and he is sooooo cute!!!!" the caption of the photo read.

"Birth details later but for now we wanted to let you all know that mom and baby are doing perfect, and delivery took around 47 seconds total! Exactly one push! Also thank you all for the beautiful messages we have been receiving. Means a lot and very much appreciated #madeinPeta #threepeat 🏆🏆🏆," the caption continued.



